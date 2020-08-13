Ten Things to Do in Denver When It's (Almost) Dead This Weekend

Summer may be winding down, but this town's cultural activities are just winding up. The Kirkland Museum will reopen next week; in the meantime, you can welcome back the Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls & Toys. Itchy-O will be offering a drive-in extravaganza; meanwhile, a parking lot in the Golden Triangle has been transformed into a walk-in movie theater.

Keep reading for ten things to do this weekend — some virtual, some in person, some free, some paid — and all worth your time:

Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls & Toys Grand Opening Day

Thursday, August 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

830 Kipling Street, Lakewood

Two years after leaving its longtime home in City Park West, the Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls & Toys is officially reopening on August 13. Regular summer hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day but Sunday, when hours are noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $5, and tickets are required; get yours here.

Summer Trail Run #3

Thursday, August 13, through Sunday, August 16

Arapahoe Basin

Preview Arapahoe Basin’s newest hiking trail and enjoy a break from the heat by taking a run in the mountains. This is the final race in A-Basin’s summer trail run series; participants will run to mid-mountain, where they can explore a portion of the scenic Half Moon Vista Trail, a new hiking trail that should open to the public by the end of August. The route is 4.2 miles, with an elevation gain of 830 feet; runners will use Strava to track their run and compete for a virtual win. Entry is $15, and the run must be done by Sunday; find out more here.

Marijuana Deals Near You

Grand Opening of Lincoln Lots

Thursday, August 13, 7 p.m.

1082 Lincoln Street

A movie theater is coming to the heart of the Golden Triangle neighborhood. The team at coclubs and Club Vinyl have transformed a parking lot into an outdoor movie theater with seating and tables for up to four; the debut movie is Avatar. Food, drinks (must be 21-plus for alcohol) and popcorn available for purchase. Free entry ($10 headsets available for rental), but reservations are recommended; find out more here.

EXPAND DMNS

Dog! A Science Tail

Friday, August 14 opening (August 13 members-only)

Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard

The dog days of summer are really here: Dogs! A Science Tail, a new touring exhibit from the California Science Center in Los Angeles, is stopping in Denver. The family-friendly show will shed light (not fur!) on the science of being a dog, with interactive stations where you can explore how canine senses differ from ours, play a knowledge game of Jeopawdy!, learn how to train a pooch or post a pic of your own pet on a photo wall. Timed tickets for Dogs! ($7 to $9) and regular museum admission ($13.95 to $19.95) must both be purchased in advance at dmns.org.

Sypherlot: Drive-in Radio Bath

Friday, August 14

Mission Ballroom parking lot, 4242 Wynkoop Street

Itchy-O is back! The avant-garde percussion troupe has worked with Denver Film to create Sypherlot, a series of performances that launch on August 14 and run for three weekends. Tickets start at $100 per car; find out more here.



Roxborough Revealed – Walk and Talk Through History

Saturday, August 15, 9 a.m.

Roxborough State Park

Join naturalist Roger White on a hike through Roxborough State Park to learn about its history. The walk is free, but reservations are required via Eventbrite (and you'll need to pay $9 park admission per vehicle).

Global Fest

Saturday, August 15, 11 a.m. to noon

Aurora's Global Fest, an annual celebration of international cultures and traditions, returns as a free, virtual event on the city’s Facebook page. Performers at this year’s Global Fest include Bella Diva World Dance, the Colorado Ethiopian Community, Ballet Sol de Mi Tierra, and the National Martial Arts Academy. The celebration will also include a virtual Parade of Nations, featuring photos submitted from residents with flags that represent their heritage (one in five residents of Aurora is from another country), and a virtual International Fashion Show, featuring collections of images from past Global Fest events of residents in cultural attire.

Block Party to Block Racism: Building Bridges to Property Ownership

Saturday, August 15, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Plaza 28 at Lowell Boulevard

While kids enjoy family-friendly activities, Keller Williams Realty Urban Elite's Equality Task Force will offer help with payment assistance programs and loan pre-approval as well as other real estate services; there will also be discussions of fair housing awareness and how to create a more equitable world — along with plenty of music, food and drinks. Admission is free; reserve tickets here.

EXPAND HearseCon

Morbid Curiosities Carnival

Saturday, August 15, noon to 6 p.m.

Stampede, 2430 South Havana Street, Aurora

HearseCon 2020 is on, COVID-19 or no, and it’s come a long way from its early days as a car club meetup for hearse, ambulance and limo drivers. Most of the four-day event is closed to the public, but all are invited to join in the culminating car show and Morbid Curiosities Carnival on Saturday, August 15, when vehicle owners show off their vintage beauties in the lot at the Stampede, 2430 South Havana Street in Aurora. Admission, $15 in advance at eventbrite.com, also includes vendors, music, cruising, the Hearse Girls and a Burning of the Corpse ceremony.

Motus Theater at Netroots Nation

Saturday, August 15, 3 p.m.

Motus Theater will open the Saturday keynote session at Netroots Nation 2020, when Alejandro Fuentes-Mena will present his autobiographical monologue titled Deport Me, sharing the stage with some of the biggest social justice names of our time, including Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter; Representative Ilhan Omar; Rashad Robinson of Color of Change; and Nick Tilsen of the NDN Collective. Other speakers include Senator Elizabeth Warren, Stacey Abrams of Fair Fight Action and Congressman Joe Neguse. The keynotes are free; find out more and register here.

Know of a great event around town? Send information to editorial@westword.com.