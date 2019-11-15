Head for the Hills! Hundreds of Things to Do This Ski Season

This ski season is off to a very fast start, with a half-dozen mountains already open, and both Vail and Steamboat joining the lineup today. But there's plenty to do off the slopes, too. Keep reading for hundreds of outdoor-related activities across Colorado through the end of the year.

Through December 29: Warren Miller's Timeless: The studio's seventieth film includes appearances by Glen Plake, Caite Zeliff, Jalin Kauf and Baker Boyd. Various Colorado locations, warrenmiller.com.

Through January 2: The Polar Express: Re-create the beloved children's book on the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad. Select dates, $32-$75, 479 Main Street, Durango, 888-872-4607, durangotrain.com.

November 15: Vail Opening Day: 970-754-8245, vail.com.

November 23: Steamboat Opening Day: 2305 Mt. Werner Circle, Steamboat Springs, 877-783-2628, steamboat.com.

November 16: Christy Sports Demo Day: The early-season demo day includes unlimited demos, lunch, an après party and raffle. 8 a.m., Loveland Ski Area, Georgetown, 720-744-3773, skiloveland.com.

November 16: Snow Mountain Ranch Opening Day: 1101 County Road 53, Granby, 970-887-2152, snowmountainranch.org.

November 16: Winter Stoke Film Festival: The first of two screenings of local filmmakers' outdoor films includes a showing of Warren Miller's Timeless. 6:30 p.m., Glenwood Vaudeville Review, 915 Grand Avenue, Glenwood Springs, winterstoke.org.

November 16: Wolf Creek Rando Race: 8 a.m., $65, Wolf Creek Ski Area, Pagosa Springs, cosmicski.com.

November 20: Local Appreciation Day: Everyone's a local with lift tickets discounted to $54. Wolf Creek Ski Area, Pagosa Springs, 970-264-5639, wolfcreekski.com.

November 23: Gondola Giving/Winter Kick-Off Party: Glenwood Caverns starts the season with a fundraiser/food drive and a winter kick-off party with live music, a tree lighting, visits from Santa Claus and more. 2 p.m., free, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood, 800-530-1635, glenwoodcaverns.com.

November 23: Indian Peaks Rally: Uphill racers of all skill levels are welcome at this US Youth Olympic Team Qualifier, with live music, food and more. 7:30 a.m., Eldora, Nederland, cosmicski.com.

November 23: MTN DEW Snow Dance: Pray for (more) snow at this free concert with on-mountain appearances by Red Gerard, Jules Marino and Danny Davis. 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Breckenridge Ski Resort, 970-453-5000, facebook.com.

November 23: Purgatory Opening Day: 1 Skier Place, Durango, 970-247-9000, purgatoryresort.com.

November 23: Winter Stoke Film Festival: The fest of local outdoor movie makers wraps up with a full day of films. 8 a.m., Third Street Center, 520 South Third Street, Carbondale, winterstoke.org.

November 23-30: Revely Vail: Ring in the season with a gingerbread-making contest, Explosion of Lights Walk, ice skating and more. Various Vail locations, 970-401-3320, reneventproductions.com.

November 23-April: Kidtopia: Kids have fun with Keystone's season-long schedule of Santa sightings, the world's largest snow fort, weekly parades and fireworks, avalanche dog meet and greets and activities. Free, Keystone, 970-754-0001, keystoneresort.com.

November 24: Bentgate Mountaineering Demo Day: Try out touring, telemark, splitboard and avalanche gear; pre-register for discount lift ticket. 8:30 a.m., free with license, credit card and lift ticket, Loveland Ski Area, Georgetown, 720-744-3773, skiloveland.com.

November 24: Silverton Mountain Heli Opening Day: 6226 Highway 110, Silverton, 970-387-5706, silvertonmountain.com.

November 26: Rise and Shine Rando Series #2: Get your blood flowing mid-week with this series of uphill challenges. 7 a.m., $25, Arapahoe Basin, 28194 Highway 6, Dillon, 970-468-0718, arapahoebasin.com.

November 27: Beaver Creek Opening Day: Don't miss the World's Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition at 2 p.m. 970-754-0200, beavercreek.com.

November 27: Crested Butte Opening Day: 877-547-5143, skicb.com.

November 27: Telluride Donation Day: A $25 donation to Telluride Ski & Snowboard Club gets you on the mountain before opening day. 10 a.m., Telluride Ski Resort, 565 Mountain Village Boulevard, Telluride, 970-728-6900, tellurideskiresort.com.

November 28: Aspen Mountain and Snowmass Opening Day: Aspen, 800-525-6200, aspensnowmass.com.

November 28: Silverton Community Thanksgiving Dinner: It doesn't get much more spirit of the season-esque than breaking bread with neighbors at a community meal. 11 a.m.-2 p.m., free, Brown Bear Cafe, 1129 Greene Street, Silverton, 970-387-5654, silvertoncolorado.com.

EXPAND Telluride's runs are sweeter the harder you work for them. Colorado Tourism Office/Matt Inden/Miles

November 28: Telluride Opening Day: 565 Mountain Village Boulevard, Telluride, 970-728-6900, tellurideskiresort.com.

November 28: Thanksjibbing Rail Jam: Freeskiers and riders take on urban terrain features on Fanny Hill. 2 p.m.-3 p.m., free, Aspen Snowmass, Aspen, 800-525-6200, aspensnowmass.com.

November 28-December 1: Thanksgiving Nordic Ski Camp: Two days of intro and full-day clinics culminate in a 5K/10K race. $70 and up, Crested Butte Nordic Center, 620 Second Street, Crested Butte, 970-349-1707, cbnordic.org.

November 29: 10th Mountain Legacy Parade: Gather at Gondola One for a torchlight parade of 10th Mountain Division ski troopers and veterans, plus fireworks, a Camp Hale documentary and an after-hours visit to the Colorado Snowsports Museum. Free, various Vail locations, 970-754-8245, vail.com.

November 29: Echo Mountain Opening Day: 19285 Highway 103, Idaho Springs, 970-531-5038, echomntn.com.

November 29: Tree Lighting Ceremony: Enjoy a family-friendly après party before Santa shows up to light the village tree. 3 p.m.-8 p.m., free, Beaver Creek, 970-754-0200, beavercreek.com.

November 29-December 1: Telluride Holiday Arts Bazaar: Free, Telluride Elks Lodge, 472 West Pacific Avenue, Telluride, telluridearts.org.

November 30: 10 Barrel Snow Beach: No surf or sand? No problem; there will still be sun and snow. Copper Mountain, 970-968-2318, coppercolorado.com.

November 30: Holiday Market and Tree Lighting: Get into the seasonal spirit with shopping, Santa, songs and spruce trees. Noon-5 p.m., free, Winter Park Resort, 85 Parsenn Road, Winter Park, 970-726-1564, winterparkresort.com.

November 30: Howelsen Hill Opening Day: Steamboat Springs, 970-879-8499, steamboatsprings.net.

November 30: Welcome Winter Family Carnival and Lighting of River Run: Enjoy live music and drinks before seeing Santa and lighting the village tree. 3 p.m.-6 p.m., free, Warren Station, 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone, 970-423-8997, warrenstation.com.

December 1, 7 and 14: Alley Loop Race Series #1-#3: The first three of five ski races leading up to the Alley Loop Nordic Marathon are open to all ages and skill levels. 9:30 a.m., $10, Crested Butte Nordic Center, 620 Second Street, Crested Butte, 970-349-1707, cbnordic.org.

December 4: Noel Night: Telluride's Ski Tree and Main Street will light up for the holiday season while local merchants offer deals and discounts in a consumeristic mountain orgy. 5:30 p.m., free, Elks Park, 305 West Colorado Avenue, Telluride, tellurideskiresort.com.

December 4 and 11: Local Appreciation Day: Everyone's a local with lift tickets discounted to $54. Wolf Creek Ski Area, Pagosa Springs, 970-264-5639, wolfcreekski.com.

December 5-8: Audi FIS Birds of Prey World Cup: See elite super G, downhill and giant slalom athletes race down the mountain. Free, Beaver Creek, 970-754-0200, beavercreek.com.

December 6: Leadville Parade of Lights: Santa's sleigh is accompanied through downtown Leadville by brightly-lit floats. 6 p.m., free, Harrison Avenue, Leadville, leadvilletwinlakes.com.

December 6: Light Up the Night: Over 40 Christmas trees will shine bright with holiday lights. 5:30 p.m., free, Snowmass Village, gosnowmass.com.

December 6-8: Fire Festival: Three days of art installations, fire performances and workshops will keep you warm in the crisp mountain air. Many events free, various Telluride locations, 970-708-1059, telluridefirefestival.org.

December 7: Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk Opening Day: Aspen, 800-525-6200, aspensnowmass.com.

December 7: Cooper Opening Day: 232 Country Road 29, Leadville, 800-707-6114, skicooper.com.

December 7: Handmade Holiday: The open house features crafts for kids and a market selling work by local art instructors. 3 p.m.-9 p.m., free, Breckenridge Arts District, 150 West Adams Avenue, Breckenridge, breckcreate.org.

December 7: Light Up Night: Mountaineer Square will glow with holiday lights and flashbulbs from Santa photos while guests stay cozy with hot cocoa and popcorn. 5:30 p.m., free, Crested Butte, cbchamber.com.

December 7: Lighting of Breck: Breckenridge's holiday kick-off includes a dog parade, kids' run, Race of the Santas and caroling karaoke. 3 p.m.-9 p.m., most events free, various Breckenridge locations, gobreck.com.

December 7: Moonlight Dinner Series Randonée: Taste of Spain: The lifts won't run during this mountaintop dinner; you'll have to make it up and down the slope under your own power. 6 p.m.-10 p.m., $85, Arapahoe Basin, 28194 Highway 6, Dillon, 970-468-0718, arapahoebasin.com.

December 7: Summit for Life: Dash 3,267 vertical feet in the dark to raise money for organ donation awareness. 5:30 p.m., $50-$75 plus fundraising, Aspen Mountain, summitforlife.org.

December 7: Tommelfest: The celebration of Nordic ski culture includes ski lessons, a keg toss and holiday market. 8 a.m.-4 p.m., $25 and up, Devil's Thumb Ranch, 3530 County Road 83, Tabernash, 970-726-8231, devilsthumbranch.com.

December 7: Winterstart: The ski jumping competition kicks off at 9 a.m., with the cross country race at 5 p.m. Free, Howelsen Hill Ski Area, Steamboat Springs, 970-879-8499, facebook.com.

December 7-8: Ski and Snowboard Demo Day: Show up with an ID (and bindings, if you're a boarder) to demo skis and snowboards. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., $25, Arapahoe Basin, 28194 Highway 6, Dillon, 970-468-0718, arapahoebasin.com.

December 8: College Day: Bring a photo college ID and current, printed class schedule and hit the slopes for just $54. Wolf Creek Ski Area, Pagosa Springs, 970-264-5639, wolfcreekski.com.

December 8-14: Land Rover U.S. Grand Prix: Freeskiers and snowboarders hit Copper Mountain's halfpipe at this national competition. Free, Copper Mountain, usskiandsnowboard.org.

December 9: Ms. Monday: Women of all skill levels get a discounted lift ticket and two-hour lesson from a female instructor for $97. Wolf Creek Ski Area, Pagosa Springs, 970-264-5639, wolfcreekski.com.

December 9-15: Hartford Ski Spectacular: The week-long event includes ski, snowboard, curling, biathlon and sled hockey lessons and races for folks with disabilities. Beaver Run Resort, 620 Village Road, Breckenridge, disabledsportsusa.org. NOTE: Registration closed November 1.

December 10: Rise and Shine Rando Series #3: Get your blood flowing mid-week with this series of uphill challenges. 7 a.m., $25, Arapahoe Basin, 28194 Highway 6, Dillon, 970-468-0718, arapahoebasin.com.

December 11: Full Moon Dinners at the Cliffhouse: Skin or hike up Buttermilk and be rewarded with free cocoa, a cash bar and dinner under the lunar light. 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Aspen Snowmass, Aspen, 800-525-6200, aspensnowmass.com.

December 11-15: Ullr Fest: A big parade, bigger horned helmets and the world's biggest shot ski are the highlights of this winter fest. Most events free, various Breckenridge locations, gobreck.com.

December 12-15: Vail Snow Days: The Head and the Heart and Modest Mouse headline four days of free concerts, bonfires and block parties. VIP packages $150, various Vail locations, vailsnowdays.com.

December 13: Granby Ranch Opening Day: 1000 Village Road, Granby, 888-850-4615, granbyranch.com.

December 13: Powderhorn Opening Day: 48338 Powderhorn Road, Mesa, 970-268-5700, powderhorn.com.

December 13: Sunlight Mountain Opening Day: 10901 County Road 117, Glenwood Springs, 970-945-7491, sunlightmtn.com.

December 13-15: Passapalooza: You'll get access to all four mountains for a mere $59 with a pass from any ski resort in the world; discounted clinics and demo packages are also available. Aspen Snowmass, Aspen, 800-525-6200, aspensnowmass.com.

December 13-27: Game of Stones: “When you play a game of thrones you win or you die:” Luckily, the stakes at this weekly curling series in Snowmass Village aren't as high as they are in Westeros. Fridays, 3 p.m.-5 p.m., Base Village Ice Rink, Snowmass, 800-525-6200, aspensnowmass.com.

December 14: Boulder Nordic Sport Demo Day: Try before you buy cross-country gear. 8 a.m., Snow Mountain Ranch, 1101 County Road 53, Granby, 970-887-2152, snowmountainranch.org.

December 14: Demo Days and Skiing with Santa: Demo ski and snowboard gear for free, then join St. Nick on the slopes. Sunlight Mountain Resort, 10901 County Road 117, Glenwood Springs, 970-945-7491, sunlightmtn.com.

December 14: Fun Race: Engage in some friendly (not fierce) competition at this all-ages, all-levels race. 11 a.m., free with lift ticket, Wolf Creek Ski Area, Pagosa Springs, 970-264-5639, wolfcreekski.com.

December 14: Kendall Mountain Opening Day: 1 Kendall Place, Silverton, 970-387-5522, colorado.gov/townofsilverton.

December 14: Tree Lighting: Santa shows up to flip the switch on the area's outdoor lights and Christmas tree. 6 p.m., free, Granby Ranch, 1000 Village Road, Granby, 888-850-4615, facebook.com.

December 14: Venture Out and Family Fests: Leave your hotel room and you'll be rewarded with s'mores, dog sledding, ziplining, and clinics on skijoring, waxing and backcountry basics. Later, the whole family can enjoy fireworks and a bonfire at the base of the mountain. Noon-6:30 p.m., free, Winter Park Resort, 85 Parsenn Road, Winter Park, 970-726-1564, winterparkresort.com.

December 15: Bentgate Ski and Board Demo: Icelantic, Faction, Never Summer K2 and Salomon are just a few of the brands expected to show at this demo. Loveland Ski Area, Georgetown, 720-744-3773, skiloveland.com.

December 15: Grand Nordic Free Lesson Day: Grand Nordic Ski Club offers skating and Nordic skiing lessons for all levels. 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., free with registration, Snow Mountain Ranch, 1101 County Road 53, Granby, 970-887-2152, grandnordic.org.

December 17: Rise and Shine Rando Series #4: Get your blood flowing mid-week with this series of uphill challenges. 7 a.m., $25, Arapahoe Basin, 28194 Highway 6, Dillon, 970-468-0718, arapahoebasin.com.

December 17-20: Rock on Ice: Crested Butte's Mountaineer Square is the site of ice carving demos, an ice sculpture garden and photo ops galore. Free, Crested Butte, 877-547-5143, skicb.com.

Ice Castles gleam and glow at night. Courtesy Ice Castles

December 20 (est.)-March: Ice Castles: Wander through a hand-carved ice palace with tunnels, towers, archways, thrones, and fountains. Check website for info, Dillon, icecastles.com/dillon.

December 20-22: Early Season On-Snow Camp: Snow Mountain Ranch, 1101 County Road 53, Granby, 970-887-2152, snowmountainranch.org.

December 20-22: Vail Skating Festival: The slopes aren't the only place you can find winter athleticism; enjoy two free exhibitions on outdoor ice, plus clinics and a performance by Olympic medalist Mirai Nagasu. $20 and up, various Vail locations, vailskatefest.com.

December 21: Hesperus Opening Day: Durango, 970-385-2199, ski-hesperus.com.

December 21: Santa Claus on the Mountain: St. Nick and the old ball and chain will be giving out candy canes while they suss out who's been naughty and who's been nice. 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m., Purgatory, 1 Skier Place, Durango, 970-247-9000, purgatoryresort.com.

December 21-24: Santa's Village: Submit your petition to be moved from the "naughty" to "nice" list to St. Nick while you listen to holiday carolers. Free, Snowmass Base Village, gosnowmass.com.

December 21-March 28: Mountaintop Yurt Dinner: Take a Snowcat to the peak of Cooper Mountain for dinner in a cozy and rustic yurt. Saturdays only, $149, Cooper, 232 Country Road 29, Leadville, 800-707-6114, skicooper.com.

December 22: Holiday Lantern Making and Walk: Start at the Vail Public Library and decorate your own paper lantern, then gather in Slifer Square for live music and a lantern-lit stroll through town. Noon-5:15 p.m., free, various Vail locations, artinvail.com.

December 22: Steamboat Holiday Festival: Santa comes down the mountain not on skis, but on horseback; other fun includes a holiday concert, torchlight parade, fireworks and night skiing. 2 p.m., Steamboat, 2305 Mt. Werner Circle, Steamboat Springs, 877-783-2628, steamboat.com.

December 22: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas: What happens when Santa's naughty-and-nice list goes missing? Enter an undercover elf, precocious little girl and rapping mice. 6:30 p.m., $35-$55, Wheeler Opera House, 320 East Hyman Avenue, Aspen, 970-920-5770, aspenshowtix.com.

December 22, 27 and 30: First Tracks: Beat the crowd and be the first to carve up the mountain at this private early-morning run followed by breakfast. 7:15 a.m., $160, Beaver Creek, 970-754-0200, beavercreek.com.

December 22-30: Snowmass Hanukkah: On December 22, Snowmass Base Village will have traditional prayers, food and dreidel games; the Viceroy Snowmass will have a menorah lighting ceremony and Hanukkah treats daily at 5 p.m. Various Snowmass Village locations, gosnowmass.com.

December 22-January 20: Vail Winterfest Ice Theater: Ice art is illuminated while moviegoers perched on seats sculpted from ice watch seasonal movies. Dusk-10 p.m., free, Gore Creek Promenade, Vail, artinvail.com.

missing? Enter an undercover elf, precocious little girl and rapping mice. 6:30 p.m., $48, Vilar Performing Arts Center, 68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek, 970-845-8497, vilarpac.org.

December 24: Santa at A-Basin: The Summit Choral Society will be belting out carols while Kris Kringle hands out candy to kiddos. 11 a.m.-1 p.m., free, Arapahoe Basin, 28194 Highway 6, Dillon, 970-468-0718, arapahoebasin.com.

December 24: Telluride Christmas Eve Torchlight Parade: The winter tradition takes over Telluride's slopes. 6:30 p.m., free, Telluride Ski Resort, 565 Mountain Village Boulevard, Telluride, 970-728-6900, tellurideskiresort.com.

December 24: Ski with Santa: Kids can join Santa on the beginner slopes for photos and fun. Cooper, 232 Country Road 29, Leadville, 800-707-6114, skicooper.com.

December 24: Snowmass Chapel Christmas Eve: The 5 p.m. designed for families with children, while the 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. services include a full choir and orchestra. Free, Snowmass Chapel, 5307 Owl Creek Road, Snowmass Village, 970-923-61692, snowmasschapel.org.

December 24: Winter Park Torchlight Parade: Gather 'round a bonfire for warmth while you watch skiers descend the mountain with torches. 5:30 p.m., free, Winter Park Resort, 85 Parsenn Road, Winter Park, 970-726-1564, winterparkresort.com.

December 24-25: Santa Visits Wolf Creek: Be nice and buy Santa a drink: He's tired from hitting so many of Colorado's ski areas in just one day. Wolf Creek Ski Area, Pagosa Springs, 970-264-5639, wolfcreekski.com.

December 24-25: Santa Claus and Silverton Community Christmas Luncheon: Santa arrives at the town Christmas tree at 12:45 p.m. on Christmas Eve; on Christmas Day, join neighbors at a community potluck. Free, various Silverton locations, 970-387-56554, silvertoncolorado.com.

Never have Santa's elves seemed so ominous. Courtesy Revely Vail

December 25: Ski With Santa: Santa and his elves will be on hand giving out free cocoa and candy canes on Christmas Day. Kendall Mountain, 1 Kendall Place, Silverton, 970-387-5522, colorado.gov/townofsilverton.

December 26: Silverton Mountain Guided Opening Day: 6226 Highway 110, Silverton, 970-387-5706, silvertonmountain.com.

December 27: 10th Mountain Legacy Parade: Gather at Gondola One for a torchlight parade of 10th Mountain Division ski troopers and veterans, plus fireworks, a Camp Hale documentary and an after-hours visit to the Colorado Snowsports Museum. Free, various Vail locations, 970-754-8245, vail.com.

December 28: Snowcat Dining Excursion: Head up the mountain in a Snowcat for a wine dinner lit by alpenglow. 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m., $150, Purgatory, 1 Skier Place, Durango, 800-525-0892, purgatoryresort.com.

December 29: Cooper Cup Race #1: On Black Powder. Cooper, 232 Country Road 29, Leadville, 800-707-6114, skicooper.com.

December 29: Ski Free at Kendall Mountain: All ages ski free with no proof of residency required. Kendall Mountain, 1 Kendall Place, Silverton, 970-387-5522, colorado.gov/townofsilverton.

December 30: Audi Ajax Cup: Watch six pro-led teams take on a dual giant slalom course in a race benefiting Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club, then enjoy an epic après party. 9 a.m., Shlomo's, 501 East Dean Street, Aspen, 970-205-5101, audiajaxcup.com.

December 31: Aspen New Year's Eve: With two fireworks shows over Aspen Mountain, both early birds and night owls will be happy. 8 p.m. and midnight, Wagner Park, 419 South Mill Street, Aspen, aspenspecialevents.com.

December 31: Cooper New Year's Eve: Cooper, 232 Country Road 29, Leadville, 800-707-6114, skicooper.com.

December 31: Moonlight Dinner Series: New Year's Eve in the Mountains: Don your fanciest snow gear for a trip up the mountain to celebrate East Coast NYE. 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m., $125, Arapahoe Basin, 28194 Highway 6, Dillon, 970-468-0718, arapahoebasin.com.

December 31: Beaver Creek New Year's Eve: Dancing, DJs, arcade games and a lavish buffet wrap up early so you can rest up for the first ski day of 2020. 6 p.m.-10:30 p.m., $300, Park Hyatt, 136 East Thomas Place, Beaver Creek, beavercreek.com.

December 31: Breckenridge New Year's Eve: A torchlight parade down Peak 9 starts the festivities at 6 p.m. Various Breckenridge locations, gobreck.com.

December 31: Copper Mountain New Year's Eve: The party includes a rail jam, fireworks, torchlight parade, and a special Moonlight Dine & Ski for those who want to ring in the New Year with food and champagne. Copper Mountain, 970-968-2318, coppercolorado.com.

December 31: Crested Butte New Year's Eve: The town's celebration starts with a torchlight parade and finishes with fireworks. 5:30 p.m., free, Crested Butte, 877-547-5143, skicb.com.

December 31: Snowmass New Year's Eve: Skiers and riders ages 8 and up can participate in the torchlight parade at 6 p.m. At 10 p.m., fireworks explode over the mountain. Free, Snowmass Base Village, 970-922-2233, gosnowmass.com.

December 31: Steamboat New Year's Eve: Brave the cold for views of fireworks over the peaks and a torchlight parade, then ride the gondola to Thunderhead Lodge, where you can ring in the new year with a champagne toast and views of the Yampa Valley. 5:30 p.m., free-$60 Steamboat, 2305 Mt. Werner Circle, Steamboat Springs, 877-783-2628, steamboat.com.

December 31: Telluride New Year's Eve: Kick off the night with a torchlight parade and pyrotechnics. 6:30 p.m., free, Telluride Ski Resort, 565 Mountain Village Boulevard, Telluride, 970-728-6900, tellurideskiresort.com.

December 31: Winter Park New Year's Eve: Fireworks, sledding and hot chocolate make for a fun, family-friendly party. 8:30 p.m., free, Rendezvous Event Center, 78821 Highway 40, Winter Park, 970-726-4118, playwinterpark.com.



