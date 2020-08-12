Art Attack: Nine Ways to See Art Live or Otherwise This Week

There's never an off week in Denver's art scene these days, and that's true again in mid-August. What a lineup! Lots of co-op shows, thought-provoking exhibitions at the Center for Visual Art MSU Denver and the Colorado Photographic Arts Center, and for those still locked up at home, some new online programming.

Paint the town this weekend! Here's how:

Spot On

Jenn Merz, East Gallery

D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive

August 14 through September 6

Opens on Friday, noon to 7 p.m.

The D’art Gallery co-op put out a call for entry challenging artists to submit examples of their best work for Spot On, and they responded en masse, leaving Westword’s Michael Paglia, the juror, the trial of choosing work by forty entrants out a pool of nearly 500 works in a wide variety of mediums. Apparently, Paglia noted in a statement, artists have been super busy during the COVID shutdown. That means you’ll be seeing a selection of art that’s truly the best of the best when the show opens Friday. Come masked and ready to savor.

Robin Hextrum, “Open Borders,” 2020, oil on canvas. Robin Hextrum

The Walls Between Us

Revealing, in the 965 Project Gallery

Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Drive

August 14 through October 17

Metropolitan State University of Denver’s Center for the Visual Arts will finally reopen after a long COVID break, with a show by the Artnauts, a Front-Range artist collective that’s been delving into issues of social justice for nearly 25 years. The Walls Between Us is the literal title of this exhibition, for which people-focused artists worked around the hot topic of walls and borders, both physical and abstract in nature. In addition, the student-run 965 Gallery in back will chime in with Revealing, which explores how our decorative accoutrements are connected to gender-based assumptions. Follow CVA’s website for updates on virtual artist lectures and more.

EXPAND Kris Sanford, “Necklace.” Kris Sanford, courtesy of CPAC

The Space Between

Colorado Photographic Arts Center, 1070 Bannock Street

August 14 through September 23

Opening Reception (timed entry): Friday, August 14, 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Zoom Discussion: Saturday, August 14, 2 p.m.

Registration required in advance for both events at cpacphoto.org

At CPAC, The Space Between also makes gender-bending observations in two separate bodies of work. The first, Through the Lens of Desire by photographer Kris Sanford, utilizes vintage photos to visualize a queer fairy tale, while the second, Wig Heavier Than a Boot, pairs photographer David Johnson and poet Philip Matthews in an alternative narrative about an invented queer character named Petal. CPAC invites viewers to see the show in person at the August 14 reception by timed entry (reserve a slot online). Special programming continues on August 15 with a free virtual discussion with the artists, moderated by Carolina Ebeid of Lighthouse Writers Workshop (register in advance online for Zoom information).

EXPAND Steven Frost, "Time To Make Some New Friends.” Steven Frost

Bright

Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Avenue, Longmont

Through September 6

Second Friday Opening Reception: Friday, August 14, 6 to 8 p.m.

$5 donations will be accepted

Firehouse’s exhibition in progress in the Main Gallery is all about the colors, as interpreted by four really different artists: Fiber/textile artist Steven Frost, photographer Rise Friedman, soft-sculpture artist Charis Fleshner and fantasitcal painter Alex Petersen. Second Friday is the best time to visit if you like a little hullabaloo with your masked social distancing. Along with Bright, Firehouse is featuring resident artist Barbara Rudlaff in the South Gallery, where you can take your own mask-selfie with her portrait series, and upstairs in Studio C, jewelry artist Diane Kremer is hosting a pop-up show.

Pirate members split up the gallery with installation and paintings. Noah Soldana and Robyn Frances

Noah Sodano, home (and inward)

Robyn Frances, Gratis

Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood

August 14 through 30

Opens Friday, August 14, 6 to 8 p.m.

Pirate members Noah Sodano and Robyn Frances pair up for the last half of August with, respectively, mixed-media assemblage and sensual nudes meant to counter the sexualization of artwork. You know the drill at this co-op: Wear a mask, distance yourself and keep your hands to yourself, as well.

EXPAND Eric Myles Jones, “Stoney,” acrylic on paper. Eric Myles Jones

Eric Myles Jones, Apocalypse Cow

Kanon Collective, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

Through August 21

A newcomer to the Kanon co-op, Eric Myles Jones has been bewitched by the idea of the apocalyptic cow ever since he encountered his fearful nemesis, the “Black Cow of Death,” on a cold, dark backroad. He’s widened his acrylic-painting animal farm to include chickens, foxes, fish and horses in his quest to capture the American West.

EXPAND See new works by Zachary Reece and Karen Watkins at Valkarie Gallery. Zachary Reece and Karen Watkins

Zachary Reece and Karen Watkins, Flora & Fauna, Molecular Drama

Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Lakewood

August 12 through September 6

Opening Reception: Friday, August 14, 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Flora, meet Fauna: Valkarie Gallery also weighs in with animal art, in this instance from the fantastical paintbrush of Salida-based artist Karen Watkins. Another tack comes courtesy of Zachary Reece, whose pointillistic drawing style has morphed out of using ink on paper into the computer-aided modern digital world. He’ll present animals, portraits and other graphically interesting subjects. Entry will be limited to twenty people at a time at the door; and in the event of bad weather, Valkarie will set up a tent to keep you dry while you wait.

Tania Kaaz, whose work is included in Colorado Vibes 5 at Spectra Art Space, uses a photographic technique lomography with interesting visual results. Tania Kaaz

Marijuana Deals Near You

Colorado Vibes 5

Spectra Art Space, 1836 South Broadway

August 14 through September 13, Mondays through Fridays

$10, reserve timed-entry slots at eventbrite.com

Visiting Spectra is always an adventure, whether its for an immersive journey or a sweet street-art show. Next up is the gallery’s fifth all-Colorado mixed bag of cool views by dozens of artists. Spectra does charge a $10 fee to support the space; half of that serves as a credit toward an art purchase. Learn more at Spectra’s website.

Feast on Frida online. Courtesy of D3Arts and the Westwood Creative District

Frida Kahlo: A Celebration of Life and Resistance

Virtual Exhibition at d3arts.org, through August 22

Westwood’s annual Frida show is back—this year with a supportive theme highlighting the iconic Mexican artist’s beliefs on political and social ideas of justice, feminism, anti-capitalist/imperialism, decolonization and freedom of expression — but not in person for the moment. Right now you can go online to browse interviews on the spirit of Frida and the Frida-centric art by local artists from the neighborhood and beyond; it’s all hosted by community movers at the Empress, the Westwood Creative District and D3 Arts, Cultura Chocolate and Re:Vision. Plans are being made for Cultura’s Frida dinner series in September; check the D3 Arts website and Facebook page for upcoming details.

