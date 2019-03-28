Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 and Under (Four Free)

March is ending, and that means one thing: April's rent is due all too soon. Cash-strapped locals needn't hunker down in despair, however: This weekend's entertainment calendar is full of concerts, comedy shows, and movie screenings that won't set you back more than ten bucks. If you're eager to fill the remaining days of the month with as much fun as possible without dipping too far into your budget, you're in luck. Keep reading for ten bargain events around Denver over the next several days.

Colfax Comedy With the Black Actors Guild

Thursday, March 28, 7 to 9 p.m.

The People's Building

$5

The winner of a fresh Best of Denver prize, the People's Building keeps expands its comedy programming at Colfax Comedy, a new collaboration with the similarly acclaimed Black Actors Guild. This second edition presents a smattering of the city's finest standups interspersed with original sketches written and performed by members of the talented troupe. Chow your way through a menu of Colorado-made cuisine and wash your snack down with local beer and wine at a comedy show that guarantees no guest will go hungry, thirsty or un-tickled. Admission is $5 at the door; visit the Black Actors Guild's Facebook events page for more information.

Brother and The Hayes

Friday, March 29, 8 to 11 p.m.

Syntax Physic Opera

$10

Texas-bred and Nashville-based, Brother and The Hayes specializes in stripped-down roots rock redolent with the tones and tropes of classic Americana sounds. Siblings David Bingaman and Jennie Hayes Kurtz made a big splash when they debuted The Dead End EP back in 2017, and now they're returning to Denver's Syntax Physic Opera to herald the release of their first full-length album, Tennessee Nights. With opening acts Oli McCracken and SoloHawk on hand to warm up the crowd, the evening is sure to be one hell of a hootenanny. To buy tickets, $10, and find out more, go to Syntax Physic Opera's Eventbrite page.

Guest List Comedy Show

Friday, March 29, 8 p.m.

The Bakery Arts Warehouse

$10

After two live album recordings and several consecutive months of oversold shows, fans can give the Guest List Comedy Show the benefit of the doubt when it comes to a mostly unannounced lineup. While Guest List host and producer Ben Bryant is contractually prohibited from disclosing the names of his special guests, the show's tradition of excellence has proven to be a draw in its own right, and the currently publicized roster of comics ought to have local comedy nerds fumbling for a crisp Hamilton. Local all-stars Michael Isaacs, Sarah Benson and headliner Nathan Lund should serve up nothing less than pure delight. Buy tickets, $10, and discover further details on the Guest List Comedy Show Eventbrite page.

Friday Night Weird: Winter's Bone

Friday, March 29, 8:45 p.m.

Boedecker Theater, Boulder

$6.50 to $12

While Friday Night Weird's Women's History Month programming may be drawing to a close, April's film selection will be organized under the spiritually similar theme of "Women Under Stress"; this week's movie, Winter's Bone, a tale of scruffy survivalism set among the meth-ravaged hollers of the Ozarks, handily straddles both classifications. Largely remembered as the film that netted star Jennifer Lawrence's first of many Oscar nominations, Winter's Bone represents a rare pre-#Time'sUp triumph for women in Hollywood. Adapting the Daniel Woodrell novel of the same name, director Debra Granik, co-screenwriter Anne Rosellini and producer Alix Madigan-Yorkin collectively crafted both a taut thriller and a cinematic testament to the benefits of leaving women in charge. Visit the Dairy Arts Center box-office page to buy tickets, $6.50 to $12, and learn more.

Rocky Mountain Brassworks: Celtic Explosion

Saturday, March 30, 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Broomfield Auditorium

$5 to $15

Fasten your finest kilt and prepare to get your bags thoroughly piped at the annual Celtic Explosion concert from Rocky Mountain Brassworks. A ninety-minute performance that flies by faster than a changeling's switcheroo, the concert showcases dancers, musicians and a conductor all clad in Celtic regalia, for a mid-afternoon extravaganza tailor-made for music-loving Celtophiles. Visit the Rocky Mountain Brassworks box-office page for tickets, $5 to $15, and more information.

Casa de Haha host Daniel Reskin. Tristan Wheelock

Casa de Haha: Sets With Pets

Saturday, March 30, 8 p.m.

Mutiny Information Cafe

Free

Standup comedy is often fine on its own, but when pressed, even the most avid fan will agree that the medium suffers from a notable lack of cuddly creatures. Daniel Reskin's Casa de Haha comedy show is here to solve the problem you didn't know existed with "Sets With Pets," a cavalcade of comedians accompanied by their furry friends. The fauna and funny consist of dog comics Meghan DePonceau, joined by Potato (a very good boy), Priscilla Spangler and classy lady Margaret, cat daddy Leif Cedar —proud owner of the majestic Star and Luna — and many more. Learn more about this fabulously furry free show on Mutiny Information Cafe's Facebook events page. Be forewarned: In all likelihood, one of the guests is liable to pee on the stage; comedians have notoriously poor bladder control.

Brew-Ha-Ha at the BoB

Saturday, March 30, 8 p.m.

The Brew on Broadway

Free

Laughter flows like the frothy draughts on tap when the Brew-Ha-Ha returns for another round of mid-weekend merriment. Guest host Mo Vida welcomes a cavalcade of comedians, including Tommy Holland, Grayson Nite and headliner D. Kelley. And since there's no cover charge for the Brew-Ha-Ha, guests can afford to sample a wide range of tasty brews — and tip generously — whilst guffawing the night away. Find out more on the Brew on Broadway's Facebook events page.

Giardia With Ramakhandra, Emily Shreve and Dandu

Saturday, March 30, 8 p.m.

Mercury Cafe

$10

Don't let the band's name shared with a vomit- and diarrhea-inducing microscopic parasite fool you: The purveyors of Giardia offer some of the smoothest music in the city. Gather in the comfy confines of the Mercury, a Westword-anointed eatery, drinkery and arts emporium, as the jaunty jazz of Giardia and opening acts Ramakhandra, Emily Shreve and Dandu fill the space with agreeable sounds. Admission is $10 at the door; visit the Mercury Cafe Facebook events page to learn more.

Adlib with G-Life and Special Guests

Sunday, March 31, 5 to 10 p.m.

Bar Red

Free

The extemporaneous rhymes can't stop and won't stop when Philadelphia-based Battleaxe Warrior Adlib comes to town to drop bars at Bar Red. Catch an early Sunday dose of beats and beverages when G-Life and special guests join Adlib for an unforgettable yet unbelievably free concert. Guests must be at least eighteen years of age; visit Bar Red's Facebook events page for further details.

Hazel Miller Fan Appreciation Show

Sunday, March 31, 6 to 9 p.m.

BarFly

Free

A vocal force of nature and an enduring source of local pride, Hazel Miller doles out an equal amount of blues, jazz, gospel and pop standards. In addition to composing and recording a multitude of original songs, the multi-talented Miller has also been cast in plays ranging from Sisters and Storytellers to The Vagina Monologues. Join the Hazel Miller appreciation society — and cop a copy of her latest album, Icons — during a free early-evening performance at BarFly, located at the Alamo Drafthouse Sloan's Lake. Visit the Alamo Drafthouse events calendar for more information.



Know of an inexpensive entertainment that belongs on this list? Email information to editorial@westword.com.