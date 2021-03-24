Art Attack: Nine Ways to See Great Art in Denver This Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

This weekend, Month of Photography draws to a close with a couple of new entries; co-ops and open studios rev up for spring; Boulder Arts Week celebrates with a pop-up art sale; and David B. Smith Gallery gets fresh with new spring shows. We're all counting on the return of sunshine to the art-viewing itinerary.

EXPAND Tya Alisa Anthony, “Vinales Cuba Water Bearer” (detail), 2017, digital pigment print. © Tya Alisa Anthony

Month of Photography Lecture No. 3: Tya Alisa Anthony

Wednesday, March 24, 6 to 7 p.m.

Register online in advance for tickets, $5 to $15, and lecture link

The last of three virtual Month of Photography lectures hosted by the Denver Art Museum turns its lens on Tya Alisa Anthony, a local artist, curator and RedLine alum whose practice blends photography, collage and sculpture. Anthony’s visuals upend history, bolster identity and further social justice issues to bestow the marginalized not only with pride, but with personal independence.

Boulder Arts Week Art Sale Pop-Up

Rayback Collective, 2775 Valmont Road, Boulder

Friday, March 26, and Saturday, March 27, 3 p.m. daily

The Rayback Collective helps kick off Boulder Arts Week by inviting you to support Boulder artists Savanna and Mia during a two-day pop-up art sale of the duo’s original artwork, jewelry and clothing. The brewery’s usual cocktail of food trucks, music and beer is icing on the cake.

EXPAND Imogen Cunningham, “Frida Kahlo, Painter and Wife of Diego Rivera,” 1931. © Imogen Cunningham Trust, courtesy of Museo de las Americas

La Nueva Cara / The New Face

Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive

March 26 through April 17

First Friday/Month of Photography Opening Reception: Friday, April 2, 6 to 9 p.m.; RSVP for reception in advance for timed-entry slot

The Museo de las Americas joins Month of Photography with the late-March entry (and first-ever MOP exhibit) La Nueva Cara, a show with timeless selections from the likes of Hal Gould, Imogen Cunningham and Sebastião Salgado beside more than fifty photographs by local and emerging photographers juried by Judy Miranda and Jude Sanchez.

Architecture of Form II

Core New Art Space, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

March 26 through April 11

Opening Reception: Friday, April 2, 4 to 10 p.m.

Artist/curator Jude Barton brings back The Architecture of Form for a second spin at Core New Art Space, showcasing works inspired by architectural forms by sixteen Colorado artists. Two- and three-dimensional works will commingle in perfect juxtaposition in the gallery, thanks to the installation skills of fiber artist J. Bruce Wilcox.

EXPAND A view from Nolan Tredway's installation Warning — This Machine Only Accepts Outputs at Edge Gallery. Nolan Tredway

Candace Shepard: Hiding in Plain Sight

Jason McKinsey: #bmwtkbs

Nolan Tredway: Warning — This Machine Only Accepts Outputs

Edge Gallery, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

March 26 through April 9

Edge members Candace Shepard, Jason McKinsey and Nolan Tredway mix it up in the gallery with abstracted forms from nature, photography-based mixed-media works and a wild installation.

Final Friday Restart

Miracle Street Gallery, 7125 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge

Friday, April 2, 6 p.m.

Miracle Street, which offers studio and gallery space to homeless, disabled, ex-offender, low-income individuals and young people aging out of foster care, reopens with a variety of art, photography and additional donated items. The marginalized artists represented receive 85 percent of their sales.

EXPAND Amy Boone-McCreesh, "The Neighbors Are Watching," 2021, mixed media and collage on paper, beads. Amy Boone-McCreesh, David B. Smith Gallery

Amy Boone-McCreesh and Amber Cobb, Negotiating Spaces

Gustav Hamilton, A Sucker for the Souvenir, in the Project Room

David B. Smith Gallery, 1543 A Wazee Street

March 27 through May 1

Socially Distanced Opening Reception: Saturday, March 27, noon to 5 p.m.

David B. Smith Gallery greets spring with a full house of shows, beginning with the duo of Baltimore-based mixed-media collagist and installationist Amy Boone-McCreesh and Denver artist/sculptor Amber Cobb, whose juxtaposed works represent a home environment with a mind of its own and the biomorphic figures that roam through it. We’ve all been spending a lot of time in our houses over the past year; Negotiating Spaces latches on to the idea of what that might be like. In the Project Space, Gustav Hamilton offers ceramic wall and floor sculptures.

Open Studio: Decamp, Dowling, Fox and FORGE

2820 East 17th Avenue

Saturday, March 27, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Four artists — Annie Decamp, Michael Dowling, Brett Fox and FORGE — will gang up on Saturday for an open-studio event where you can gab and catch up with the quartet’s most recent works. Who knows? This might be the event that turns you into an art collector.

Celebrate new works by Hama Woods and others at Black Book Gallery. Hama Woods

Hama Woods, Brett Kern, Mitchell Spain and More

Black Book Gallery, 3878 South Jason Street, Englewood

Saturday, March 27, 6 to 8 p.m.

Black Book opens for a rare one-night stand with fresh works from urban artists on Saturday night, revealing new paintings of endangered animals by Hama Woods, ceramic dinos from Brett Kern and Mitchell Spain’s ceramic nut and bolt that transform into a pipe, among other treasures.

