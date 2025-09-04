Travel Westword: Enjoy the Final Days of Summer in the City

As chilly weather approaches and we begin making plans for the last few weekends of summer, choosing what to put on the agenda can feel like an overwhelming task — there's just so much to do! Luckily, it's not too late to end your summer with a staycation right here in Denver.
We’ve enjoyed staying in the Mile High City this summer, soaking in all the culture, festivals, restaurants and concerts that have filled the season with memorable moments. I recently spent a day in town checking some things off my summer to-do list, including eating at a downtown restaurant and seeing a show at one of my favorite Denver venues.
If you don’t want to deal with traffic and crowds headed to the mountains during these final weekends of summer, we’ve put together an ideal itinerary for a day well spent in the city. Award-winning dining, arts, culture and music are all just outside your door.
Start the Day Outside
City Park is one of my favorite places to relax in Denver. With 330 acres of greenery, picnic areas, walking and bike paths, it’s a great place to take in Colorado's gorgeous summer weather. I opted for a stroll around the park before laying down a blanket and reading in the grass for a few hours.
City Park also has one of the best views of Denver, so heading there early to catch the sun rising over the city is a must.
If you’re not near City Park, some other favorite green spaces are Sloan’s Lake Park and Washington Park. On September 6 and 7, Sloan’s Lake Park will host the 25th anniversary of the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival, a celebration of Asian and Asian American heritage that involves dragon boat races, food, cultural performances and more. With Denver’s selection of vibrant parks full of activities, you don’t have to leave the city to take advantage of the Colorado outdoors.
Beat the Heat With a Visit to the Denver Art Museum
Although I love being outside in the summer, Denver has had some pretty hot days this year, and after a while, a little air conditioning is welcome. There’s no better place to cool down than at one of Denver’s many art museums and galleries.
I personally love the Denver Art Museum because there is always something new to experience, and the seasonal exhibits always take my breath away. I spent a few hours wandering the museum; one of my favorite collections is Arts of Oceania, located on the third level of the Hamilton Building. This collection showcases art from Polynesia and New Guinea, with clothing, sculptures and wood carvings surrounded by soothing ocean sounds.
And don’t miss the new installation by Colorado artist Sadie Young, The Tangled Self. This small exhibit, made of of fabric and yarn, is touchable and interactive. Upcoming Free Days at the DAM include Saturday, September 6, and Tuesday, September 9.
Enjoy Dinner DowntownDenver is full of delicious, award-winning restaurants that don’t just offer a meal, but a full dining experience. I made a reservation at Chez Maggy, a French restaurant located on the newly renovated 16th Street. My favorite part of this restaurant is the gorgeous patio — a lovely setting for brunch — but the indoor dining room offers a relaxed ambience for dinner, as well.
After my dining companion and I settled into a comfy corner booth, I ordered one of the restaurant's signature cocktails, the Maggy Martini. This was an unexpected adventure. The actual drink is made with gin, vermouth, Lillet Blanc and Ketel One Botanical Peach and Orange Blossom for a flowery flavor. Then, a fruit pâté that tastes almost like an elevated fruit roll-up is placed into the drink on a toothpick so you can alternately sip and bite. I’ve never had a cocktail like this, but I definitely recommend it; it's something you won’t find anywhere else.
For appetizers, we ordered the French onion soup and the Caesar salad. This soup is clearly one of the restaurant’s more popular items, as we noted its appearance on many other tables. It had a perfect layer of toasty cheese on top, and the soup itself was so warm and cozy that it almost made me long for fall to make its way into Denver.
We ordered the fish and chips and the filet aux poivre, an eight-ounce beef tenderloin, for dinner. Both were incredible, and anyone who says you can’t get delicious seafood in Denver hasn’t had the fish and chips at Chez Maggy.
If you'd like to explore the Denver dining scene further, the Denver Food and Wine Festival is happening through September 6 at the Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus. This festival will showcase some of the best culinary talent in Colorado.
End the Night at One of Denver's Best Music Venues
I ended my evening with a show at one of my favorite Denver venues: Mission Ballroom. Touring and local acts alike perform at the Mission, a place that surpasses many venues around town in sound quality and overall vibe. I saw Men I Trust, a touring act that was a great fit.
My favorite thing about Mission Ballroom is that you can see national artists coming through, but local artists, like the band DOGTAGS, which was recently featured on the cover of Westword, have also played here. The venue is truly for everyone — and there’s nothing like dancing under a giant disco ball to your favorite artist.
If you’re looking to sneak in one more music event this summer, the Golden Hours Music Festival will take place September 6 in Commons Park. This event is free to the public and will include headliners Knocks and Dragonette.