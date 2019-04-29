 


    Herban Planet
Maria Bamford will headline the 2019 High Plains Comedy Festival.
High Plains Comedy Festival Announces Headliners

Kyle Harris | April 29, 2019 | 10:56am
The seventh annual High Plains Comedy Festival will fill South Broadway venues this September, and it's also planned performances downtown.

On April 29, the festival announced its headlining show, which will include performances by Maria Bamford, Aparna Nacherla and Jackie Kashian, at 8 p.m. Friday, September 27, at the Paramount Theatre. Tickets for the headlining show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 3, at the Paramount online box office.

Festival passes go on sale to High Plains subscribers at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, and to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, May 3, at the High Plains Comedy website.

Standard passes, which cost $140, include a ticket to the Paramount show, access to all of the festival shows on South Broadway, and a festival T-shirt.

Peak Passes, which cost $180, include all of the above plus a prime seat at an already sold-out Tom Segura show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 28, at the Bellco Theatre

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

