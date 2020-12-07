Ten Things to Do for Free In and Around Denver This Week

While the holidays are beginning to crowd the calendar, there are plenty of other illuminating activities — both online and in person — to enlighten your days. Lighten your wallet by supporting some of the thousands of nonprofits participating in Colorado Gives Day on December 8; your charitable efforts will be rewarded by some worthy free events and activities around town.

Here are ten of the best this week:



Freak Power: The Ballot or the Bomb

Through December 31

Aspen Art Museum, 637 East Hyman Avenue, Aspen

An October screening of Freak Power: The Ballot or the Bomb, a documentary about journalist Hunter S. Thompson’s race to become of sheriff of Aspen fifty years ago, was such a smash that the Aspen Art Museum wanted more opportunities to screen the movie. With COVID-19 preventing the museum from hosting in-person events, curator Nicola Less decided to screen the movie on a loop, so people can watch the film through the windows of the museum, from the outside looking in. The screenings run through December; for more information, go to the Aspen Art Museum's website.

Freak Power

At the Heart of the Matter: Your Turn at the Mic

Monday, December 7, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Join Colorado Health Foundation president and CEO Karen McNeil-Miller for a candid conversation that will close out the foundation's "At the Heart of the Matter" series for 2020, focusing on race and health issues around the state. Throughout the program, McNeil-Miller has invited leaders to discuss the impacts of long-present, systemic racism on the health of communities of color; now is your chance to weigh in. Register here.

Colorado Gives Day: Museum Rewind

Tuesday, December 8, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Denver Museum of Nature & Science is celebrating Colorado Gives Day by giving back with Museum Rewind on the Museum’s Facebook and YouTube channels: a day filled with science, curator interviews, an all-new program — “Destroying 2020 with Science!”— and more. Find out more here.

Compliments of the Season: Virtual Parlor Games With Buntport Theater

Tuesday, December 8, 7 p.m.

The creative think tank that is Buntport Theater could always use a little help, because it’s costly to keep admission prices so affordable and still maintain a theater and a full season of original plays. So it’s no mistake that Compliments of the Season falls on Colorado Gives Day, though the Buntporters do give back by presenting the evening of silly Victorian parlor games via Zoom at no cost. And sure, there's a pitch for donations, but that’s a small price to pay for a ray of light in the darkness of 2020. Learn more and RSVP here; you’ll receive the Zoom link after signing up.

Art From Ashes: Celebration of Light

Tuesday, December 8, 7 p.m.

Cap off Colorado Gives Day with Art From Ashes, a Westword MasterMind award-winning program that just keeps getting better, when this year's annual Celebration of Light goes virtual. Poet/podcaster Theo Wilson will emcee Art From Ashes youth poets, music performances by AFA guest artist Kayla Marque and UVOGIN (youth participant Dez), feel-good speeches, and "all manner of things that will warm your heart," the nonprofit promises, including auction items. It's free, but donations are welcome (and encouraged); find out more here.

Alexandra Bell in Conversation With Leigh Raiford

Wednesday, December 9, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

MCA Denver’s ongoing Wednesday virtual event series turns to another artist whose work hangs in Citizenship: A Practice of Society, the current museum-wide feature. For this session, Alexandra Bell will discuss her series from the exhibition, "Counternarratives" (which dissects actual New York Times articles to reveal a different and not-so-invisible standard used when depicting people of color), in lively discourse with University of California, Berkeley, African American Studies professor Leigh Raiford. The online talk is free; RSVP in advance at Eventbrite.

Indigenous Film: "Run, Red, Walk"

Wednesday, December 9, 7 p.m.

In the short film “Run, Red, Walk,” a sheepdog’s search for his lost charges takes him across the hills and hollows of the “rez.” After the screening, award-winning artist and filmmaker Melissa Henry will discuss her motivation to make the movie — her mother's sheep-herding dogs — as well as the importance of language revitalization and positive role models. This program is presented by the Denver Museum of Nature & Science in partnership with the International Institute for Indigenous Resource Management and the Denver American Indian Commission; find out more here.

Aurora Holiday Sparkle

Thursday, December 10, 6 p.m.

Aurora joins other cities that are getting lit for the season with its annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony that includes an appearance by Santa and his reindeer, stories from Santa's holiday travels, performances by the Aurora Dance program, and demonstrations by ice carvers. The virtual event will be capped off by Mayor Michael Coffman switching on the holiday lights at the Aurora Municipal Center. Watch the action on Facebook and on AuroraTV.org; find out more here.

WinterFest 2020

Friday, December 11, through May 11

Colorado Chautauqua, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder

The folks at Colorado Chautauqua are going all-out this year to spread some joy in the great outdoors of Boulder with a free WinterFest that will continue shedding light in the darkness all the way up to May 1. Kids will enjoy the Art in the Park Bear Walk, an installation of bear sculptures decorated by Colorado artists, as well as a Cyber Scavenger Hunt option. Everyone is also invited to warm up with treats, hot drinks and holiday shopping at the revamped General Store. Sounds like a perfect way to get the family out of the house safely — before everyone goes bonkers. Find info here.

Latkes & Light

Sunday, December 13, 10 to 11 a.m.

In most years, the arrival of Hanukkah brings families together to celebrate in the glow of candlelight, with a crispy platter of latkes waiting on the table. In 2020, those traditions are still safe, just not with twenty friends and relatives crowded together into one room. But children ages two to ten can at least gather virtually with their buddies to share music, dancing and the candle-lighting ceremony to kick off the first half of Latkes and Light, and then break up into groups to enjoy Hanukkah-themed activities for the second half. It’s all free; sign up for the free event here.

