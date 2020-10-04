Murals to Kendrick Castillo, Southwest Community Will Be Unveiled Today

Two murals honoring victims of violence will be unveiled in Denver today.

Ofrendas de Esperanza/Offerings of Hope continues with a peace march at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 4, from the shrine created yesterday at Huston Lake Park, 850 South Bryant Street, to Kepner Legacy Middle School, 2911 South Hazel Court. At Kepner, there will be live performances, speeches and the unveiling of a new mural by artists Juan Fuentes and Mateo Rodriguez that represents the vibrant cultures of the neighborhood. The event is free; find out more here.

And at 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, a mural by Denver artists Adam Clark and Ksenia Poteraj dedicated to Kendrick Castillo will be unveiled at 2100 Lawrence Street, in the LAZ parking lot. Castillo was killed on May 7, 2019, when he rushed one of the STEM school shooters, saving the lives of classmates while losing his own.

The program will include speeches by John and Maria Castillo, Kendrick’s parents; mural artists Clark and Potetaj; and Lucy Sarkissian, STEM student and owner of Cupcakes4Change; a meet-and-greet will follow. Tickets are required to attend in person or watch the live stream; sign up here.