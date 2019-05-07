Book It: The Six Best Literary Events This Week

There’s so much going on this first full week of May in Denver's literary scene that we couldn’t limit ourselves to just five events — so six it is. Suspect Press and Tattered Cover have paired up on a new monthly series, Booktropolis, which debuts tonight; later in the week, you'll hear histories of both Denver schools and shopping later, and get a long look at some very short fiction. It’s an embarrassment of literary riches: Get out there and take advantage, Denver book lovers.

Booktropolis: Angie Cavallari and Julie Rasmussen Tuesday, May 7, 7 p.m.

The Goods

2550 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Suspect Press and the Tattered Cover have partnered on a new monthly reading series, Booktropolis. The series debuts on May 7 when local authors Angie Cavallari and Julie Rasmussen discuss their recent books, Trailer Trash: An ’80s Memoir and I Didn't Believe Any of This Hippy Dippy Bullshit Either: A Skeptic's Awakening to the Spiritual Universe, at the Goods, the restaurant right next to the Tattered Cover on Colfax. Find out more at tatteredcover.com.

EXPAND Harmony

Gretchen Rubin, Outer Order, Inner Calm

Tuesday, May 7, 7 p.m.

Denver Marriott South at Park Meadows

10345 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree

$25

Douglas County Libraries brings New York Times best-selling author of The Happiness Project Gretchen Rubin to read from and sign her new book, Outer Order, Inner Calm: Declutter & Organize to Make More Room for Happiness. The book argues that despite the decluttering Kondo-craze currently in full swing, there’s no one right way to achieve it. (And, clearly, culling your collection of autographed books should not be on the agenda.) Tickets to the event include a copy of the book, dessert bites at an associated reception, and a place in line for autographs.

EXPAND Beyond Words Publishing

Mackenzie Phillips, Hopeful Healing

Wednesday, May 8, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Seventies TV star and author of the New York Times best-selling memoir High on Arrival, Mackenzie Phillips comes to the Tattered Cover to discuss and sign her new book, Hopeful Healing: Essays on Managing Recovery and Surviving Addiction. Delivered with warmth, humor and candor, Phillips presents the wisdom she gained from her own personal journey through addictions, and her understanding of practical treatment, including tools, methods and holistic approaches. The event is free, but registration is required.

Capitol Hill Books

Phil Goodstein, The Denver School Book

Thursday, May 9, 6:30 p.m.

West Side Books

3434 West 32nd Avenue

Free

The inimitable Phil Goodstein returns to the well of Denver history with his newest work, The Denver School Book: The History of Denver Public Schools. This is marked as Volume One, covering the years 1859 to 1967, which suggests that there’s at least one more volume coming. Best to get in on the ground floor of this local series while you can and learn about the origins and stories of the schools you yourself (or your kids) may have attended here in the Mile High. The event is free, but registration is recommended at Eventbrite.

Kathy Fish, Wild Life

Friday, May 10, 7 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

Kathy Fish is regarded as one of the leading voices in flash fiction (stories usually under 500 to 1,000 words). She comes to BookBar to read from, discuss and sign her collection Wild Life, which brings together fifty flash stories, drawn from a decade and a half of work in the medium. Joining Fish for the event is Colorado Book Award finalist Wendy Fox (The Seven Stages of Anger and Other Stories), reading from her new award-winning book If the Ice Had Held.

EXPAND The History Press

Mark Barnhouse, Lost Department Stores of Denver

Friday, May 10, 7 p.m.

West Side Books

3434 West 32nd Avenue

Free

Join West Side Books in welcoming Denver historian and author Mark Barnhouse, reading from, discussing and signing his newest book, Lost Department Stores of Denver. Through decades of research and interviews with former staff, Denver's unofficial "department store historian" Mark Barnhouse assembles the ultimate mosaic of the Mile High City's fabulous retail past, from the holiday window displays of May D&F to the massive chandeliers of Denver Dry Goods. The event is free, but registration is required.

Do you have an event you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.