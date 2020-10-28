Art Attack: Eight Ways to See Art Live or Otherwise This Week

Pandemic public-distancing rules are tightening up again, but you can still take in plenty of art this weekend, whether virtually or in person. Here’s where you can experience new shows; just wear a mask!

EXPAND Sarah Clark, “Balance,” natural sand on board. Sarah Clark

Sarah Clark, Solace

Mala Setaram-Wolfe, Collective Nightmare

Janine Thornton, Words and Relationship

Edge Gallery, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

Through November 8

Edge mounts a threesome of member shows: Sarah Clark debuts a body of contemplative works sparked by hard times in 2020 and before; Mala Setaram-Wolfe follows suit with disaster-inspired drawings; and Janine Thornton’s fiber-based sculptures ponder the rules of interconnection.

EXPAND Find the small artwork of your dreams at Six Feet Apart and One Square Foot. Courtesy of RedLine

Six Feet Apart and One Square Foot virtual fundraiser and art sale for RedLine

Thursday, October 29, 7 p.m.

General Tickets, $50, and VIP Tickets, $150; purchase online in advance

RedLine rolls its annual fall gala and One Square Foot art sale into a big virtual event this year, where art and the changing of the guard among old and new RedLine resident artists are the main attractions. General tickets give access to the online event; the art sale begins at 9 p.m. The pricier VIP tickets allow all that, plus access to the art sale at 7:30 p.m. and space in a virtual VIP room.

Photographer Gaal Cohen behind the lens. Dr. Gaal Cohen

Testigos / Witnesses

Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive

October 29 through March 20, 2021

Virtual Opening: Thursday, October 29, 6 to 7 p.m.

Exhibit Admission, beginning Friday, October 30: $8, reserve timed-entry tickets online in advance

Testigos, a series of photo portraits created in collaboration by photographer Gaal D. Cohen and artisan Genaro Fuentes Trejo of the indigenous Otomi community of San Pablito Pahuatlán, Mexico, comes to the Museo at the opportune time of Día de los Muertos. Cohen, a certified practitioner of Chinese medicine, serves as a death guide, helping people navigate a more peaceful demise. The connections between his oversized images printed on the ancient amate paper of the Aztecs are reflective of a better death, a subject that will be covered from every angle during a series of virtual lectures hosted by the Museo online. See the exhibition in person by timed-ticketing (see above), and learn more about the lecture series here.

EXPAND Kym Bloom re-creates the Legend of Zelda's Malora mask in watercolors for Liquid Pixels. Kym Bloom

Kym Bloom, Liquid Pixels

Kanon Collective, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

October 30 through November 13

Artist and photographer Kym Bloom, a founder of Kanon Collective, finds the creation of her pixelated imagery of classic video-game characters to be a contemplative practice with fun results. Bloom started out using carefully arranged miniature Chiclets gum pieces as her rectangular medium, later switched to resin facsimiles, and now, for this latest work, watercolors. Which pixel pal will you choose?

Adonna Khare, "Bison & Bears," 2020, carbon pencil on paper. Adonna Khare, Visions West Contemporary

Kingdom: New Work by Adonna Khare

Against Nature: New Work by Rachel Denny

Visions West Contemporary, 2605 Walnut Street

October 29 through December 5

Live Drawing Event With Adonna Khare: Noon to 5 p.m. Friday, October 30

Visions West Contemporary pairs Adonna Khare’s huge, photorealistic carbon-pencil drawings of creatures from the animal kingdom with Rachel Denny’s sculpted, fiber-wrapped critters. To see just how big Khare can go, drop by on opening day to watch her in action, drawing mural-sized work right on the walls.

Urban Mud ceramics artists show off their best for a members' show. Courtesy of Urban Mud

Urban Mud Members Show

Urban Mud Gallery, 530 Santa Fe Drive

October 30 through December 31

Opening Reception: Friday, October 30, 5 to 8 p.m.

Artist and longtime Denver gallerist Mary Mackey’s Urban Mud Gallery, which houses both gallery walls and a member-driven pottery studio in back, will end the year with an array of beautiful and giftable work by in-house ceramic artists. After the opening, visit the gallery on Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m., or by appointment at 720-271-9601.

Get Amplifier COVID-19 posters at Flatirons Political Art in Boulder. Flatirons Political Art

Amplifier Poster Show

Flatirons Political Art, North Boulder Studios, 4949 Broadway, #112, Boulder

Friday, October 30, 6 to 9 p.m.

Free, RSVP in advance at Eventbrite

Amplifier, a national nonprofit design platform that collects and offers commissioned activist and political poster imagery for free, is in the local spotlight at Flatirons Political Art in Boulder this Friday, at a one-night exhibition focused on Amplifier’s COVID-19 response series, featuring work by seventeen Amplifier artists. The first 25 people in the door will receive a free print; otherwise, posters will sell for $25 to $50. It’s fitting that a portion of the proceeds will benefit the @RedlineArt Colorado COVID Artist Relief fund.

A volunteer draws lines to help re-create Sol LeWitt’s "Wall Drawing #797" at Georgia Art Space. Georgia Art Space

Sol LeWitt’s Wall Drawing #797 and Yumi Janairo Roth’s Straight Lines in Four Directions for Social Distancing (after Sol LeWitt)

Georgia Art Space, 952 Mariposa Street (enter through the alley)

Tuesday, November 3, midnight to 11:59 p.m.

The pop-up garage gallery Georgia Art Space can always be counted on to present daring work that invites audiences to converse and collaborate, but here’s a real winner, especially for all you folks who’ve already cast your votes in the 2020 election and have nothing to do on election day proper: The one-day show includes Sol LeWitt’s "Wall Drawing #797" and Yumi Janairo Roth’s "Straight Lines in Four Directions for Social Distancing (after Sol LeWitt)," which has already been days in the making, with help from volunteers. The premise? The show re-creates LeWitt’s drawing inside on the gallery walls; Roth continues LeWitt’s parallel colored lines to create a welcoming entry into local businesses desperate for customers during the pandemic. Roth will also place a graphic square at the garage entrance to designate six-feet-apart spacing for socially distancing visitors. There’s still time to lend a hand drawing the lines; email Sommer Browning at GEORGIAartspace@gmail.com for more information.

