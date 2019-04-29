High Plains Comedy Festival Announces Headliners

The seventh annual High Plains Comedy Festival will fill South Broadway venues this September, and it's also planned performances downtown.

On April 29, the festival announced its headlining show, which will include performances by Maria Bamford, Aparna Nacherla and Jackie Kashian, at 8 p.m. Friday, September 27, at the Paramount Theatre. Tickets for the headlining show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 3, at the Paramount online box office.

Festival passes go on sale to High Plains subscribers at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, and to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, May 3, at the High Plains Comedy website.

Standard passes, which cost $140, include a ticket to the Paramount show, access to all of the festival shows on South Broadway, and a festival T-shirt.

Peak Passes, which cost $180, include all of the above plus a prime seat at an already sold-out Tom Segura show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 28, at the Bellco Theatre.