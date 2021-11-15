Twelve Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Christianity and Wokeness
Monday, November 15, 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Anschutz Great Hall, Colorado Christian University, 8787 West Alameda Avenue, Lakewood, and online
Owen Strachan, author of Christianity and Wokeness: How the Social Justice Movement Is Hijacking the Gospel – and the Way to Stop It, will discuss the “wokeness” that emerged from the social unrest of 2020 and swept through schools, businesses and even sports — but is not pushing true justice, he says, much less true Christianity. A book signing will follow the in-person event (register here); you can also watch it live here.
Everything on the Table: Reimagining Global-to-Local Food Systems, Colorado's Food Landscape
Tuesday, November 16, noon, online
How are Colorado farmers and ranchers adapting to the changing climate? What impacts are they seeing, and what steps are they taking to safeguard the future of their products? This virtual discussion with local agricultural producers and organizations will be moderated by Eugene Kelly, professor of pedology, deputy director of the Colorado Agricultural Experiment Station and associate director for research in the School of Global Environmental Sustainability at Colorado State University. Sign up here.
Murals Through Time: A Conversation on Muralism and Preservation
Tuesday, November 16, 5 to 6 p.m.
Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive
The Chicano/a Murals of Colorado Project hosts this panel discussion with muralists Emanuel Martinez, Leo Tanguma, Alicia Cárdenas and David Ocelotl Garcia, along with CMCP's Nancy Ríos and Lucha Martínez de Luna, Shannon Stage of Historic Denver, and Dawn DiPrince, state historic preservation officer and executive director of History Colorado. The panel will focus on Chicano/a muralism in Denver, the destruction of murals by gentrification, and solutions to preserve murals throughout the city. It's free for members, $8 others; sign up here.
Columbine Poets of Colorado
Tuesday, November 16, 6 to 8 p.m.
R Gallery and Wine Bar 2027 Broadway, Boulder
Poets who were recently honored by Columbine Poets of Colorado, a state poetry society, will read from their works. Among the authors are Uche Ogbuji, Lisa Zimmerman, and Jacqueline St. John, who'll offer “A Tour of East Colfax Avenue, Denver, Colorado, circa 1974” and “Lonely House.” An open mike starts at 7:15 p.m.; find out more here.
James “Step Back” Williams: A COVID19 Tale
Tuesday, November 16, 7 p.m., online
The Destination Freedom Black Radio Days podcast, directed by donnie l. betts, continues with a program examining COVID-19 issues facing communities of color and focusing on James “Step Back” Williams. This installment also features Ghandia Johnson, Don Randle and Teej Morgan; it's broadcast for free on kgnu.org.
Explore the Map Collections of the Denver Public Library and History Colorado
Wednesday, November 17, noon to 1 p.m., online
InSights & InPerson Connections offers another program highlighting important collections in this city. Join History Colorado's Curator of Archives Shaun Boyd and Denver Public Library's Senior Special Collections Librarian Craig Haggit for a lively exploration of their institutions' map collections. Both collections feature thousands of maps covering very similar areas, from the explorers' trails documented before Colorado became a state, through water and geographical features of the West, to ski runs of the twentieth century. Find out more here.
Embodying Care: A Keynote on the Past, Present, and Future of the Clyfford Still Museum with Dr. Joyce Tsai
Wednesday, November 17, 6:30 p.m.
Sharp Auditorium, Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway, and online
Joyce Tsai will formally introduce herself to the community as the new director of the Clyfford Still Museum, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary. :She will talk about the care of collections and new avenues of thought and artistic practice at museums over the next decade. Admission is free; you can also watch a livestream here.
Big HoliGay Bazaar
Wednesday, November 17, 4 to 8 p.m.
Denver Milk Market, Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street
This year’s four-session Big HoliGay Bazaar is bound to be a well-appointed party — the kind where you happen to shop, too. Hosted by Out Front, each installment has its own theme, something begging for costumery — for the kickoff, it’s “Holiday Spirit." There will also be BOGO drink specials, custom drink menus and live entertainment. And the vendors are to die for; you won’t see the same items you'll see at any other market in town, not even at the future HoliGay events (on December 1, 11 and 17). Admission is free; find info about changing themes and RSVP at Eventbrite.
Cherry Creek North Winter Wanderland and Holiday Market
Opening Thursday, November 18, then daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays through Wednesdays, through December 24
Fillmore Street between First and Second Avenues
Cherry Creek Winter Wonderland returns, filling sixteen blocks with holiday decor and interactive art installations; there will be special events on Saturday nights. And after the inaugural event last year, the free Cherry Creek Holiday Market is back on Fillmore Street, with thirty local makers (including one that does baby fire pits!), designers and creators. Produced by Fetch Concepts, it will also offer food, a full bar and live music Friday through Sunday. Find more information here.
Holiday Art Market
Friday, November 19, through December 29, Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m.
Foothills Art Center, 809 15th Street, Golden
The Foothills Art Center’s Holiday Art Market is the perfect excuse for a drive to downtown Golden, where merchants, restaurants and businesses on the main drag radiate with holiday spirit. Nearly fifty years old, HART offers high-quality artisan crafts, including pottery, jewelry, glass, fiber, leather, metal, wood, food items, ornaments and greeting cards, which could ostensibly take care of everyone on your list. The market is also one of the few that stay open for a few days after Christmas — that’s when folks can shop for themselves! Learn more here.
Denver Christkindlmarket
Friday, November 19, through December 23, Sundays through Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Civic Center Park, 101 West 14th Avenue
For a magical holiday shopping experience, you can’t beat the old-world Christkindlmarket, a light-filled tradition in downtown Denver for twenty years and counting. The market is returning to Civic Center Park in 2021 after moving there last year mid-pandemic, for a more roomy stroll from one charming wooden hut to the next, as shoppers search for hand-blown glass ornaments, Russian nesting dolls, hand-knit mufflers, hot pretzels and pastries, German bier and mulled glühwein, to name a fraction of what’s available. Adding to the spirit of the market are polka bands, old-world characters and other entertainers. Admission is free; find info (including schedule changes) here.
Annual DWPC Vintage Jewelry Sale
Saturday, November 20, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, November 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Denver Woman’s Press Club, 1325 Logan Street
The Denver Woman’s Press Club throws its Vintage Jewelry Sale and scholarship fundraiser every year as the holidays approach and people are searching for fun gifts. But shoppers can be forgiven for buying sparkling jewels for themselves, because the baubles are all one kind: a tangle of glorious costume jewelry from Grandma’s jewelry box in the attic and other vintage reminders of the past, as well as handmade and new pieces from glass lampworker Bernadette Fuentes, Tibetan-style beadworker Corrine Joy Brown and Wendy Grossman, who makes jewelry inspired by nature. Learn more here.
Know of a great event around town? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]