Art Attack: Ten Ways to See Art Live or Otherwise This Week

Galleries continue braving the vagaries of social distancing to show new and changing exhibitions. Keep in mind: Rules are still in place — limited bodies in the space at one time (and six feet apart); masks required at all times or don’t even think about it; and in some cases, timed-entry reservations required, especially at crowded receptions. This week’s lineup has it all: art at all price points — or just for your enjoyment — and inventive ways to make it more easily and safely viewable.

George P Perez, “My Hand, Your Wrinkle,” 2018, Kodak photo paper, red ink. George P Perez,

Curated Art Sale

Dwayne Glapion, Faces in the Crowd

RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street

Free, open by appointment only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

RedLine cautiously reopened to appointment-only viewing at the beginning of July, and there’s plenty to see if you go: Denver painter Dwayne Glapion’s Faces in the Crowd pays back his community with a hundred-painting series of portraits of people who are inspiring others and exacting change throughout the city and, more specifically, in Five Points. It’s a key piece in RedLine’s continuing 2020 event platform of “Afrofuturism & Beyond” and a beautiful tribute to people making a difference in Denver. The show opened just as the city began to shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now you have a second chance to catch it, along with the RedLine annual art sale of work by 26 local artists that would normally be part of the nonprofit’s Epic Gala —this year curated by Cortney Lane Stell of Black Cube Nomadic Museum.

See abstracts by Karen Scharer and more at Space Gallery. Karen Scharer, Space Gallery

Karen Scharer, Persistence and Change

Stephen Shachtman, Us and Them

Jeff Wenzel, new paintings

Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Drive

July 10 through August 15

Opening Reception: Friday, July 10, at 6 to 9 p.m.

RSVP in advance for free viewing time at the reception

In three new solos, Scharer contributes floaty abstracts inspired by the landscape, Wenzel’s mixed-media abstract paintings bridge the gap between his roots as a sculptor and current work as a painter, and Schactman concentrates mainly on steel sculpture. Timed-entry tickets are required for the opening, or visit with a mask during regular gallery hours.

Gayla Lemke, "Tired of Winning." Gayla Lemke

Gayla Lemke, Roll With It: Years of Prints

Jason McKinsey, Celebrate Memories

John Horner, Taking Stock: The Almanac of the Familiar

Edge Gallery, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

Through July 26

Opening: Friday, July 10, 6 to 9 p.m.

Edge continues its 2020 agenda of member shows with prints by Gayla Lemke, who revisits her first love of printmaking, though she’s mainly known now as a clay artist; Jason McKinsey’s photo-documentary of roadside memorials; and John Horner’s paintings of natural encounters in the mountains, where he lives. Take it slow with Edge, and do it with a mask.

Get sane during the pandemic with art by Tom Bond and friends. Tom Bond

Tom Bond, A Spare Set of Feathers

ILA Gallery, 209 Kalamath Street, Suite 12

July 10 through August 10

Opening Reception: Friday, July 10, 6 to 10 p.m.

Local artist Tom Bond comments on the vagaries of isolation during quarantine with a set of orderly geometric drawings and paintings that kept him sane on his own. Seeking the comfort of community, Bond has also invited his friends Andrew Hoffman and Elissa Eaton to hang art alongside his own, because that’s the neighborly thing to do when you’ve been in solitude for so long.

El Pez, "Love Wild." El Pez, Black Book Gallery

El Pez, Happy Pop

Black Book Gallery, 3878 South Jason Street, Englewood

Opening Reception: Saturday, July 11, 7 to 9 p.m.

Free, RSVP online for timed-entry tickets in advance

Black Book goes full-on pop with a body of work from barceloní street artist El Pez (aka Jose Sabate), who marks his presence with his signature fish character all over the world. The fish is indicative of what El Pez calls Barcelona Happy Style, which is easy to get once you see the work in person.

EXPAND Sally Centigrade presents works by Janelle W. Anderson and more. Janelle W. Anderson

Janelle W. Anderson, Iconography

IQ2020

Sally Centigrade, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Belmar, Lakewood

Saturday, July 11, 1 to 5 p.m.

Sally Centigrade experiments with a no-contact “Venmo and Carry” sales platform to display new work by pop-surrealist Janelle W. Anderson, as well as the local-artist group show IQ2020. The shows will be viewable from the street or the sidewalk on an outdoor wall, where you’ll also find instructions on how to purchase an artwork via Venmo and take it home the same day. You’d rather do that the old-fashioned way? The work will also be viewable (and buyable) online.

Kathryn Petroff, "Vigilante Way,” oil on panel. Kathryn Petroff

Kathryn Petroff, The Weaver

Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Belmar, Lakewood

Through June 12

Closing Reception: Saturday, July 11, 5 to 8:30 p.m.

RSVP online for timed-entry tickets in advance at eventbrite.com

Explore the rural inner world of Kathryn Petroff as her show of dreamy backroad imagery at Valkarie comes to a close. Valkarie, an early advocate of timed ticketing for receptions, is still sticking to those rules: RSVP for a free viewing time online, and bring your mask — on your face!

Encaustic artist Michele Messenger is this week's featured artist at the One at a Time Art Fair in Arvada. Michele Messenger

One at a Time Art Fair: Michele Messenger

Balefire Goods, 7513 Grandview Avenue, Arvada

Saturday, July 11, 3 to 9 p.m.

The handmade jewelry and gallery storefront Balefire is taking advantage of open streets in the Olde Town Arvada business district by hosting a weekly market featuring one artist every Saturday through September 5. This week, encaustic artist Michele Messenger will offer her cheerful works in the outdoor tent in front of Balefire; Jill Mustoffa brings beautiful handmade face masks to Arvada next week. Find the complete schedule of participating artists on Facebook or at Balefire’s website.

Bella Luna fetes Frida Kahlo with work by local artists and makers. Courtesy of Bella Luna

Para Mi Amor Frida! Pop-Up Market

Bella Luna Gifts & Gallery, 2045 Downing Street

Saturday, July 11 and July 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bella Luna joins the pop-up market revolution with Para Mi Amor Frida!, a tribute to iconic Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, whose birthday is celebrated annually in July. Frida-inspired art, jewelry and objects will be available for all Frida freaks and other lovers of handmade treasures by local artists.

Alexandra Grant, "Pillows," 2020. Alexandra Grant

Motel

Online exhibition opens July 16 at peraltaprojects.com/motel

Esteban Peralta, who packed up his Denver garage gallery Peralta Projects a little over a year ago and moved to Austin, hasn’t returned to Denver, but he’s curated an interesting show that includes a couple of Denver artists (installationist Theresa Anderson and photographer Juan Fuentes) and is entirely viewable online. From far and wide nationally, Zoe Crosher, Anthony Francis and Alexandra Grant round out the virtual slate; check in and see what Peralta’s been up to.

