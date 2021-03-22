Ten Things to Do for Free In and Around Denver (and Online) This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

As we move into spring, it's a time of new beginnings (especially as pandemic restrictions loosen). But it's also a time to look back and celebrate past accomplishments while considering future changes. This week you can ponder everything from the environment to education, while also being entertained by Buntport and a trio of poets.

And then there will be my chat with legendary entertainer Lannie Garrett, a true cultural landmark on the local landscape. Keep reading for more on that, as well as nine more free events this week in and around Denver.

COVID-19 Didn’t Break the Public School System. It Simply Exposed the Problems That Already Existed Monday, March 22, 7 to 8:30 p.m., online

The pandemic saw many parents re-evaluating their children’s education. As neighborhood schools stayed shut and forced remote education, parents looked for additional opportunities with charter, private, homeschooling and even pod-schooling options. Did the pandemic forever change public education in America? Corey DeAngelis, an adjunct scholar at Cato Institute and director of School Choice at Reason Foundation, will discuss COVID-19 and our public school system in this free presentation from the Centennial Institute; watch it here.

Change in Rural Colorado Conversation: Loving Our Land

Tuesday, March 23, 6 to 8 p.m., online

Colorado Humanities and the Regional Economic Development Institute at Colorado State University continues its series of conversations about the challenges and opportunities facing rural Colorado. "Loving Our Land" will focus on natural resource assets, water headlands and conservation efforts. Dawn Thilmany will moderate the discussion with panelists Sonja Chavez from the Upper Gunnison River Water Conservancy District; Heather Knight from the Center for Collaborative Conservation; Wade Shelton from the Trust for Public Lands; and Mike Lester from the Colorado State Forest Service. A Q&A will follow. Registration is free at coloradohumanities.org.

Senga Nengudi, “R.S.V.P. Performance Piece” Activation

Tuesday, March 23, 7:30 to 8:15 p.m.

Martin Plaza, side of Hamilton Building, Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway

Denver Pavilions, Glenarm Street and 16th Street Mall

Ent Center for the Arts, on the lawn, 5225 North Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs-based African-American artist Senga Nengudi, whose exhibition Topologies is on view at the Denver Art Museum through April 12, works with common materials to create uncommon experiences in built installations that support performative elements. Her practice grew out of the coastal experimental Black art scenes, resulting in her career-defining R.S.V.P. series of hands-on installations using pantyhose, examples of which are included in Topologies. On March 23, a film of Nengudi’s “R.S.V.P. Performance Piece” will be projected for outdoor viewers at three locations (or view at home on YouTube or Facebook); it's all free. RSVP and find more information here.

Front Row & Center: Lannie Garrett

Wednesday, March 24, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., online

March is Women’s History Month, and over four-plus decades as Denver’s favorite chanteuse, Lannie Garrett has made plenty of history. Join the Colorado Music Hall of Fame for Front Row & Center, a special virtual program during which Westword editor Patricia Calhoun will chat with Garrett, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016. A Q&A will follow their talk. Sign up for free here.

What Is an Art Song? How Classical Storytelling Shines a New Light on the Modern World

Wednesday, March 24, 7 p.m., online

For centuries, the art-song genre has been a vital part of the classical and concert music scene, allowing composers of all backgrounds to preserve small vignettes of society, politics, love and many other perspectives of the time in a blend of music and poetry. The debut of the Art Song Colorado video What Is an Art Song? was postponed from this past weekend until March 24, when you'll see a livestream of both pre-recorded performances and live, socially distant presentations by both professional artists and Colorado Mesa University students. It's free; find out more here.



Record to Record: TúLips does X-Ray Spex, Germ Free Adolescents

Thursday, March 25, 7 to 8 p.m., online

Denver artist archive ArtHyve’s Record to Record series of free discussions focusing on a single album continue with a look-and-listen at X-Ray Spex’s Germ Free Adolescents during a virtual hour with host Bruce Trujillo of radio station Indie 102.3 and members of the local band TúLips. Learn more than you expected to know about the late-’70s punk combo, songs like “Oh Bondage Up Yours!! and unorthodox X-Ray Spex frontwoman Poly Styrene online; RSVP online in advance at Eventbrite.

Suzi Q. Smith Lighthouse Writers Workshop



Happy Hour Reading: Suzi Q. Smith, Deborah Jang, and Tameca L. Coleman

Friday, March 26, 5 to 6 p.m., online

Tune in and be amazed when Lighthouse Writers Workshop pulls together the fabulous female trio of Denver authors/poets Tameca L. Coleman, Deborah Jang and Suzi Q. Smith for a virtual Happy Hour Reading. Coleman will share her debut book, an identity polyptych, set to be released this fall by The Elephants on the Salish Sea; Jang, best known as a fine artist for her sculptures made from salvaged metal and wood, will read from her lovely poetry collection Float True. And Smith, a major player in the local artivist community, will launch her new collection, A Gospel of Bones, from Alternating Current Press. Register for the free event here.

The Armchair Amateurs

Saturday, March 27, 6 p.m., online

The creative minds behind Buntport Theater have kept busy through the pandemic, even though it's been more than a year since the troupe's members have staged a full original play for a live audience. Now they're introducing a new, virtual trick: As the Armchair Amateurs, they’ll squeeze investigative news stories through the grinder, inspired by cues from social media, with a show in the spirit of past entertainments like The Great Debate and buntporTED talks. It’s free; all you have to do is RSVP for the Zoom link here.

WOW Family Seder

Saturday, March 27, 5 to 6 p.m., online

Tuesday, March 30, 5 to 6:30 p.m., online

Judaism Your Way is organized for Passover — are you? If not, JYW makes it easy with virtual seders in child- and adult-friendly versions. The family-style event on March 27 takes cues from NPR’s Wow in the World podcast with a mix of science experiments and Passover trivia, while the traditional seder will unfold on March 30 just like a live one, with recitations and songs around an internet-wide table — but you'll need your own matzos for a live afikoman hunt. Both events are free to join; register online in advance for the Zoom link.

The Anti-Racist Writing Workshop

Sunday, March 28, 2 p.m., online

You’ve read Ibram X. Kendi’s How to Be an Antiracist; now learn how educators can put that book’s practical lessons into redirecting their thinking in an educational format. Author Felicia Rose Chavez will introduce some of her strategies in a free reading and discussion of her new book, The Anti-Racist Writing Workshop: How to Decolonize the Creative Classroom, joined by artivist podcaster Courtney J. Boddie and playwright Idris Goodwin, who will lead a Q&A session. Do the right thing and register here; join the Zoom meeting here.



And a paid bonus:

Media and Democracy

Wednesday, March 24, 7 p.m., online

David Barsamian and Maeve Conran host this live, virtual discussion that's part of History Colorado’s election-year speaker series, This Is What Democracy Looks Like. Get more information and tickets, $5 to $15, at h-co.org/media.



Know of a great free event around town? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to editorial@westword.com.