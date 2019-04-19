How to Celebrate Earth Day 2019 on the Front Range

Earth Day this year falls on Monday, April 22, but there are plenty of ways to get out and give back starting this weekend. From visiting a national park (for free!), to cleaning up a playground, here are our picks for how to celebrate the planet around the Front Range.

Saturday, April 20

In honor of National Park Week, which starts on April 20 and goes through April 28, parks across the country offer free admission on Saturday. Colorado has four national parks: Rocky Mountain, Great Sand Dunes, Mesa Verde and Black Canyon of the Gunnison. Rocky Mountain is the closest to Denver, about 65 miles northwest. Mesa Verde is the furthest, at 370 miles from Denver. Choose your own adventure!

EXPAND Great Sand Dunes National Park. Kenzie Bruce

Closer to home, LoDo Cares, a community volunteer organization, will host a cleanup at the playground between Speer Boulevard and Wynkoop Street from 9 a.m. until noon on April 20. The cleanup will involve picking up trash and taking care of the landscaping. Individuals who want to volunteer should contact Sue Zoby.

The Sustainable Living Association will celebrate Earth Day at Civic Center Park in Fort Collins in...just about every way you can imagine. The free event includes yoga, a "free stuff swap," an upcycled fashion show, a group bike ride and more. Plus, Congressman Joe Neguse will make an appearance. The event starts at 10 a.m., and while it is free, attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable item for the food bank for Larimer County.

In solidarity with Extinction Rebellion activities in the UK and around the world, Denver Extinction Rebellion will start a civil disobedience,disco-themed street closure at 11:30 a.m. at Fishback Park. The group held other protests on April 15 and April 17, including a "Funeral Procession for the Earth" and "Die-In."

EXPAND Activists led a "Funeral Procession for the Earth" on April 17. Erin McCarley

Sunday, April 21

Green Spaces, Global Conservation Corps, DRiNk RiNo and the RiNo Art District all come together for an Easter Sunday Trash, Treasure and (Dragon) Egg Hunt. The event pays homage to the return of Game of Thrones and kicks off Earth Week and the first-ever Rhino Week. Volunteers for this neighborhood cleanup event will enjoy local coffee and beer, win raffle prizes and, most important, meet other members of the community who are passionate about giving back. The event goes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is based at Rackhouse Pub, 2875 Blake Street. Sign up in advance; space is limited.

Improve your green thumb at the Earth Day Houseplant Workshop, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Solarium International Hostel. Learn basic houseplant skills like repotting and light requirements. The ticket price includes three small plants, a planter and soil, as well as light refreshments. There are only a few spots left for tickets!

Monday, April 22

Meet up at the Coffee Joint, a licensed cannabis lounge, and do some dabs before heading out to clean up the city in honor of Earth Day. Just show up at 1130 Yuma Court at 1 p.m. ready to work. Attendance (21+) is free.

Salsa dance, enjoy snacks from food trucks, lounge in a beer garden...all in the name of the Earth! The Alliance Center hosts this free celebration, which goes from 5 until 8 p.m. P.S. Governor Jared Polis will be there at 5!

Eco-Cycle holds an Earth Day Social Hour from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Crazy Mountain Brewery, where you can learn how to write your legislators about important waste/climate-related bills coming up at the State Capitol! Guests can drop in at any time.



Know of an Earth Day event that isn't included here? Send information to editorial@westword.com.