Reviewed: Vietgone, Mamma Mia! (Closing), Five More Shows to See Now!

This weekend is your last chance to see Mamma Mia! at the Arvada Center as well as Vietgone, the initial offering in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Theatre Company's first season under Chris Coleman. Fortunately, you have more time to see his stunning Oklahoma!, as well as other worthy productions around town that take on controversial issues both past and present. Keep reading for capsule reviews of seven shows now on local stages.

Emma Messenger and Alaina Beth Reel in The Cake. Michael Ensminger

The Cake. When she’s approached by the daughter of a dear friend and asked to bake a wedding cake, confectioner Della is delighted. Her friend died some five years earlier, and she loves this girl, Jen, whom she hasn't seen in some time. But then Della learns that Jen’s intended is a woman, Macy, and her delight freezes into panic. Deeply religious, she simply cannot grant Jen’s request. Bekah Brunstetter’s The Cake, currently receiving its regional premiere at Curious Theatre Company, is irresistibly reminiscent of the Masterpiece Cakeshop case recently decided by the U.S. Supreme Court in favor of Lakewood baker Jack Phillips, who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay male couple. But Brunstetter, who writes for the hit television series This Is Us, is not interested in the legalities. She approaches Della’s dilemma from a far more subtle and more humanistic perspective. Della isn’t narrow or judgmental. A warm-hearted and deeply loving woman, she’s a true believer, and steeped in the culture of small-town North Carolina — but she's also utterly distressed by her own decision and horrified at the thought of losing Jen’s affection. To complicate things, while Macy is a tough, terrifyingly smart, urban black woman, Jen is a gushing Southerner at heart, as torn as Della between her upbringing and the new world she’s discovering in Macy’s arms. While the play's first scenes are a touch shallow, the perspective soon deepens. All of Brunstetter’s characters are richly drawn, and the cast does each full justice: Michael Morgan as baffled, tied-in-knots Tim, Della’s husband; Alaina Beth Reel as a warm and charming Jen; Jada Suzanne Dixon, who gives Macy dignified reserve — and resolve. And, of course, Emma Messenger, whose passion and generosity as an actor mirror the love and passion in Della’s delicious cakes.

Presented by Curious Theatre Company through October 13, 1080 Acoma Street, 303-623-0524, curioustheatre.org. Read the full review of The Cake.

Luke Sorge and Adrian Egolf play M and W in Lungs. Matthew Gale Photography

Lungs. A young couple, named only W and M, are arguing in an Ikea store at the beginning of Duncan Macmillan’s Lungs. He’s just brought up the idea of having a baby; she’s flummoxed, furious, amazed, intrigued, confused — and trying to sort her feelings in a welter of partial sentences, exclamations, flights of thought: She’s always wanted a baby. She’s not sure that she wants one just yet. What will a baby do to their life together? What about the terrible environmental costs of human beings’ constant breeding, when each new baby causes the release of the equivalent of 10,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere? In a sense, the play is a prolonged conversation. In fact, the words “talk” and “conversation” repeat continually. M and W like to debate the difference — they seem to see talk as honest and direct, conversation as virtuous but diffuse. Other repetitions are “good people,” as the couple tries to decide if they deserve the appellation, and “plant forests.” This isn’t a cute, narrowly focused relationship-and-baby story. The playwright is dead serious in his concern for the planet, and the play’s context is broad enough to eventually take in the life and death of individuals as well as planetary death. Despite the seriousness, Lungs is full of humor. Macmillan’s dialogue sizzles. It’s inordinately clever, full of surprising twists, turns and reversals, stylized but entirely convincing. M and W are fascinating people, twin masses of contradiction and half-digested insights, and Adrian Egolf and Luke Sorge, the extraordinary actors and off-stage married couple who play them, make the production unmissable. Presented by Miners Alley Playhouse through October 14, 1224 Washington Avenue, Golden, 303-935-3044, minersalley.com. Read the full review of Lungs.

