Weekend Warriors: Cheap and Boozy Workouts in Denver

Let loose this weekend on the mat or during happy hour. Choose to get "shift faced" with the grand opening of the new Shift Cycle in Sunnyside, or take your barre to the taproom floor. This weekend's picks include several options for booze-fueled workouts.
Free Reform Open House
Pure Barre Denver Highlands
Saturday, September 29, 5 a.m.
Pure Barre is adding to its signature full-body toning workout. With the addition of “Pure Reform,” strength training is now a part of the mix. This fifty-minute workout incorporates the barre, resistance bands and sliders — elements all seen in Pure Barre’s existing classes — and builds on the techniques already taught in the studio. Try Pure Reform for free all weekend, as Pure Barre Denver Highlands will be offering open house classes starting at 5 a.m. on Saturday and continuing into Sunday. Spots are limited, so visit the Pure Barre website for more information and to sign up online.
Community WOD and Kick the Sugar Workshop
CrossFit Elevation
Saturday, September 29, 9 a.m.
Join CrossFit Elevation at Denver's Art District on Santa Fe this Saturday to “work hard and become the best version of yourself.” At this CrossFit gym — while experiencing professional coaching on lifts that tests your physical capacity — you’ll also experience self-empowerment, education, and behavioral change. This weekend, CrossFit Elevation is offering a free workout of the day combined with a workshop to help get rid of sugar addictions, in partnership with holistic wellness coach Tiffany Skidmore of Nourish and Forge Wellness. Learn more about the workout and Skidmore’s services on Facebook, and all are welcome to attend Saturday morning.
Shift Cycle Sunnyside Grand Opening
Shift Cycle + Fitness Sunnyside
Saturday, September 29, 9 a.m.
Shift Cycle + Fitness is bringing its signature 45-minute workout to the Sunnyside neighborhood with its grand opening of a new location. The studio is inviting riders to come get “shift faced” and enjoy free classes all weekend. Additionally, free childcare will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and free vodka drinks will be available from KEEL Vodka, as well as coffee from High Brew Coffee. Red Bull, Midnight Rambler Boutique, and KIND Snacks will also be on site for riders to check out. Visit the Shift Cycle website to learn more about the workout itself and what to expect.
barre3 at Resolute Brewing
Resolute Brewing
Sunday, September 30, 10 a.m.
Get balanced at the brewery. Barre3’s workout itself is a combination of ballet barre, yoga and pilates, and the full-body workout comprises micro-body movements and cardio bursts. Learn about class packages from barre3 and its three-step principle approach: Hold, move small, and move big. This Sunday, barre3 will be offering a free outdoor 45-minute class beginning at 10 a.m., and participants are welcome to enjoy 15 percent off their entire tab should they stay after class to explore Resolute Brewing’s beer menu. Interested participants should plan on bringing a mat, but visit Facebook for more information.
Work Hard, Play Hard Free Bootcamp and Happy Hour
Blunt Force Training
Saturday, September 29, 5:30 p.m.
Blunt Force Training, the 9,000 square-foot gym offering personal training, bootcamp classes, boxing classes, and more, is opening up its doors this Friday night to showcase all of the services offered. A free bootcamp kicks off at 5:30 p.m., complete with music provided by DJ Btop. Following the workout, coaches and participants will head across the street to Crafty Fox for drinks and further discussion about the programming offered by Blunt Force Training. Visit Blunt Force Training’s website for more information on the classes offered, and get ready to sweat.
Do you have an event you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
