Five Things to Do for Free This Weekend

The weather will be beautiful this weekend, and taking a stroll around the park could be entertainment enough for some. But for those looking for more stimulation — of the body, of the brain — there are plenty of options in and around town, including these five free events:

Women of Color and the Suffrage Movement

Thursday, March 5, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania Street

Not only is March Women's History Month, but 2020 is also the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, and although Colorado had given women the right to vote back in 1893, this state has definitely joined the party. Margaret Brown was an active member of the National American Women's Suffrage Association, and the Molly Brown House Museum, which occupies her Denver dwelling, has lined up plenty of celebrations, including a free salon series on issues from a century ago that still affect us today. First up: "Women of Color and the Suffrage Movement," on March 5. For more information on this and other programs, go to historicdenver.org.

The BIFF XR Experience

Thursday, March 5, through Sunday, March 8

Galvanize Boulder, 1023 Walnut, Boulder

Disney will be hosting the free XR Experience during the Boulder International Film Festival, celebrating the melding of virtual reality and augmented reality into mixed reality. The XR Experience will highlight cutting-edge VR films from around the world, host interactive workshops, and showcase local AR/VR innovation in the Boulder XR Science Fair. It kicks off with a reception (complete with free Spiked Snowmelt Craft Hard Seltzer and beer from Upslope, as well as a taco bar from Mojo Taqueria), at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, with programming continuing from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7 (Jeff Gipson, director and University of Colorado grad, and Jose Luiz Gomez Dias, lead software engineer, VR/AR at Disney Animation, will present the keynote "The Collaboration Between Art and Technology: Making Disney Animation's 'Cycles' and 'Myth: A Frozen Tale,'" from 3 to 4:30 p.m. that day). It all ends with a talk-back from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 8. The XR Experience is free; find more information here.

Monte Vista Crane Festival

Friday, March 6, through Sunday, March 8

Monte Vista (and other spots in the San Luis Valley)

The weather is going to be beautiful this weekend, which makes it the perfect time to head to the San Luis Valley, which is hosting the 37th annual Monte Vista Crane Festival to celebrate the sandhill crane. Although many of the programs require tickets, there are free events, too, including an open house hosted by the Rio Grande Watershed Conservation & Education Initiative from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 7, at the organization's office, 125 Adams Street in Monte Vista. After that, head to Alamosa by 10:45 a.m. to join the free SLV GO Trail Showcase, a guided tour around one of the area's newest trails, the Malm Trail, led by SLV Great Outdoors. Find the complete Monte Vista Crane Festival schedule here.

Rox Talk

Sunday, March 8, 9:30 a.m. to noon

Roxborough State Park, Littleton

Join naturalist Mary Taylor for an informal conversation about what the rocks at Roxborough State Park tell us about their origins and the environment in which they were formed. This is just one of the free Roxborough State Park Interpretive Nature Programs; get more details here. And remember, although the events are free, all vehicles entering the park must purchase a daily pass for $8 or display a valid annual pass. To register, call 303-973-3959.

Gentleman Jack's Spirituous

Sunday, March 8, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Charley & Co., the Source

Jack Daniels is hosting Gentleman Jack's Spirituous, a twenty-city event honoring women leading in entrepreneurship, community change, innovation and cultural advocacy. In Denver, the International Women's Day celebration includes brunch, signature Gentleman Jack cocktails, and a panel discussion with local female entrepreneurs. Sign up at gjwomensday.com, and note: While the event is free, Gentleman Jack has teamed up with the Denver chapter of Girls Inc., and donations to the nonprofit are encouraged.



Know of a great free event this weekend? We'll be updating this list; send information to editorial@westword.com.