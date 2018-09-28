Weekend Warriors: Cheap and Boozy Workouts in Denver



Let loose this weekend on the mat or during happy hour. Choose to get "shift faced" with the grand opening of the new Shift Cycle in Sunnyside, or take your barre to the taproom floor. This weekend's picks include several options for booze-fueled workouts.



Free Reform Open House

Pure Barre Denver Highlands

Saturday, September 29, 5 a.m.

Pure Barre is adding to its signature full-body toning workout. With the addition of “Pure Reform,” strength training is now a part of the mix. This fifty-minute workout incorporates the barre, resistance bands and sliders — elements all seen in Pure Barre’s existing classes — and builds on the techniques already taught in the studio. Try Pure Reform for free all weekend, as Pure Barre Denver Highlands will be offering open house classes starting at 5 a.m. on Saturday and continuing into Sunday. Spots are limited, so visit the Pure Barre website for more information and to sign up online.

EXPAND Pick up the barbell and kick the sugar. Pixabay/Aberro Creative

Community WOD and Kick the Sugar Workshop

CrossFit Elevation

Saturday, September 29, 9 a.m.

Join CrossFit Elevation at Denver's Art District on Santa Fe this Saturday to “work hard and become the best version of yourself.” At this CrossFit gym — while experiencing professional coaching on lifts that tests your physical capacity — you’ll also experience self-empowerment, education, and behavioral change. This weekend, CrossFit Elevation is offering a free workout of the day combined with a workshop to help get rid of sugar addictions, in partnership with holistic wellness coach Tiffany Skidmore of Nourish and Forge Wellness. Learn more about the workout and Skidmore’s services on Facebook, and all are welcome to attend Saturday morning.

Get "shift-faced" on the bike. Shift Cycle + Fitness

Shift Cycle Sunnyside Grand Opening

Shift Cycle + Fitness Sunnyside

Saturday, September 29, 9 a.m.

Shift Cycle + Fitness is bringing its signature 45-minute workout to the Sunnyside neighborhood with its grand opening of a new location. The studio is inviting riders to come get “shift faced” and enjoy free classes all weekend. Additionally, free childcare will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and free vodka drinks will be available from KEEL Vodka, as well as coffee from High Brew Coffee. Red Bull, Midnight Rambler Boutique, and KIND Snacks will also be on site for riders to check out. Visit the Shift Cycle website to learn more about the workout itself and what to expect.