The Best New Art Shows to See This Weekend

click to enlarge Benjamin Walling, "A Night in Rome." Benjamin Walling

click to enlarge Hung Liu, “Modern Time,” 2005, oil on canvas with lacquered wood, cultural revolution clocks. (C) Hung Liu Estate/Artist Rights Society (ARS), New York (C) Hung Liu Estate/Artist Rights Society (ARS), New York

click to enlarge A still from Gregg Deal's "The Last American Indian on Earth." Courtesy of the artist

Courtesy of Jill Hadley Hooper

click to enlarge Bonny Lhotka, “Fracture One,” pigment on metal. Bonny Lhotka, Walker Fine Art

click to enlarge Richard Eisen, "Into the Flow of Winter." Richard Eisen, courtesy of Michael Warren Contemporary

click to enlarge Works in Ana Balzán, Faces and Figures: Woman, Mother, Caregiver and Artist. Ana Balzán

If this week’s new art shows share a theme, it’s about finding your place and how that is interpreted: through a landscape; learning to tell personal stories with a camera, paintbrush or a lump of clay; claiming freedom from colonialism or escaping from repression; finding your community.What are you searching for in 2024? Get some ideas at the events listed below:Valkarie greets 2024 and frigid temperatures with a show of serene landscapes from three points of view: those of Katy Betz, who favors Colorado mountain views, rustic buildings and florals; Alane Holsteen, whose landscapes rendered in encaustic pigments are loose and lightly abstracted; and Benjamin Walling, who chimes in with deeply shadowed classical pastorals and cityscapes. Also on view is a collection of Chinese zodiac animal submissions from past Valkarie Chinese New Year invitationals, spanning 2016 through 2023.Work by the late artist Hung Liu, who left communist China to escape creative repression under the rule of Mao Zedong, will hang in the lobby of the University of Denver’s Shwayder Art Building, offering a thirty-year spread of paintings, prints and tapestries.Graphic novelist R. Alan Brooks is back at the Holiday to moderate another conversation regarding MCA Denver’s current exhibition,, when he’ll shoot questions and engage in a lively exchange with artists Gregg Deal and Mel Chin. Like the show itself, the talk will drift toward a more inclusive history of cowboy culture, in terms of Deal’s take on Indigenous futurism and Chin’s work on the colonialization of Texas over five centuries. Tickets include a nice bargain: free admission to MCA Denver before the show closes on February 18.What goes around, comes around. A long overdue group show,, by co-op artists who pioneered the Northside in the ’80s until development pushed them out in the early 2000s, will make inroads at BRDG Gallery’s new location on Tejon Street — which now aims to reclaim the neighborhood. Several major players from the past are included in the show, and alongside their artwork, both old and new, a living wall of fliers and other co-op ephemera will provide some historical context.Artists Kate Gonda and Steven James Jackson Meyers, both working in found-object sculpture, trade satirical quips and sociopolitical observations in, opening this weekend at Lane Meyer Projects. View carefully: The meaning is driven by the materials.At Walker Fine Art, five artists mine landscapes and pristine nature in, a show that restores our place in the world to its prehistoric beginnings. But those subjects might be expressed in ultramodern terms: Bonny Lhotka has added digital tweaking and the use of refractive materials to her toolbox, while mountain man George Kozmon layers mountain landscapes and topo maps, conveying the imagery in temporal shifts.In what’s turning into a big weekend for landscape interpretations, the Dairy offers, which homes in on the title's double entendre, which could be referring to green stems that rise straight from the root, or a depiction of the land. Multiple techniques and effects by artists Richard Eisen, David Hollander, Molly Kaderka and Pam Rogers build contrasting images that touch on similar subjects inAna Balzán, Firehouse’s 2024 Artist Member of the Year, opens the year with, a multi-faceted, autobiographical expression of her own walk through life using sculpture and painting. In, members of the cultural facility’s ceramic-arts community get a chance to show off works that range from functional to fantastic.Kanon members chose the "saloon" theme as a nod to stock-show season, with artworks stretching it in every direction. Drop in and you’ll be rewarded with Wild West imagery, historical Denver and the livestock and animals found in the barns at the National Western Stock Show.CPAC annually exhibits the work produced during the photography center’s Veterans Workshop, in which ten Coloradans who served in the military are prized with six months of free photography instruction toward completing personal projects.includes work from the latest group’s portfolios as well as alumni works. A catalog of this year’s show is available on Blurb for $16; proceeds help fund next year’s workshop.