Eight Things to Do in Denver When It's (Almost) Dead This Weekend

You can enjoy action on the 16th Street Mall, both online and in person, over the next few days. Nari Ward, the focus of a current show at MCA Denver who's also helped illluminate the Clocktower for Night Lights Denver, will be chatting with the architect responsible for the museum today. And this weekend, an actual street fair will stretch along the mall.

Keep reading for more events over the next few days.

Nari Ward and Sir David Adjaye OBE in Conversation

Thursday, August 20, noon

Join a virtual conversation between two world-renowned creators and innovators: Nari Ward, whose work is currently featured at the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, and Sir David Adjaye OBE, the architect who designed MCA Denver. The program is free; register here.

"From Our Home to Yours" – A Trombone Finale

Thursday, August 20, 6 p.m.

Tune in for the final performance of "From Our Home to Yours," a mini-recital series hosted by symphony musicians and their families. In this finale, Principal Trombone John Sipher delivers unique pieces for trombone and loop pedal directly from his home to yours. The show is free; find out more and listen here.

Cheap Date Thursdays

Thursday, August 20, 6 to 8 p.m.

Aspen Grove, 7301 South Santa Fe Drive

Looking for fun in the ’burbs? Aspen Grove will host Odessa Rose during an evening of live music and dancing complete with dance lessons from Swingin' Denver. Admission is free, and food and drinks will be available; find out more here.

16th Street Fair

Friday, August 21, and Saturday, August 22, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Miss the action downtown? The 16th Street Fair, an annual art and craft festival, will return to the mall, between Tremont and California Street, bringing an array of emerging artists and designers who will show original handmade goods. Admission is free; learn more here.

LuneAseas Silent Film Festival Grand Opening

Friday, August 21, 7 to 11 p.m.

Lyric Cinema, Fort Collins

This in-person festival will feature classic silent films, as well as shadow performance by LuneAseas, a shadow creation booth, interactive movement games, and over fifteen short films from professional dancers, musicians, circus performers, and independent filmmakers from northern Colorado and across the country. Each short film will be paired with local or independent musicians who will create a musical backdrop. The grand opening of the festival will be held outside the Lyric Cinema (tickets are $25 here), but the fest will continue through August 28, with nightly online programs; find out more at lunaseas.org.



TheBigWonderful

Saturday, August 22, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Belleview Station, 4910 South Newport Street

TheBigWonderful returns to the metro area, this time bringing fifty local craft vendors, as well as food trucks and live music to Belleview Station, at Belleview Avenue and Newport Street, just west of the Denver Tech Center. A limited number of free tickets are available, with two-hour entry windows; you'll be able to purchase food, beer and cocktails. Move fast to grab your free ticket here; for $30, you can also sign on for unlimited beer and bands!



Love in the Time of COVID-19: An Apocalypse Cabaret

Saturday, August 22, 7 p.m.

Opera on Tap will offer some hot fun in the summertime, with an hour-long online and interactive show. It's free to listen, but tips for the out-of-work singers are certainly encouraged. Find out more here.

Backporch Concert: Gen3

Sunday, August 23, 6 p.m.

Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder

Head to the back of the Dairy Arts Center parking lot to hear Gen3, a new group born out of COVID after four musicians found that their regular acts were no longer viable and banded together. Spanning three generations of musicians, they play a combination of originals and covers with one guiding principle: Every song must mean something to the band emotionally. The result ranges from classic rock to funk to jam band, for a diverse and authentic musical journey. Tickets are $20; get them here.

And mark your calendar:

Celebrate Women’s Equality Day

Wednesday, August 26

Honor the hundredth anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment during a day filled with suffrage activities. Visit historicdenver.org to learn more about Margaret “Molly” Brown and Colorado’s role in the national story of women’s voting rights, and how Women’s Equality Day came to be, as well as events both virtual and in person that day.



Know of a great local event (whether in-person or virtual)? Send information to editorial@westword.com.