Art Attack: Twelve Ways to See Art Live or Otherwise This Weekend

The big news this week is that bigger art spaces are joining smaller galleries in reopening to the public — most notably, the Denver Art Museum, the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art and the Colorado Photographic Arts Center. Rule Gallery revs up for real with a new summer group show, some co-ops chime in and Spectra Gallery throws a show for cat imagery. Business as usual...can it really be?
Night Reels: The Work of Stacey Steers
Margaretta Gilboy: Flying in the Hands of Time: A Retrospective
Steven Frost: Helen & Alice at the Museum, InsideOut Outdoor Exhibition Space
Joel Swanson: OPEN, in the entryway
Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th Street, Boulder
Night Reels and Margaretta Gilboy, through July 26
BMoCA is back on a limited bases, along with a second look at its COVID-19-truncated spring shows, welcoming ten visitors at a time between 1 and 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, by timed-entry ticket. Both shows — a tribute to Stacey Steers’s work-intensive animations and a retrospective of the late Margaretta Gilboy’s intimate still lifes and portraits mixing eastern and western imagery. RSVP online in advance for a time slot, and wear a mask.
Natural Forces: Winslow Homer and Frederic Remington
Norman Rockwell: Imagining Freedom
Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway
June 26 through September 7
Members-only preview days, June 24 and 25
Admission: $8 to $13, reserve timed-entry tickets in advance
The Denver Art Museum’s spring show comparing work by Winslow Homer and Frederic Remington opened right as local museums, including the DAM, were closing to the public in March over the coronavirus pandemic. A Norman Rockwell blockbuster with an opening date in May never opened for the same reason. Both are now ready for their close-ups when the museum reopens to the public this Friday by timed-entry admission purchased in advance. Dig in: Masks and social distancing are required; the DAM will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and members will have the opportunity to visit the museum on Wednesday, June 24, and Thursday, June 25, ahead of the public reopening day, by reservation.
Michael Espinoza, A Place / Un Lugar: Honoring Queer Ancestors
Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive
June 24 through 30
Virtual Artist Talk: Friday, June 26, 6 to 7 p.m.
Free, by Zoom livestream on Facebook or Instagram
One more reason to visit the Museo, which reopened last week with the major exhibit Rhythm & Ritual: Music of the Ancient Americas, a collaboration with the Denver Art Museum: Portland-based installation and performance artist Michael Espinoza will be in the house (and online at the Museo’s website) for a week with a video installation celebrating Pride month from a Latino perspective. To learn more, tune in to Espinoza’s virtual Zoom live-stream artist talk on Friday.
Soft Landing
Rule Gallery, 808 Santa Fe Drive
June 26 through July 25
Opening Reception: Friday, June 26, 5 to 9 p.m., by timed-entry ticket, reserve a time online in advance
After a slow reopening, Rule is mounting a summer group show by gallery artists, providing a nice survey of all Rule has to offer throughout the year. Nathan Abels, Eric Blum, Joseph Coniff, Diane Christiansen, Jacob Feige, Wilma Fiori, Martha Hughes, Eduardo Portillo, Clark Richert and Diego Rodriguez-Warner are participating in the show, which is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays; timed-entry reservations are required in advance for the opening reception, where six guests will be allowed in the gallery at one time, and masks and social distancing are musts.
Kelly Cole and John Crandall, Totems
Urban Mud, 530 Santa Fe Drive
Through July 19
Artist Reception: Friday, June 26, 6 to 9 p.m.
Urban Mud is ready to give artists Kelly Cole and John Crandall a proper reception for their dual exhibition previously only open to view by appointment. It’s worth the wait to ogle Crandall’s carved-wood towers juxtaposed with Cole’s clay ones; if you miss the reception, you can still drop by wearing a mask on Thursdays through Saturdays, from noon to 5 p.m., or by appointment (720-271-9601).
Final Friday Artist to Artist Talks: Power & Fragility
Walker Fine Art, 300 West 11th Avenue
Friday, June 26, 6 to 8 p.m.
The artists of the current WFA show Power & Fragility — Tonia Bonnell, Pat Finley, Jane Guthridge, Allison Svoboda, Ana Zanic and Zelda Zinn — will talk among themselves about the similarities and differences of their nature-based art in front of a live audience. Space is limited. RSVP in advance to lgaron@walkerfineart.com. The exhibition runs through August 1.
Virtual Final Friday Art Night
Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street
Streams live on Friday, June 26, 5 to 10 p.m., via Facebook or the Dairy Block website.
The Dairy Block downtown has an armchair experience worth following if you’re shy about venturing outside: Chock-full of art by artists displayed in the Dairy’s gallery space or live from their studios, along with musical performances, spoken word and comedy, the evening-long virtual event put together by IRL Art is free to watch.
And Meow This
Spectra Art Space, 1836 South Broadway
Friday through Sunday, June 26 through 28
$10 entry fee, reserve by timed-entry ticket at Eventbrite
Denver’s community of cat people will surely converge at Spectra Art Space over the weekend for And Meow This, a weekend-long cat-art extravaganza with images from dozens of local artists. Half of the $10 fee can be used as a credit toward a work of art of your choice, while the other half will be donated to the Colorado Freedom Fund or Spectra, your choice (you can also choose to donate the entire $10 to either cause and receive a swag bag for your trouble). Attendance is by timed-entry ticket and masks are required.
Chris Bullock: things are different than what you thought: art made while in China
Laura McCracken, Slow Now
Next Gallery, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
June 25 through July 12
Fridays, 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m.; RSVP on Facebook
Next Gallery fetes members Chris Bullock, who brings back paintings incorporating materials from junk markets made while attending university in China, and Laura McCracken, who works with kiln glass. RSVP is requested on Facebook, as noted above.
The Masters
Kanon Collective, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
June 26 through July 12
Opening Reception: Friday, June 26, 6 to 10 p.m.
Kanon brings back this fun juried group show of works inspired by great artists and style movements throughout art history. Anything goes, as Kanon notes in its call-for-entry: “Have you made your own version of “The Thinker” out of Legos, or bought some wooden dowels and gone Vance Kirkland on a canvas? The more twisted and fun, the better!” Former Kanon director Elizabeth Licence served as the juror.
Mountain Standard Time
Visions West Contemporary, 2605 Walnut Street
June 26 through September 5
Visions West will while away the summer with a group show that’s spread across the gallery chain. Denver’s impressive section brings a big variety of Western voices to town, including such favorites as Madeleine Bialke, Beau Carey, Bryan Christiansen, Johnny Defeo, Rachel Denny, June Glasson, Ishi Glinsky, Adonna Khare, Malia Landis, Jennifer Nehrbass, David Rathman, Tracy Stuckey, Tim Berg, Rebekah Myers and Travis Walker. There are no plans for an opening reception, but the gallery is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily, on Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Annual Members’ Show
Colorado Photographic Arts Center, 1070 Bannock Street
June 30 through August 8
Opening Reception: Saturday, July 11, 4 to 7:30 p.m.
Open Tuesdays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m.
CPAC spares no drama by reopening with its yearly members’ show, a paean to regional photographers juried this year by Ann M. Jastrab, executive director at the Center for Photographic Arts (CPA) in Carmel, California. 28 photogs selected from a pool of 130 made the gallery show, while twenty additional works will appear in the catalogue; an awards ceremony and reception, both live and virtual, is coming up on July 11.
Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
