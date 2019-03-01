Laughter roars in like the proverbial lion this March, and the giggles keep going long after the ides subside. Fill your waning winter days with jokes during an exceptional month for imported comedy as Colorado's clubs and theaters draw an increasingly impressive array of talent. Every stripe of comedy nerd has something to anticipate in the month ahead, from political satire and straight-up joke-a-thons to benedictions from standup legends. Keep reading to learn more about the ten best comedy shows in Denver, circa March 2019.

The Bugle

Wednesday, March 6, 8 p.m.

Comedy Works Downtown

$30

"Satirist for hire" Andy Zaltzman is hopping across the pond for a nationwide tour of live recording sessions for his politics-skewering podcast, The Bugle. Founded in 2007 with erstwhile co-host John Oliver – who left the show in 2016 in order to focus on producing the hit HBO series Last Week Tonight, The Bugle has continued to blare throughout an increasingly absurd geopolitical reality, with a rotating cast of guest commentators, including comedians Anuvab Pal, Wyatt Cenac and Hari Kondabolu. Brit-curious comedy fans and die-hard Buglers alike are in for a rare treat when Zaltzman's stateside tour lands at Denver's downtown Comedy Works early in the month. After all, thanks to a pair of self-inflicted wounds to the democracies on either side of the Atlantic, Zaltzman and his guests have no shortage of fodder for their characteristic brand of pun and punchline driven discussions. Enjoy exclusive live content, have your laugh recorded for posterity, and find a little levity in troubling times; visit the Comedy Works box-office page for tickets, $30, and further details.

Lil' Rel Howery

March 7 to 10, showtimes vary

Comedy Works Downtown

$25 to $30

After a breakout performance that provided a welcome source of comic relief for the harrowing social-horror thriller Get Out, Lil' Rel Howery is finally enjoying an industry profile worthy of his talents. Though the Chicago-bred comedian had previously appeared on Last Comic Standing, Diddy Presents: The Bad Boys of Comedy, and The Carmichael Show, Howery's appearance in the Oscar-winning blockbuster ultimately led to the pinnacle of standup stardom: a one hour special (RELevant) and an eponymous network sitcom (Rel). Luckily for local comedy fans, a break between seasons permits Howery enough time to roll through Denver to make merry devastation upon the Comedy Works Downtown stage. For tickets, $25 to $30, and more information, visit the Comedy Works box-office page.

Judah Friedlander

Friday, March 8, 8 p.m.

The Oriental Theater

$25

Judah Friedlander, the perpetually trucker-hatted "Champion of the World," continues his international campaign for the hearts, minds, and funnybones of comedy nerds, with the Future President Tour, which makes a whimsical whistle stop at Denver's Oriental Theater in early March. Mostly recognized for his persona-burnishing role as work-shy comedy writer on the classic sitcom 30 Rock, Friedlander was twenty-five years deep into his comedy career when he recorded his first concert film, America Is the Greatest Country in the United States, for Netflix. Shot from low angles in striking black and white, Friedlander's self-directed debut effort bears a closer resemblance to an early Jim Jarmusch movie than the traditionally over-produced aesthetic of most standup specials. Agitating for political resistance one wry one-liner at a time, Friedlander's latest batch of material wades boldly into the tempestuous waters of cultural satire with a show that might win your vote as well as your chuckles. Head over to the Oriental Theater box-office page to buy tickets, $25, and learn more.

Check out Westword's arts and culture section next week for our wide-ranging interview with Judah Friedlander himself.

Headliner Nancy Norton. Hidden Vision Photography

Comedy Night at West Woods with Nancy Norton

Wednesday, March 13, 7:30 p.m.

West Woods Golf Course Clubhouse

$20

Tee up for tickled ribs when the fairway-adjacent foolery of Comedy Night at West Woods returns with headliner Nancy Norton. A local treasure who recently claimed a historic victory as the first woman to take top prize at the Boston Comedy Festival, Norton has also appeared on Evening at the Improv and NickMom Night Out, and local comedy fans shouldn't miss any opportunity to see her work her comedic magic. Hosted by Comedy Works regular and The Hacker's Guide to Golf author Bob Meddles, Comedy Night at West Woods brings another round of hijinks to the grassy links. Visit Slap Happy Entertainment's Eventbrite page to buy tickets, $20, and find out more.

Cedric The Entertainer

March 15 to 16, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.

Denver Improv

$50 to $70

Bow down before an Original King of Comedy when Cedric the Entertainer bestows his benediction upon the Denver Improv comedy club for a wild round of mid-March merriment. A consummate emcee who previously held the reins of Def Comedy Jam, BET's ComicView, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, the reliably dapper comedian (otherwise known by his birth name, Cedric Antonio Kyles) shines even brighter in the headlining spot, as evinced by his most recent special, Live From the Ville. Freshly buzzing from a pivotal role in the Oscar-nominated First Reformed, Kyles returns to the Denver Improv with brand new hour of fiery funniness that demands the attention of local comedy fans. Admission costs between $50 to $70; discover more details on Denver Improv's box-office page.



Ron Funches

March 21 to 23, showtimes vary

Comedy Works Downtown

$22 to $28

Take heed, local comedy nerds, for the velvetine giggle-monster Ron Funches alights once more upon Denver's Downtown Comedy Works – his chosen venue for the recording of the seminal standup album The Funches of Us – with a new hour of of gently-voiced jibes. Funches's thriving onscreen career, which includes recent roles on Black-ish, Another Period, and Powerless means you should seize upon every opportunity to indulge in bunches of Funches. Find tickets, $22 to $28, and more information on the Comedy Works box-office page.

Sebastian Maniscalco

March 22 and 24, showtimes vary

Paramount Theatre

$39.75 to $59.75

If you're hankering for humor, expert chuckle chef Sebastian Maniscalco will serve up five courses of delights when the "Stay Hungry" tour sidles up to the table at Denver's Paramount Theatre for a quartet of performances perfectly suited for goof gluttons. In addition to earning record-breaking box-office sales, Maniscalco's ascendant career includes performances in the Oscar-winning Green Book as well as Martin Scorsese's forthcoming prestige-contender, The Irishman. Admission costs $39.75 to $59.75 via Altitude Tickets. A fourth show has been added because of high demand, so ready your credit cards and prepare for a gauntlet of guffaws. Further details await on Comedy Works Entertainment's events calendar.

Marc Maron

Sunday, March 24, 8 p.m.

Boulder Theater

$35

A podcasting pioneer who's parlayed the game-changing success of WTF into a self-titled sitcom (IFC's Maron) and a recurring role on Netflix's streaming smash G.L.O.W., Marc Maron has fashioned a one-of-a-kind artform out of his innate propensity to over-share. Buy now; the ticket supply is dwindling rapidly. Admission costs $35 on Boulder Theater's box-office page.

Sinbad

March 28 to 30, showtimes vary

Comedy Works South

$33

There's no mistaking the brilliance of Sinbad. After venturing out into the comedy scene as a University of Denver student, Sinbad – born David Adkins – appeared in a series of family-friendly cinematic blockbusters including House Guest, Jingle All the Way, and First Kid before subverting his squeaky-clean image with a decidedly dark turn on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Anointed by Comedy Central as one of the “100 Greatest Standups of All Time,” Sinbad returns to Comedy Works South for a two-day stand. Click over to the Comedy Works box-office page to buy tickets, $33, and discover everything else you need to know.

Beth Stelling

March 28 to 30, showtimes vary

Comedy Works Downtown

$18 to $26

Comedy fans deserve nothing but the Beth as they bid adieu to March, and accordingly, one of the city's finest clubs is swelling with Stelling – Beth Stelling. A current staff writer for HBO's Crashing, who's appeared on Conan, Netflix's The Standups, and the Comedy Central Half Hour, Stelling closes out a fine month of comedy in the Queen City on the Plains. Look no further than the Comedy Works box-office page if you want to buy tickets, $18 to $26, and find out more.

