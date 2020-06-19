Denver Art Museum Reopens With New Guidelines

On Friday, the Denver Art Museum announced it would be reopening its doors to members on June 24 and 25, and to the general public on June 26.

This news comes at the end of a week in which Colorado has been loosening its safer-at-home guidelines, while nationally, rumbles about a second wave of COVID-19 have grown. On Friday, the World Health Organization announced that COVID-19 is accelerating, particularly in the Americas. Many states surrounding Colorado are reporting increases in case numbers, though Colorado's have seen a general decline.

Along with the DAM, the Denver Botanic Gardens and the Denver Zoo have reopened, and the Denver Museum of Nature & Science will open to the public on June 23.

Currently, guests will have the chance to see two touring shows through September 7: Natural Forces: Winslow Homer and Frederic Remington, and Normal Rockwell: Imagining Freedom, both of which will be free for members but will require online reservations.

The museum will have new safety protocols in place: Capacity will be limited, social distancing will be mandated, the space will be sanitized regularly, and masks will be required for all staff and visitors, based on city guidelines.

Visitors are also encouraged to monitor their own health before they arrive, take their temperature, and wash their hands.

While the renovated Martin Building was slated to reopen in June 2020, that launch has been pushed back indefinitely. The Hamilton Building will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

For more information about visiting the museum, go to the DAM website.