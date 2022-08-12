Ten More Things to Do in Denver (and Beyond) This Weekend

Enjoy the city and the state this weekend, which is full of festivals and other fun entertainment opportunities. See our list of a dozen free events here, and discover lots of arty parties in Art Attack.
Now keep reading for ten events worth the price of admission:
Oh My Stars! Leo Skate Date
Friday, August 12, 3 to 10 p.m.
Rollerdome, 2375 South Delaware Street
The monthly Zodiac-themed skate date continues with a night dedicated to Leos. The event combines community with experiential art, allowing you to roll through custom-made designs and installations. Admission is $10 before 5 p.m., $15 after, and includes skates (first come, first served). Find out more here.
Palisade Peach Festival
Friday, August 12, 3 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, August 13, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Riverbend Park, 451 Pendleton Street, Palisade
True Coloradans know: There is nothing in the world like a ripe Palisade Peach, dripping with juice when eaten over the sink. And there's nothing in the world like the Palisade Peach Festival, a Western Slope celebration with live music, a community pancake breakfast and parade, peach-eating contests and lots of dishes made with the delicious stone fruit of eastern Chinese extraction. Related gourmet dinners and tours are sold out by now, but festival tickets range from free to $25; learn more and reserve your passes here.
Colorado Brazil Fest
Through Sunday, August 14
Choro and Forró Night: Friday, August 12, 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Boss Nova, MPB and Brazilian Jazz Show:
Saturday, August 13, 4 to 6 p.m.
Samba and Carnaval Night: Saturday, August 13, 6 to 9 p.m.
Boulder Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Boulevard
It’s impossible to not like Brazilian music, in all its irrepressible rhythms and colors — from the celebratory Afro-Brazilian folk tradition of the samba, to the cool, sexy syncopated beat of the bossa nova. Find out for yourself at the Colorado Brazil Fest, a weekend of Brazilian music performances and dance workshops hosted by the Boulder Samba School. The action includes classes and concerts at the Boulder Bandshell; each show is $25 (discounts available) here; learn more about workshops here.
Art of Cultura: Lucha Libre
Friday, August 12, 5 to 9 p.m.
Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive
But is it art? Considering the colorful costumes and staged moves of Mexico’s lucha libre wrestlers, we think so. Let the Museo de las Americas have the good-natured last word on Friday, when the museum hosts a cultural spectacle of lucha libra action in the ring as a fundraiser. The Colorado-based wrestlers will perform courtesy of Hugo’s Lucha Libre wrestling school for fans of all ages, right there in the museum. Tickets are $10 for children and $25 for adults here.
Banshee House Endless Summer
Friday, August 12, 5 p.m., through Sunday, August 14,
Banshee House, 2715 Larimer Street
It's an Endless Summer weekend at Banshee House, with CJ + Friends with a special guest offering the free Summer Friday Set starting at 5 p.m.; on Saturday, Zodiac Hause takes over at 4 p.m. with surprise DJ sets (tickets $25); and on Sunday, the free Cans & Karaoke with DJ Zak starts at 6 p.m. Get the details here.
Cinema Q
Through Sunday, August 14
Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue
CinemaQ is back at the Sie with a long weekend of the best in LGBTQ+ film from around the globe. On Friday, Colman Domingo, a familiar face on stage and screens large and small, will accept CinemaQ’s first LaBahn Ikon Film Award. That’s just a start; find a schedule of programs and grab tickets or an all-access pass here.
HearseCon Colorado 2022 and Morbid Curiosities Carnival
Saturday, August 13, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
El Stampede de Aurora, 2430 South Havana Street, Aurora
It takes a certain kind of person to drive hearses as a hobby, and when members of the local hearse club throw their annual HearseCon weekend, most of it is for members only. Saturday is reserved for the public, though, and what a show it’ll be, with bevies of hearse girls and cherry examples of the ride of the dead. Vendors at the Morbid Curiosities Carnival will be on hand, too, slinging all sorts of bones and preserved things in jars, as well as art, costumery and potions. Learn more and and order tickets, $15, at Eventbrite.
Bourbon on the Beach Birthday Bash
Saturday, August 13, 2 to 10 p.m.
Ironton Distillery and Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Place
Ironton celebrates four years on the edge of RiNo with a beach party in the garden, piled high with “sand-free” seaside eats, a hidden-shell hunt to win prizes, beach bowling, live music and fire dancers and a backyard al fresco movie after dark. While you can get free tastes of Ironton’s new Straight Colorado Bourbon Whiskey, the food is pay-as-you-go. Or pre-order a whole bottle of the spirit (signed by head distiller, Laura Walters) online here, where you can also RSVP for free or sign up for a $10 distillery tour.
RiNo Beer Fest
Saturday, August 13, 3 to 7 p.m.
Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee Street
Oh, snap! Stop two on the 2022 Totally Beer Fest Tour is the RiNo Art District, and t's going to be all that and a bag of chips! The RiNo Beer Fest will be a 90s-themed dance party, with unlimited samplings from twenty-plus breweries, cideries and distilleries. Tickets are $5 to $55; get them here.
Colorado Mycological Society's Annual Mushroom Fair
Sunday, August 14, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street
Mushrooms are all the rage these days, whether for hunting, eating or getting high. Serve your mushroom fetish when the Colorado Mycological Society's Annual Mushroom Fair pops up for a day in Mitchell Hall at the Denver Botanic Gardens. Hundreds of fungi will be on view, while CMS members educate guests on the basics of ’shroom identification, ecology, cultivation and toxicology. Even kids can get in the act, making mushroom crafts in the kids' corner. The fair is free with regular paid entry to the gardens, $15. Details here.
