Art Attack: Twelve Ways to See Art Live or Otherwise This Weekend

The big news this week is that bigger art spaces are joining smaller galleries in reopening to the public — most notably, the Denver Art Museum, the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art and the Colorado Photographic Arts Center. Rule Gallery revs up for real with a new summer group show, some co-ops chime in and Spectra Gallery throws a show for cat imagery. Business as usual...can it really be?

Margaretta Gilboy, “Daphne & Apollo” (detail), 2008, oil on linen. Courtesy of Paul Gillis

Night Reels: The Work of Stacey Steers

Margaretta Gilboy: Flying in the Hands of Time: A Retrospective

Steven Frost: Helen & Alice at the Museum, InsideOut Outdoor Exhibition Space

Joel Swanson: OPEN, in the entryway

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th Street, Boulder

Night Reels and Margaretta Gilboy, through July 26

BMoCA is back on a limited bases, along with a second look at its COVID-19-truncated spring shows, welcoming ten visitors at a time between 1 and 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, by timed-entry ticket. Both shows — a tribute to Stacey Steers’s work-intensive animations and a retrospective of the late Margaretta Gilboy’s intimate still lifes and portraits mixing eastern and western imagery. RSVP online in advance for a time slot, and wear a mask.

EXPAND Winslow Homer, "Fox Hunt," 1893. Coutesy of the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, Philadelphia, Joseph E. Temple Fund

Natural Forces: Winslow Homer and Frederic Remington

Norman Rockwell: Imagining Freedom

Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway

June 26 through September 7

Members-only preview days, June 24 and 25

Admission: $8 to $13, reserve timed-entry tickets in advance

The Denver Art Museum’s spring show comparing work by Winslow Homer and Frederic Remington opened right as local museums, including the DAM, were closing to the public in March over the coronavirus pandemic. A Norman Rockwell blockbuster with an opening date in May never opened for the same reason. Both are now ready for their close-ups when the museum reopens to the public this Friday by timed-entry admission purchased in advance. Dig in: Masks and social distancing are required; the DAM will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and members will have the opportunity to visit the museum on Wednesday, June 24, and Thursday, June 25, ahead of the public reopening day, by reservation.

Michael Espinoza, A Place / Un Lugar: Honoring Queer Ancestors

Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive

June 24 through 30

Virtual Artist Talk: Friday, June 26, 6 to 7 p.m.

Free, by Zoom livestream on Facebook or Instagram

One more reason to visit the Museo, which reopened last week with the major exhibit Rhythm & Ritual: Music of the Ancient Americas, a collaboration with the Denver Art Museum: Portland-based installation and performance artist Michael Espinoza will be in the house (and online at the Museo’s website) for a week with a video installation celebrating Pride month from a Latino perspective. To learn more, tune in to Espinoza’s virtual Zoom live-stream artist talk on Friday.

Nathan Abels, “Tent Shadow #1,” 2020, acrylic on paper. Nathan Abels, Rule Gallery

Soft Landing

Rule Gallery, 808 Santa Fe Drive

June 26 through July 25

Opening Reception: Friday, June 26, 5 to 9 p.m., by timed-entry ticket, reserve a time online in advance

After a slow reopening, Rule is mounting a summer group show by gallery artists, providing a nice survey of all Rule has to offer throughout the year. Nathan Abels, Eric Blum, Joseph Coniff, Diane Christiansen, Jacob Feige, Wilma Fiori, Martha Hughes, Eduardo Portillo, Clark Richert and Diego Rodriguez-Warner are participating in the show, which is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays; timed-entry reservations are required in advance for the opening reception, where six guests will be allowed in the gallery at one time, and masks and social distancing are musts.

A section of wood totems by John Crandall. John Crandall

Kelly Cole and John Crandall, Totems

Urban Mud, 530 Santa Fe Drive

Through July 19

Artist Reception: Friday, June 26, 6 to 9 p.m.

Urban Mud is ready to give artists Kelly Cole and John Crandall a proper reception for their dual exhibition previously only open to view by appointment. It’s worth the wait to ogle Crandall’s carved-wood towers juxtaposed with Cole’s clay ones; if you miss the reception, you can still drop by wearing a mask on Thursdays through Saturdays, from noon to 5 p.m., or by appointment (720-271-9601).

Hear from the artists of Power & Fragility. Courtesy of Walker Fine Art

Final Friday Artist to Artist Talks: Power & Fragility

Walker Fine Art, 300 West 11th Avenue

Friday, June 26, 6 to 8 p.m.

The artists of the current WFA show Power & Fragility — Tonia Bonnell, Pat Finley, Jane Guthridge, Allison Svoboda, Ana Zanic and Zelda Zinn — will talk among themselves about the similarities and differences of their nature-based art in front of a live audience. Space is limited. RSVP in advance to lgaron@walkerfineart.com. The exhibition runs through August 1.

Virtual Final Friday Art Night

Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street

Streams live on Friday, June 26, 5 to 10 p.m., via Facebook or the Dairy Block website.

The Dairy Block downtown has an armchair experience worth following if you’re shy about venturing outside: Chock-full of art by artists displayed in the Dairy’s gallery space or live from their studios, along with musical performances, spoken word and comedy, the evening-long virtual event put together by IRL Art is free to watch.

EXPAND Feline fun at Spectra Art Space And Meow This. Sadie Young (sex.thecat)

And Meow This

Spectra Art Space, 1836 South Broadway

Friday through Sunday, June 26 through 28

$10 entry fee, reserve by timed-entry ticket at Eventbrite

Denver’s community of cat people will surely converge at Spectra Art Space over the weekend for And Meow This, a weekend-long cat-art extravaganza with images from dozens of local artists. Half of the $10 fee can be used as a credit toward a work of art of your choice, while the other half will be donated to the Colorado Freedom Fund or Spectra, your choice (you can also choose to donate the entire $10 to either cause and receive a swag bag for your trouble). Attendance is by timed-entry ticket and masks are required.

EXPAND Chris Bullock brings back art made in China to Next Gallery. Chris Bullock

Chris Bullock: things are different than what you thought: art made while in China

Laura McCracken, Slow Now

Next Gallery, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

June 25 through July 12

Fridays, 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m.; RSVP on Facebook

Next Gallery fetes members Chris Bullock, who brings back paintings incorporating materials from junk markets made while attending university in China, and Laura McCracken, who works with kiln glass. RSVP is requested on Facebook, as noted above.

The Masters

Kanon Collective, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

June 26 through July 12

Opening Reception: Friday, June 26, 6 to 10 p.m.

Kanon brings back this fun juried group show of works inspired by great artists and style movements throughout art history. Anything goes, as Kanon notes in its call-for-entry: “Have you made your own version of “The Thinker” out of Legos, or bought some wooden dowels and gone Vance Kirkland on a canvas? The more twisted and fun, the better!” Former Kanon director Elizabeth Licence served as the juror.

Mountain Standard Time

Visions West Contemporary, 2605 Walnut Street

June 26 through September 5

Visions West will while away the summer with a group show that’s spread across the gallery chain. Denver’s impressive section brings a big variety of Western voices to town, including such favorites as Madeleine Bialke, Beau Carey, Bryan Christiansen, Johnny Defeo, Rachel Denny, June Glasson, Ishi Glinsky, Adonna Khare, Malia Landis, Jennifer Nehrbass, David Rathman, Tracy Stuckey, Tim Berg, Rebekah Myers and Travis Walker. There are no plans for an opening reception, but the gallery is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily, on Tuesdays through Saturdays.

EXPAND Michael Quinn, “Antarctica Obscura iii,” detail. Michael Quinn, courtesy of CPAC

Annual Members’ Show

Colorado Photographic Arts Center, 1070 Bannock Street

June 30 through August 8

Opening Reception: Saturday, July 11, 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Open Tuesdays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m.

CPAC spares no drama by reopening with its yearly members’ show, a paean to regional photographers juried this year by Ann M. Jastrab, executive director at the Center for Photographic Arts (CPA) in Carmel, California. 28 photogs selected from a pool of 130 made the gallery show, while twenty additional works will appear in the catalogue; an awards ceremony and reception, both live and virtual, is coming up on July 11.

Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.