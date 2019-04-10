Eleven Things for Art Lovers to Do and See This Weekend in Denver

Weather permitting, it’s a beautiful weekend for art on every level, with a slew of good-looking shows opening, as well as a smorgasbord of oddball workshops, farewell parties, arty benefits, bike parades and the avant garde. Who’s got your number? Peruse these eleven weekend picks for clues.

Dance the night away at Youth on Record's Night of Collective Art. Youth on Record

A Night of Collective Art

Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street

Thursday, April 11, 7 p.m.

Admission: $10 to $15

Youth on Record and its team of artist/mentors works for teens around the clock, paving the way for self-discovery and a purposeful life through experiential and DIY programming. But YOR also knows how to throw a shindig in return for financial support toward achieving its goals, such as A Night of Collective Art, an all-ages dance-party showcase of local music and art displays. Find the lineup and info on texting donations on the Facebook event page.

Sandra Phillips Gallery showcases new work by Virginia Folkestad. Virginia Folkestad, Sandra Phillips Gallery

Virginia Folkestad, …..noiseless foot of time

Sandra Phillips Gallery, 47 West 11th Avenue

April 12 through June 1

Opening Reception: Friday, April 12, 6 to 8 p.m.

Folkestad’s sculptural installations integrate creative materials to bring the wonder of natural forms into sharp focus, engulfing and re-energizing human senses dulled by designed urban shapes and spaces. Her site-specific solo at Sandra Phillips, named for a phrase from Shakespeare’s All's Well that Ends Well, groups related works on each wall to reach a gallery-wide conclusion.

EXPAND Materialis explores creative materials and textures. Taiko Chandler, Space Gallery

Materialis: Taiko Chandler, Madeleine Dodge, Wendy Kowynia and Cuong Ta

Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Drive

April 12 through May 25

Opening Reception: Friday, April 12, 6 to 9 p.m.

You guessed it: The four artists exhibiting work and installations in Materialis are linked by creative and textural manipulations of materials and mediums, including weaving, ceramic art and adventures in printmaking.

Collective Misnomer, Memories and Places

Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake, 4255 West Colfax Avenue

Friday, April 12, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

$10 or pay what you can at the door (cash preferred)

Malaysian video artist and improvisational vocalist Siew-Wai Kok curated Memories and Places for the Collective Misnomer screening series with an eye for the Asian avant-garde, presenting a collection of work previously shown at the Kuala Lumpur Experimental Film, Video & Music Festival, an annual international fest she co-founded and directs. Bonus: Siew-Wai Kok will perform after the program.

EXPAND Edge member Candace Shepard shows her latest paintings. Candace Shepard

Candace Shepard, pleas

Phil Rader: Look & See

Edge Gallery, 7001 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

April 12 through 28

Opening Reception: Friday, April 12, 6 to 10 p.m.

In Lakewood’s growing co-op community, Edge Gallery displays Candace Shepard’s richly colorful organic paintings, both abstract and figural, rendered on recycled surfaces, well-matched by Phil Rader’s free-falling, washy oils.

Ana Benaroya, “This Is Not Goodbye,” 2019, spray paint, acrylic and oil on canvas. Ana Benaroya

This Is Not Goodbye: Closing Party

Gildar Gallery, 82 South Broadway

Saturday, April 13, 6 p.m. to midnight

Upon re-examining changing gallery models and rising rents along South Broadway, Adam Gildar of the well-regarded Gildar Gallery has decided to close his intimate incubator for local and national artists at various points in their careers rather than signing a new lease. It’s a sad page in Denver’s art-scene history book, but like his friend, Adam Lerner, who is soon leaving MCA Denver, Gildar isn’t giving up by any means, but is instead looking for new avenues as a curator and gallerist. Hence the goodbye party, meant to close out the gallery’s run with a bash. Squeeze in and share your memories.

EXPAND A custom bike by Logan Rainard. Logan Rainard

Chain: Conecuts & Custom Bikes

Cabal Gallery, 1875 South Broadway

Saturday, April 13, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cabal fetes renegade custom bike-builder Logan Rainard and DIY conecut printmaker Frank Kwiatkowski, as well as a crew of Cabal artists, with a show that celebrates cycle culture as the weather warms and pedaling the streets becomes so much easier. The fun will spill outside for a bike parade and rolling live music by Bolonium and Gort vs Goom.

EXPAND The New Genres Collective adds a layer to Drew Austin's Lull installation at Understudy. New Genres Collective

New Genres Collective

Understudy, 890 C 14th Street

Saturday, April 13, 8 to 10 p.m.

While Drew Austin’s multimedia installation Lull at Understudy is reason enough to drop by the Denver Theatre District art space Understudy, the New Genres Collective, a rag-tag performance-art group with roots at the Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design, will add another layer with a Saturday-night performance. Bring ALL your senses – you’ll need them.

Black Book presents affordable works from Jeremy Fish and Mike Giant. Jeremy Fish and Mike Giant

Jeremy Fish and Mike Giant, A Giant Fish Story

Black Book Gallery, 304 Elati Street

April 13 through May 4

Opening Reception: Saturday, April 13, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

San Franciscan Jeremy Fish and Coloradan Mike Giant, friends and urban illustrators with a penchant for working in black and white, pair up for an exhibition at Black Book that brings to mind the kind of people who finish each other’s sentences, at least on the visual front. Fish and Giant will pile on the affordable drawings, prints and skateboards, and as is usual at Black Book, opening night offers the best selection.

EXPAND Nine-year-old artist Kate Corrigan explores ".....waffles, houses, trees, kitty's and butterflies…..” Kate Corrigan

Kate's Waffle House

Lane Meyer Projects, 2528 Walnut Street

April 14 through 16

Opening Reception: Sunday, April 14, 6 to 9 p.m.

If you haven’t yet heard of the young artist Kate Corrigan, it might have to do with the fact that she’s nine years old. Not that it matters, because Corrigan’s work – described by the artist as being about ".....waffles, houses, trees, kitty's and butterflies…..” – is clearly the work of a developing talent with a good eye. Drop by her three-day exhibition and decide for yourself. You might be pleasantly surprised by this young savant.

Shawn Bowman, “Blue Odyssey a Homeric Paint Chip Poem,” detail, 2019. Shawn Bowman

Paint Chip Poetry for National Poetry Month

ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Drive

Sunday, April 14, 1 to 3 p.m.

Workshop fee: $10, all materials included

Poetry and art dance around each other all year long, but during National Poetry Month, it’s logical for the disciplines to go into heat at the same time. Bring your passion for both to this workshop at ReCreative Denver led by Shawn Bowman, who intertwines art and poetry to serve her fascination with those fancy-named paint chips you can collect at the hardware store.

