Eleven Best Things for Denver Gallery Lovers to Do on First Friday Weekend

No one slacks off in January, when the year is young. Especially not the galleries, where the art of exhibiting art is a year-round occupation. And the galleries are full of energy this first First Friday of the raging ’20s. Looking to start the year with culture? Go for it. Here are eleven ways to sharpen your eye for art this weekend:

EXPAND Mo'Print 2020 gets an early start with Printmaking Plus at Payge Gallery. D'art Gallery/Payge Gallery

Printmaking Plus

Payge Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive

January 2 through 26

Thursday, January 2, 6 to 9 p.m.

One of the first clarions of Mo’Print 2020 — the citywide biennial takeover of metro area galleries by exhibitions celebrating printmaking — opens with Payge Gallery’s group salute to the art of the press in all its technically demanding avenues, juried by Colorado printmaking maven Mark Lunning of Open Press. D’art Gallery in the 900 Santa Fe Drive co-op complex will help get the show off the ground in style by hosting a Thursday Sneak Peek Artists Awards Reception as a first First Friday prelude. It’s only fitting that Lunning, a Mo’Print co-founder who recently moved his Open Press studios from Denver to Sterling, should kick off the biennial’s opening salvo.

EXPAND See where D'art Gallery artists are headed in 2020 at Many Voices, One Message: Art. D'art Gallery

Many Voices, One Message: Art

D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive

January 2 through 26

Opening Reception: Friday, January 3, 6 to 9 p.m.

The D’art co-op chimes in with a fresh look at the breadth of styles and techniques practiced by its sixteen-plus members. Printmaking Plus continues with a second reception, and artist Scott Lary shows work in the Back Alley Gallery, at the 900 Santa Fe Drive hub. After Many Voices, One Message: Art closes on January 26, the gallery will revert back to its usual slate of solo member exhibitions.

Remember Marie Gibbons at Plinth Gallery. Marie Gibbons

TOUCHed: Marie EvB Gibbons

Plinth Gallery, 3520 Brighton Boulevard

January 3 through 25

Opening Reception: Friday, January 3, 6 to 9 p.m.

Ceramic artist Marie Gibbons, who passed away suddenly in September, did so much more than make art that was, in parts, funny, absurd, personal, autobiographical, achingly beautiful and sometimes terrifying. She was also a teacher who freely shared her self-taught techniques with people of all ages in classrooms, senior centers and her own studio, as well as a solid member of Denver’s artist community. To start 2020, Plinth Gallery’s Jonathan Kaplan cedes his space to a posthumous exhibition focusing on the artist’s most recent works — and some indelible hallmark pieces that define her oeuvre — selected by family members and friends. The memorial gatherings are already in the past; consider this a public appreciation and celebration of a local artist lost too soon.

Koko Bayer channels her step-grandfather Herbert Bayer at Dateline Gallery. Koko Bayer

Koko Bayer, Souvenirs

Dateline Gallery, 3004 Larimer Street

January 3 through February 2

Opening Reception: Friday, January 3, 7 to 11 p.m.

Muralist Koko Bayer keeps alive the memory of her step-grandfather Herbert Bayer, a Colorado scion of Bauhausian theory, teasing the public with walls guerrilla-wheat-pasted with symbols borrowed from her forebear’s graphic language of hearts, hands and aspen trees. Leading up to Bayer’s exhibition at Dateline, the artist placed emblazoned scale-model boxcar-shaped containers in locations throughout the RiNo district for lucky finders, so keep your eye peeled as you walk through; the show itself includes readymades, prints and Koko Bayer merch.

EXPAND Be blinded by the light art at Stephen Shugart's ReCreative Denver solo showcase. Stephen Shugart

Stephen Shugart, Illumination of the Ordinary

ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Drive

January 3 through 31

Opening Reception: Friday, January 3, 6 to 9 p.m.

Edge Gallery member Stephen Shugart steps out of the co-op arena for a solo show of his glowing light-work assemblages at ReCreative. Get ready for incandescent colors and art viewing in a darkened room.

EXPAND Zach Slive Keiss, ”Vertigo.” Zach Slive Keiss, Dateline Gallery

Zach “Slive” Keiss, Michael Sperandeo and Bearwarp, Artifacts

Alto Gallery, 4345 West 41st Avenue

Opening Reception: Friday, January 3, 6 to 10 p.m.

Alto turns to the airwaves to salute a new decade with a trio whose cyborg mashups express themselves in murals, graffiti, video games, multimedia installations and other forward-facing mediums. Each body of work is electric, baby!

EXPAND Wynne Reynolds, "Chaste Virgin," Edge Gallery. Wynne Reynolds

Edge 2020: a new decade, January 3 through 19

Core New Art Space, Coalesce, January 3 through 19

Next Gallery Postcard Show: Wish You Were Here, ArtSource: Beyond Tradition, Give-and-Take: 14 Years of Painting: John Sweeny, January 3 through 26

Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue

First Friday Receptions, January 3, 6 to 10 p.m.

Lakewood’s 40 West Arts District's group and co-op member shows are still going strong into 2020, especially at Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue in Lakewood, where that local legend’s fortieth-anniversary show is winding down this week, as well as the five galleries — Core, Edge, Flourish, Kanon and Next — operating under one roof at Pasternack’s Art Hub.

Rose Rambo, a study of gemstones for Facets at Play. Rose Rambo

Rose Rambo, Facets at Play

Balefire Goods, 7513 Grandview Avenue, Arvada

January 3 through 31

Opening Reception: Friday, January 3, 6 to 8 p.m.

Artist Rose Rambo picks up on the Arvada bauble boutique Balefire’s jewelry-making vibe by putting up art inspired by the light-struck angular facets of cut gemstones for Facets at Play. Check out the art at Balefire’s new, larger space, making its debut on Grandview Avenue along with the new year.

Victoria Eubanks, "Red Bull." Victoria Eubanks, Niza Knoll Gallery

Abstract 2020

Niza Knoll Gallery, 915 Santa Fe Drive

January 3 through February 15

Opening Reception/Anniversary Celebration: Friday, January 17, 6 to 9 p.m.

Niza Knoll salutes her gallery’s decade in the Art District on Santa Fe by curating Abstract 2020, an anniversary group showcase of artists, including Knoll herself, whose varied work as the in-house Mix co-op, which operates in the back of of the main gallery space, has been an intrinsic presence. Drop by and get a feel for what keeps a gallery going year after year.

Drew Button, "Velo(ciraptor)." Drew Button

Drew Button

Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Place

January 3 through 31

Opening Reception: Friday, January 3, 6 to 10 p.m.

Graphic artist Drew Button has some fun on the walls at Ironton, where fifty lucky guests will get a free artist-designed glass just for showing up, while the Something Vinyl Club provides the beats and Crafted Art Emporium drops in to peddle some handmade treasures. Drink up and drink in the art.

EXPAND Cymon Padilla, “map confusion,” oil on canvas. Cymon Padilla

Great Expectations: 2020

GOCA121, Plaza of the Rockies, Suite 100, 121 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs

January 3 through March 7

Opening Reception: Friday, January 3, 5 to 8 p.m.

Artist talks: January 3, February 7 and March 6, 6 to 7 p.m. nightly

Big things are brewing at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs Gallery of Contemporary Art’s snug downtown space, with Great Expectations: 2020, a continuing showcase for emerging artists working in the Springs and up and down the Front Range. The forward focus is on innovation, new ideas and new media; jump in the car for a road trip and a look at the future.

Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. For more events this weekend, find details in this week’s 21 Best Things to Do in Denver.