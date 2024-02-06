Ten Things to Do for Black History Month In and Around Denver

Black History Month presents the opportunity to engage with the poignant and profound stories that have contributed to the fabric of American history. In Denver, this period of remembrance is marked by a series of events aimed at educating, commemorating and celebrating Black culture's indelible influence on American society.
From jazz halls to lecture rooms, each gathering serves as a bridge connecting the historical struggles for equality with the ongoing journey toward justice. Whether you're a history buff, an arts aficionado or looking to deepen your understanding of Black history, Denver has something special for you this Black History Month.
Dazzle's Black History Celebration
All of February
Dazzle, 1080 14th Street
Denver's favorite jazz club kicks off Black History Month with an exceptional lineup that pays homage to the genre's rich African-American heritage. Dazzle's dedication to preserving the historic Five Points jazz scene shines through with performances by Purnell Steen & the Five Points Ambassadors on Monday, February 12, as well as in the series of tribute concerts throughout the month. From Wil Alston's “Spirituals According to Jazz” on Friday, February 9, to the vibrant sounds of BigPocket's Tribute to Luther Vandross on Friday, February 16, Dazzle provides a month-long celebration with a stellar program. Other highlights include a Motown Valentine's Day Concert and a tribute to J Dilla, ensuring that every note played is a testament to the enduring influence of Black musicians on the American music landscape.
Denver Library's Black History Month Programming
All of February
All Denver Public Library locations
The Denver Public Library embraces Black History Month with a diverse array of programs that highlight the historical and contemporary achievements of African Americans. These special events include book clubs, film screenings and an exploration of soul food with culinary expert Asia Dorsey. With activities for all ages, the library is a hub for engaging with Black history, culture and contributions, enriching Denver's community dialogue. The library is also introducing a limited-edition Black History Today library card, symbolizing a commitment to celebrating Black culture year-round. DPL also recognizes that Black history should not be limited to February, and likewise celebrates it year-round through carefully curated collections, programs, services and recommendations.
University Events
Through February
Metropolitan State University of Denver, University of Colorado and University of Denver
Throughout February, the three schools will offer a broad spectrum of events designed to educate and inspire. The University of Colorado, University of Denver and Metropolitan State University of Denver will each host an array of activities, from musical showcases highlighting powerful Black anthems to movie nights, guest lectures and interactive discussions that delve into the African American experience. These events not only spotlight the contributions of Black individuals across various fields, but also foster a deeper understanding of the richness of Black history.
The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at a Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years
Through March 2
Firehouse Theater Company, John Hand Theater on CFU Lowry Campus, 7653 East First Place
Firehouse Theater Company presents a touching and humorous look back at the traditions of African American debutantes in this story. Set against the backdrop of Montgomery, Alabama, in 1964, the play unfolds during a pivotal point in the civil rights movement. Under the direction of Kenya Fashaw, who was recently seen on stage in the Aurora Fox's Toni Stone and Vintage Theatre's Cadillac Crew, the story explores themes of love, tradition and social change while providing viewers with an overview of Black society and its significant place in American history.
History Colorado: Blaxplanation
Wednesday, February 7, through Saturday, February 17
History Colorado, 1200 Broadway
History Colorado's Blaxplanation series seeks to explore the multifaceted narratives of Colorado’s Black diaspora, extending beyond the confines of slavery to highlight the community's achievements, struggles and contributions. The series includes a compelling virtual screening of The Making of Buffalo Soldiers: reVision on February 7, shedding light on the complex legacy of all-Black Army regiments. On February 17, the Museum of Memory Project will present its findings on the historic Whittier neighborhood, providing attendees with a rich, layered understanding of Black history in Colorado. Additionally, the series addresses environmental racism and inequities in natural resource access, offering poignant insights into the challenges faced by marginalized communities throughout the entire year.
Parsons Theatre's Black History Month Performances
Friday, February 9; Saturday, February 24; and Thursday, February 29
Northglenn Arts, Parsons Theatre, 1 East Memorial Parkway Entrance, Northglenn
Northglenn Arts' Parsons Theatre offers a trio of performances that delve into the rich cultural contributions of Black Americans. Its lineup kicks off with Ella and Louis, a tribute to the legendary partnership of Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong, showcasing a collaboration between the Colorado Repertory Jazz Orchestra and well-known Colorado artists Mary Louise Lee and Robert Johnson on Friday, February 9. The insightful Makin' Cake, a national touring show starring Dasha Kelly Hamilton that delves into American history through the art of baking, drops by on Saturday, February 24. And the venue rounds out the month with Springtime in Mourning, by Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, on Thursday, February 29, a musical celebration of the human spirit featuring works by Cedric D. Hall, Cleo Parker Robinson and Winifred R. Harris.
Jazz Roots in Five Points
Saturday, February 17, and Saturday, February 24
Five Points Business Improvement District, 1515 Arapahoe Street Tower 3, Suite 100
Dive into the heart of Denver's jazz history with Jazz Roots, a day-long celebration of the Five Points music scene, once known as the "Harlem of the West." The Second Annual Jazz Roots series, filled with live jazz performances and discussions, celebrates the neighborhood's legendary music scene and its impact on national jazz culture. The Queen City Jazz Band, the Gabriel Mervine Jazz Trio and Taryn Newborn all perform in an event that honors the musical legends who have graced Five Points venues while also highlighting the current vibrancy and talent in Denver's jazz community.
Boulder County NAACP's Annual Freedom Fund Celebration
Sunday, February 18
Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1595 Pleasant Street, Boulder
Join the Boulder County NAACP for a celebration of unity and progress within the Boulder community. Held at Macky Auditorium, this event shines a light on the community's achievements and ongoing struggles for civil rights and social justice. Esteemed speaker Anthony Ray Hinton, who spent 29 years on Alabama's death row as a victim of wrongful conviction, shares his harrowing yet hopeful journey toward justice, while R&B artist Danielle Ponder brings her soulful music to the stage, adding a layer of emotional depth and resonance to the celebration. The event underscores the importance of community, resilience and the ongoing fight for equality, serving as a powerful reminder of the NAACP's vital role in advocating for civil rights.
Thurgood
Saturday, February 24
The Lincoln Center, 417 West Magnolia Street, Fort Collins
Local actor Michael Anthony Tatmon and In Living Colored Productions brings into focus the life and legacy of Thurgood Marshall, the first African American Supreme Court justice, in the play Thurgood. Tatmon's performance offers a riveting look into Marshall's monumental contributions to civil rights and justice in America. Through a blend of humor and gravitas, the play navigates the challenges and triumphs of African Americans throughout history, providing a poignant reminder of the enduring impact of Marshall's work. This event is an essential experience for anyone interested in the intersections of law, civil rights and African American history, as it offers a moving tribute to one of the nation's most significant legal figures.
Vocal Coalition Youth Chorus: Black Music Matters 2024
Thursday, February 29
The King Center, Auraria Campus, 855 Lawrence Way
Ending the month on a high note, the Vocal Coalition Youth Chorus (VOCO) teams up with local Black artists for Black Music Matters 2024, a collaborative concert that celebrates the rich legacy of Black artists across genres. With such local legends as Spirit of Grace, Lionel Young and Old Man Saxon alongside the vibrant voices of Denver's youth, this concert will be a testament to the transformative power of music. The event's theme, "Inside Out," invites attendees to explore the ways Black artists have expressed their innermost feelings through music, from gospel and jazz to hip-hop and beyond.
Do you know of another event marking Black History Month? Send information to [email protected].