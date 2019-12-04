 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
The first annual Hoppys were awarded at House of Pod on December 3.EXPAND
The first annual Hoppys were awarded at House of Pod on December 3.
Lizzie Goldsmith

House of Pod Honored the Best Colorado Podcasters at the Hoppys

Teague Bohlen | December 4, 2019 | 3:51pm
AA

On Tuesday, December 3, Curtis Park’s House of Pod hosted the first annual Colorado Podcast Awards. Winners of the Hoppy were named in five categories and celebrated at an inaugural awards ceremony and holiday party.

The House of Pod sits at 2565 Curtis Street, in an 1889 building that was designed to house the Colorado State Militia’s Armory. It later served as a dance hall, a social club, a roller rink, a truck dealership and, most notably as the Olympic Auditorium, the venue for many of the biggest boxing matches in Denver history.

House of Pod Honored the Best Colorado Podcasters at the Hoppys (2)
Teague Bohlen

Related Stories

The House of Pod was founded in early 2018 by Cat Jaffe and bills itself as “Colorado’s first podcast incubation hub” and a “one-stop shop for launching a world-class podcast and connecting with a global podcast community.” The crew there has worked with passion-driven projects from independent creators as well as with more commercial outfits like Rocky Mountain PBS, Denver Startup Week and History Colorado.

Editorial Director Paul Karolyi says this year seemed like the perfect year to start The Hoppys. “I’m always looking for excuses to lure Colorado podcasters here. And this year it’s felt like something changed in the local podcast community. People are taking it more seriously. It’s turned a corner.”

And so the Hoppys were born: House of Pod used a two-phase voting process to determine the winners. Phase one was open to everyone to nominate any Colorado podcast in each of the five categories: Best Podcast, Best Host or Co-Hosts, Best Episode, Best Indie Podcast and Best New Podcast. Phase two was sent out to the Colorado Podcast Academy —a term House of Pod invented to describe anyone who could demonstrate contribution to Colorado podcasting in 2019 — to determine the results.

House of Pod Honored the Best Colorado Podcasters at the Hoppys (3)EXPAND
Lizzie Goldsmith

The event, which drew over sixty attendees, boasted guest presenters like Colorado Public Radio's Sam Brasch; Wild Thing podcaster Laura Krantz; J.D. Lopez from Left Hand, Right Brain; and Berry, whose Podcast in Color and personal encouragement is what got one Best Podcast winner, Montyy Taj, to take that first step into House of Pod and her now-award-winning podcast Comfortably Excluded.

Winners at the inaugural event were each awarded a golden microphone and a six-pack of hoppy beer from sponsor 10 Barrel Brewing.

Will the Hoppys happen again in 2020? “I think absolutely,” Karolyi said. “It was a great party. Everyone was really excited. It can be bigger and better next year, just as the Colorado podcasting community will be.”

Winners and Nominees for the 2019 Hoppys:

Best Colorado Podcast
Winner: Comfortably Excluded
DNVR Broncos Podcast
Dynamic Duel: DC vs Marvel (featured earlier this year in Best Denver Nerdtastic Podcasts)
Girls Gone WOD
Tension Theory

Best Host/Co-Hosts
Winner: Joy & Claire (Girls Gone WOD)
Damion LeeNatali (The Through Line)
Johnny DC & Marvelous Joe (Dynamic Duel: DC vs. Marvel)
Montyy Taj (Comfortably Excluded)
Sean Waldron (Tension Theory)

Best Episode
Winners: Range & Slope: "Cash Gart: Songs of Sniagrab" and Dear White Women: "#30 Crystal Echo Hawk"
Dynamic Duel: DC vs Marvel - "Riddler vs Arcade"
The Through Line: "Episode 1: The Future of Education"
Lost Highways: "Episode 1: Six Gay Weddings and a Horse"

Best Indie Podcast
Winner: Range & Slope
Comfortably Excluded
Tension Theory
Dynamic Duel: DC vs Marvel
Snapshot Gamecast

Best New Podcast
Winner: Range & Slope
Tension Theory
Snapshot Gamecast
THE Denver Sports Podcast
Present Not Perfect

Have a favorite Denver podcast? Let us know at editorial@westword.com.

 
Teague Bohlen is a writer, novelist and professor at the University of Colorado Denver. His first novel, The Pull of the Earth, won the Colorado Book Award for Literary Fiction in 2007; his textbook The Snarktastic Guide to College Success came out in 2014. His new collection of flash fiction, Flatland, is available now.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >