The Minutes Reveals the Dark Underbelly of Small-Town Politics at Curious Theatre

Curious Theatre Company's epic 26th season kicks off with a roller coaster of political satire and dark humor in its regional premiere of Tracy Letts's Broadway hit The Minutes. This season is also the company's first since 1997 without founders Chip Walton and Dee Covington, but the upcoming production signifies that Curious remains true to its mission of producing thought-provoking, challenging and socially relevant plays.
“At Curious, we aim to produce challenging new plays from exciting voices in contemporary theater, plays you are unlikely to see anywhere else," says Jada Suzanne Dixon, who took over as artistic director in 2022. "The Minutes is a standout script straight from Broadway and one of America’s best playwrights, the amazing Tracy Letts. This play allowed us an opportunity to highlight the skills and artistry of our artistic company members both on and off stage. The Minutes is hilarious until it is not, and we can't wait to share it."
The Minutes transports audiences to a city council meeting in the fictional town of Big Cherry, revealing the secrets and absurdities that lurk beneath the surface of seemingly peaceful communities. According to director Christy Montour-Larson, Curious has had its eye on the play since its 2017 success at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre, for which it received a Pulitzer Prize nomination. When the Curious literary committee read Letts's play for the first time, "it immediately ticked a lot of boxes," Montour-Larson says. "The play addressed these very current, contemporary, socially and politically charged issues, particularly what it means to be an American.
"It's funny — anyone who has ever scratched their heads over how government works will relate to the hilarious antics of these city council members," she continues. "And it's very thought-provoking; the play raises weighty questions about who writes history, which stories get told and what kind of community do we want to live in. The Minutes has all my favorite elements of a great night out at the theater."
Curious Theatre is pleased to present the play locally after its Tony Award-nominated production in New York in 2022. The play's thematic depth and dark humor remind Montour-Larson of Jordan Peele's skillful blend of humor and social commentary in movies such as Get Out. "It pokes at the right and the left, but it ultimately has a darker message about society underneath," Montour-Larson explains. "The Minutes also has shades of Shirley Jackson's The Lottery, Arthur Miller's The Crucible, Ibsen's An Enemy of the People — and the ending has a bit of Rosemary’s Baby."
The production uses an ensemble cast of Curious favorites, showcasing the talents of seventeen of its artistic company members both on and off the stage. The creative team includes director Montour-Larson, scenic designer Markas Henry, lighting designer Dick Devin, prop designers Annette Westerby and Todd Webster and sound designer Jason Ducat. On-stage artists include Josh Robinson, Michael McNeill, Ilasiea Gray, Cajardo Lindsey, Michael Morgan, Brian Landis Folkins, William Hahn, Kathryn Gray, Karen Slack, Jim Hunt and Erik Sandvold.
Actors Michael McNeill (Mayor Superba) and Karen Slack (Ms. Matz) have had a blast working on the comedic elements within the script. "Curious doesn't do a lot of comedies, but we have some very funny people in the artistic company, so we have all really enjoyed the humor," McNeill says. "The company also adores Tracy Letts; his play Bug was my first performance at Curious. Tracy is familiar with writing in a way that makes the material simple for actors to perform, because he is also an actor. The mayor is not exactly funny; he is so engrossed in the meeting minutes and surrounded by people who take even the most insignificant things very seriously. Christy's advice on status and not participating in other people's drama has been beneficial. As an actor, you frequently accept the reality that others present to you; however, because my character has influence, I frequently refrain from getting involved in trivial disputes."
Slack says her character is very different from Mayor Superba. "In terms of status, Ms. Matz is one of the lowest in the show," she says. "I adore the freedom that comes with playing a role like this and working with a capable director like Christy, who knows how to help us as actors understand the reality and stakes of this world."
Since The Minutes is a ninety-minute one-act that takes place during a city council meeting, Montour-Larson and scenic designer Markas Henry did extensive research on actual chamber halls in American cities to ensure the set felt authentic. And for those who have attended a Denver City Council meeting, be on the lookout for nods to the building, as the team notes there are details from its architecture and layout integrated into the Minutes set.
For government employees, there's a special treat: a discount that acknowledges the humor and gravity of public service. "Finally, somebody wrote a play for them," jokes Montour-Larson. "If you have a city or federal government badge, you get a 20 percent discount."
There will also be a teen night with a post-show conversation on September 15. "I always look forward to teen night," Slack says. "I find that inspiring young people want to get involved in theater, and it's incredibly important because we want to breed a whole new generation of theater makers and attendees."
Tickets for The Minutes are selling quickly, according to the Curious box office, which is a sign that audiences are eager to catch the premiere of the company's 26th season.
"During the pandemic, theaters were some of the first to shut down and some of the last to come back," Montour-Larson says. "I believe the reason audiences have been slow to come back, not just in Denver but in general, is because theater-going is a learned habit, and people forgot how much they love it. A lot of places are doing really tiny shows right now, so it is impressive for Curious's board and staff to make a commitment to produce a large play with local artists. The Minutes is going to be big, so I encourage you to get your tickets now. It would be sad if someone missed the chance to see this play because they waited too long to get a seat."
The Minutes, Saturday, September 9, through Saturday, September 17, Curious Theatre Company, 1080 Acoma Street. Tickets are available at curioustheatre.org.