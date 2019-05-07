Film on the Rocks Announces Films, Bands and Comedians

Film on the Rocks has become one of the great Front Range traditions for fans of blockbusters and Denver music and comedy alike.
"For two decades, Denver audiences have been entertained by a combination of the most iconic and entertaining films in history coupled with notable local bands and comedians in one of the world’s most beautiful outdoor settings," says festival director Britta Erickson. “This year’s lineup is packed full of some of the most popular films of all time, perennial favorites and a few new film and documentary additions that are going to create a very memorable summer under the stars.”
This year's series opens on Friday, May 10, with a screening of Titanic and performances by former Lumineers member Neyla Pekarek and opener Venus Cruz & What Young Men Do. Comedian Brandt Tobler will also perform.
Other films in the series include Bohemian Rhapsody (with a performance by the Denver Gay Men's Chorus and Denver Women's Chorus), Ghostbusters, Top Gun, Mean Girls and The Mighty Ducks.
The musical lineup includes local favorites like YaSi, Ramakhandra, Tyto Alba, Oxeye Daisy and Brothers of Brass; comedians include Mike Stanley, Nancy Norton, Janae Burris, Josh Blue and Andrew Orvedahl.
Find the full lineup below.
Titanic
Friday, May 10
Headliner: Neyla Pekarek
Opener: Venus Cruz & What Young Men Do
Comedian: Brandt Tobler
Bohemian Rhapsody
Tuesday, May 28
Headliner: Denver Gay Men's Chorus with the Denver Women's Chorus
Opener: Spirettes
Comedian: Mike Stanley
Ghostbusters
Monday, June 3
Headliner: Ramakhandra
Opener: YaSi
Comedian: Nancy Norton
Mean Girls
Monday, June 17
Headliner: Tyto Alba
Opener: Briffaut
Comedian: Janae Burris
Top Gun
Monday, July 1
Headliner: Oxeye Daisy
Opener: Brothers of Brass
Comedian: Josh Blue
The Mighty Ducks
Monday, August 5
Headliner: School of Rock
Comedian: Troy Walker
Free Solo
Monday, August 19
Headliner: Whippoorwill
Opener: Whitacre
Comedian: Andrew Orvedahl
Gates open for each screening at 6:30 p.m.; musicians and comedians begin performing at 7 p.m., and movies start at dusk.
General admission is $16, and VIP tickets are $32. For more information and tickets, go to the Denver Film Society website.
