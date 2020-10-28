 
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Art |

Art Attack: Eight Ways to See Art Live or Otherwise This Week

Susan Froyd | October 28, 2020 | 1:53pm
Gaal Cohen's photographic exhibition opens at Museo de las Americas.
Gaal Cohen
Gaal Cohen
AA

Pandemic public-distancing rules are tightening up again, but you can still take in plenty of art this weekend, whether virtually or in person. Here’s where you can experience new shows; just wear a mask!

Sarah Clark, “Balance,” natural sand on board.EXPAND
Sarah Clark, “Balance,” natural sand on board.
Sarah Clark

Sarah Clark, Solace
Mala Setaram-Wolfe, Collective Nightmare
Janine Thornton, Words and Relationship
Edge Gallery, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Through November 8
Edge mounts a threesome of member shows: Sarah Clark debuts a body of contemplative works sparked by hard times in 2020 and before; Mala Setaram-Wolfe follows suit with disaster-inspired drawings; and Janine Thornton’s fiber-based sculptures ponder the rules of interconnection.

Find the small artwork of your dreams at Six Feet Apart and One Square Foot.EXPAND
Find the small artwork of your dreams at Six Feet Apart and One Square Foot.
Courtesy of RedLine

Six Feet Apart and One Square Foot virtual fundraiser and art sale for RedLine
Thursday, October 29, 7 p.m.
General Tickets, $50, and VIP Tickets, $150; purchase online in advance
RedLine rolls its annual fall gala and One Square Foot art sale into a big virtual event this year, where art and the changing of the guard among old and new RedLine resident artists are the main attractions. General tickets give access to the online event; the art sale begins at 9 p.m. The pricier VIP tickets allow all that, plus access to the art sale at 7:30 p.m. and space in a virtual VIP room.

Photographer Gaal Cohen behind the lens.
Dr. Gaal Cohen
Dr. Gaal Cohen

Testigos / Witnesses
Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive
October 29 through March 20, 2021
Virtual Opening: Thursday, October 29, 6 to 7 p.m.
Exhibit Admission, beginning Friday, October 30: $8, reserve timed-entry tickets online in advance
Testigos, a series of photo portraits created in collaboration by photographer Gaal D. Cohen and artisan Genaro Fuentes Trejo of the indigenous Otomi community of San Pablito Pahuatlán, Mexico, comes to the Museo at the opportune time of Día de los Muertos. Cohen, a certified practitioner of Chinese medicine, serves as a death guide, helping people navigate a more peaceful demise. The connections between his oversized images printed on the ancient amate paper of the Aztecs are reflective of a better death, a subject that will be covered from every angle during a series of virtual lectures hosted by the Museo online. See the exhibition in person by timed-ticketing (see above), and learn more about the lecture series here.

Kym Bloom re-creates the Legend of Zelda's Malora mask in watercolors for Liquid Pixels.EXPAND
Kym Bloom re-creates the Legend of Zelda's Malora mask in watercolors for Liquid Pixels.
Kym Bloom

Kym Bloom, Liquid Pixels
Kanon Collective, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
October 30 through November 13
Artist and photographer Kym Bloom, a founder of Kanon Collective, finds the creation of her pixelated imagery of classic video-game characters to be a contemplative practice with fun results. Bloom started out using carefully arranged miniature Chiclets gum pieces as her rectangular medium, later switched to resin facsimiles, and now, for this latest work, watercolors. Which pixel pal will you choose?

Adonna Khare, "Bison & Bears," 2020, carbon pencil on paper.
Adonna Khare, "Bison & Bears," 2020, carbon pencil on paper.
Adonna Khare, Visions West Contemporary

Kingdom: New Work by Adonna Khare
Against Nature: New Work by Rachel Denny
Visions West Contemporary, 2605 Walnut Street
October 29 through December 5
Live Drawing Event With Adonna Khare: Noon to 5 p.m. Friday, October 30
Visions West Contemporary pairs Adonna Khare’s huge, photorealistic carbon-pencil drawings of creatures from the animal kingdom with Rachel Denny’s sculpted, fiber-wrapped critters. To see just how big Khare can go, drop by on opening day to watch her in action, drawing mural-sized work right on the walls.

Urban Mud ceramics artists show off their best for a members' show.
Courtesy of Urban Mud
Courtesy of Urban Mud

Urban Mud Members Show
Urban Mud Gallery, 530 Santa Fe Drive
October 30 through December 31
Opening Reception: Friday, October 30, 5 to 8 p.m.
Artist and longtime Denver gallerist Mary Mackey’s Urban Mud Gallery, which houses both gallery walls and a member-driven pottery studio in back, will end the year with an array of beautiful and giftable work by in-house ceramic artists. After the opening, visit the gallery on Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m., or by appointment at 720-271-9601.

Get Amplifier COVID-19 posters at Flatirons Political Art in Boulder.
Flatirons Political Art
Flatirons Political Art

Amplifier Poster Show
Flatirons Political Art, North Boulder Studios, 4949 Broadway, #112, Boulder
Friday, October 30, 6 to 9 p.m.
Free, RSVP in advance at Eventbrite
Amplifier, a national nonprofit design platform that collects and offers commissioned activist and political poster imagery for free, is in the local spotlight at Flatirons Political Art in Boulder this Friday, at a one-night exhibition focused on Amplifier’s COVID-19 response series, featuring work by seventeen Amplifier artists. The first 25 people in the door will receive a free print; otherwise, posters will sell for $25 to $50. It’s fitting that a portion of the proceeds will benefit the @RedlineArt Colorado COVID Artist Relief fund.

A volunteer draws lines to help re-create Sol LeWitt’s "Wall Drawing #797" at Georgia Art Space.
Georgia Art Space
Georgia Art Space

Sol LeWitt’s Wall Drawing #797 and Yumi Janairo Roth’s Straight Lines in Four Directions for Social Distancing (after Sol LeWitt)
Georgia Art Space, 952 Mariposa Street (enter through the alley)
Tuesday, November 3, midnight to 11:59 p.m.
The pop-up garage gallery Georgia Art Space can always be counted on to present daring work that invites audiences to converse and collaborate, but here’s a real winner, especially for all you folks who’ve already cast your votes in the 2020 election and have nothing to do on election day proper: The one-day show includes Sol LeWitt’s "Wall Drawing #797" and Yumi Janairo Roth’s "Straight Lines in Four Directions for Social Distancing (after Sol LeWitt)," which has already been days in the making, with help from volunteers. The premise? The show re-creates LeWitt’s drawing inside on the gallery walls; Roth continues LeWitt’s parallel colored lines to create a welcoming entry into local businesses desperate for customers during the pandemic. Roth will also place a graphic square at the garage entrance to designate six-feet-apart spacing for socially distancing visitors. There’s still time to lend a hand drawing the lines; email Sommer Browning at GEORGIAartspace@gmail.com for more information.

Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

 
Susan Froyd started writing for Westword as the "Thrills" editor in 1992 and never quite left the fold. These days she still freelances for the paper in addition to walking her dogs, enjoying cheap ethnic food and reading voraciously. Sometimes she writes poetry.

