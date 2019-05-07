Film on the Rocks Announces Films, Bands and Comedians

Mean Girls is among the movies that Denver Film Society will show at this year's Film on the Rocks.

Film on the Rocks has become one of the great Front Range traditions for fans of blockbusters and Denver music and comedy alike.

"For two decades, Denver audiences have been entertained by a combination of the most iconic and entertaining films in history coupled with notable local bands and comedians in one of the world’s most beautiful outdoor settings," says festival director Britta Erickson. “This year’s lineup is packed full of some of the most popular films of all time, perennial favorites and a few new film and documentary additions that are going to create a very memorable summer under the stars.”

This year's series opens on Friday, May 10, with a screening of Titanic and performances by former Lumineers member Neyla Pekarek and opener Venus Cruz & What Young Men Do. Comedian Brandt Tobler will also perform.

Other films in the series include Bohemian Rhapsody (with a performance by the Denver Gay Men's Chorus and Denver Women's Chorus), Ghostbusters, Top Gun, Mean Girls and The Mighty Ducks.

The musical lineup includes local favorites like YaSi, Ramakhandra, Tyto Alba, Oxeye Daisy and Brothers of Brass; comedians include Mike Stanley, Nancy Norton, Janae Burris, Josh Blue and Andrew Orvedahl.

Find the full lineup below.

Titanic

Friday, May 10

Headliner: Neyla Pekarek

Opener: Venus Cruz & What Young Men Do

Comedian: Brandt Tobler

Bohemian Rhapsody

Tuesday, May 28

Headliner: Denver Gay Men's Chorus with the Denver Women's Chorus

Opener: Spirettes

Comedian: Mike Stanley

Ghostbusters

Monday, June 3

Headliner: Ramakhandra

Opener: YaSi

Comedian: Nancy Norton

Mean Girls

Monday, June 17

Headliner: Tyto Alba

Opener: Briffaut

Comedian: Janae Burris

Top Gun

Monday, July 1

Headliner: Oxeye Daisy

Opener: Brothers of Brass

Comedian: Josh Blue

The Mighty Ducks

Monday, August 5

Headliner: School of Rock

Comedian: Troy Walker

Free Solo

Monday, August 19

Headliner: Whippoorwill

Opener: Whitacre

Comedian: Andrew Orvedahl



Gates open for each screening at 6:30 p.m.; musicians and comedians begin performing at 7 p.m., and movies start at dusk.

General admission is $16, and VIP tickets are $32. For more information and tickets, go to the Denver Film Society website.