Ten Things to Do for Free In and Around Denver This Week

Keep reading for some of the best free events in and around Denver this week, including a couple of serious discussions.
Health Impacts of Air Quality
Monday, August 23, 5:30 p.m., online
It's not all fun and games this week. During this virtual event, community members, health experts and elected officials will talk about the poor air quality this summer owing to pollution and the escalating climate crisis. The discussion will also include new research from the Colorado Fiscal Institute’s recently released Colorado 2050 report, written by environmental policy analyst Pegah Jalali, that looks at how several climate-related risk factors will impact Colorado by the year 2050, and how we can build resiliency for the state’s diverse communities and economies. Register for the Zoom here.
Diverse and Inclusive Voices: Future of Transit in Denver
Tuesday, August 24, 7:30 to 9 p.m., online
Molina Speaks and Kimberly Ming are facilitating a creative community input session from historically unrecognized voices on the future of Denver's transportation plans. This session is focused on Northside/Highlands, Sunnyside, Berkeley, Regis and Chaffee Park (North Federal Boulevard), but anyone who lives in Denver County can participate. And this could be better than free; qualified participants could get a $75 Visa card. Register here.
National Dog Day Yappy Hour
Thursday, August 26, 4 to 7 p.m.
Terminal Bar Patio, Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street
It’s not every day you can have a drink with your dog at a nice bar, but you will have a chance on National Dog Day during a Yappy Hour celebration on the patio at Union Station’s Terminal Bar. Start your Dog Day afternoon with a drink at 4 p.m. (and water for your pooch, of course). Admission is free, but cocktails are not — still, you can feel good knowing that $1 of every purchase of a Tito’s vodka concoction will benefit the Denver Animal Shelter. If you need a dog, DAS will be there with adoptable pups. RSVP and find info here.
Sustainable Tourism and Greening the Grads
Thursday, August 26, 6 to 7 p.m., online
The world of travel is changing, and Helle Sorensen, a professor at Metro State University, will explain how you can travel in a more sustainable, eco-friendly manner. During this free Treasure Tours presentation, Sorensen will discuss the industry of travel, sustainable tourism and how travelers can do a little better themselves. Sign up here.
Colorado State Fair
Friday, August 27, through September 6
State Fairgrounds, Pueblo
The state fair is back, and there's something for everyone at this 149th annual edition — including free admission for some (two kids' days, two senior days, and back-to-school day). But general admission is only $12, and it comes with a variety of free activities, including musical acts, the All American High Dive team, duck and pig races, a petting zoo, the Motorcycle Thrill and Stunt Show, and more. Get the complete schedule (including free days) here.
Rainbow Dome Open House and Art Sale
Friday, August 27, 5 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, August 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
2600 West Second Avenue, Unit 10
What’s a Rainbow Dome? It’s an artist-driven experiential roller-skating rink dreamed up by Frankie Toan and Therin Zimmerman that’s still in the planning stages. The two artists, who are still learning to skate themselves, hope to start with pop-up events and eventually find a permanent space — and they already have 425 pairs of boxed-up roller skates and decorations-in-process at Rainbow Dome headquarters to prove that they’re serious. Come and see for yourself this weekend and buy RD merch and original art, make duck lips in a Polaroid photo booth, and learn all about it. One thing you won’t be doing is skating — yet. More info here; RSVP for a free ticket at Eventbrite.
City Cast Denver Live Podcast Taping
Friday, August 27, 6 p.m.
Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 South Broadway
Join Bree Davies, host of the Best of Denver award-winning City Cast Denver podcast, for a live taping at this year's Underground Music Showcase. The candid conversation will explore the idea of "diversity in music" and what that really means for performers of color. Joining Davies and the CityCast crew: Alicia "Bruce" Trujillo, a Chicana feminist who's now concert director at Swallow Hill Music Association, as well as the weekend host on Colorado Public Radio's new music service, Indie 102.3, and the creator of Especial, a weekly, hour-long dive into new and independent Latin-made music from around the 'Americas' and en Colorado; Wes Watkins, a multi-instrumentalist band leader, show organizer and long-running member of the Denver music community; and Miguel Aviña,a Mexican singer, songwriter and producer best-known as as the lead singer and guitarist of the band iZCALLi. It's free to watch, find out more here.
MahlerFest Decadence and Debauchery: Music of the Roaring 20s
Friday, August 27, 8 p.m.
Boulder Bandshell, 13th Street and Canyon Boulevard, Boulder
No one ever called Gustav Mahler a fun guy, but MahlerFest will fight the composer's dark reputation with a free chamber concert of lighthearted music of the Jazz Age, from Scott Joplin’s "Maple Leaf Rag" to “Fantasie” from Ernst Krenek’s opera Jonny Spielt Auf, about a Weimar-era jazz violinist. Bring a chair and spread out in front of the appropriately art deco Boulder Bandshell; no reservations are needed. Find details here.
Third Annual La Raza Park Day and Cruise
Sunday, August 29, 1 to 6 p.m.
Berkeley Park, 4601 West 46th Avenue
La Raza Park, 1501 West 38th Avenue
After Party: Sunday, August 29, 6 p.m., The Bar at Plaza 38, 3550 West 38th Avenue, #98
What’s changed since the second annual La Raza Park Day and Cruise? The park itself, formerly dubbed "Columbus Park" to honor Christopher Columbus, and now finally transformed to La Raza Park after years of protests from the surrounding Northside community. This year, the cruise is all about people getting together to enjoy their victory. Cruisers will start at Berkeley Park with an opening prayer by the Aztec dancers in Grupo Tlaloc before a leisurely drive to La Raza Park for food, lowrider cars and bikes, DJ spins and more; at 6, the adult crowd can head west to the Bar at Plaza 38 for an after-party. Find more info here.
Recipe Shared
24/7, online
Recipe Shared was originally imagined by Meghan Frank and Buba Basishvili of Theatre Artibus as a followup to Recipes, a collaborative pre-COVID performance based on interviews conducted with citizens of the Five Points neighborhood as a way of creating bonds between artists and neighbors. But the pandemic interceded. So they recycled the material — a treasure trove of interviews and historical storytelling — into an online film project. Recipe Shared is now available virtually anytime for no charge. Learn more here.
Know of a great free event in town? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to editorial@westword.com.