Miles to Go: Pioneering Track Star Kelley Dolphus Stroud Made a Run at the Olympics...but Came Up Short

"He said by the time he ultimately got there, his feet were just so swollen, he put on his shoes and he could hardly move," says Shines. With his body on its last legs and only hours remaining before he had to compete, Stroud knew he had to stay awake at all costs. Scared to sit for long lest he drift into much-needed sleep, he wandered the campus and visited the library at Harvard, where he hoped he would eventually study if he was successful at the upcoming games. He checked in for that morning's race and was given a red, white and blue uniform to run in, which "was a real source of pride," Shines says. As the event neared, Stroud stretched and began to warm up, still fighting off exhaustion.



"He said that he could hardly keep his eyes open at the start of the race," Shines says. Stroud recalled his previous victories and his many summits at Pikes Peak and tried to tell himself, "I'll make it, I'll be fine." But a limit had finally been reached. "When the gun went off, he ran and his feet just wouldn't move," Shines says. "He felt like he was shuffling...and it didn't take long before people were just passing him up. He made six laps and collapsed on the sixth lap."



It was a bitter disappointment for the young athlete. "He felt he let everybody down," Shines says. "That was his comment in his notes [and] in his journal." Stroud spent the summer recovering and working in Boston, after receiving a recommendation at the YMCA from a fellow leading runner, Joie Ray, who had witnessed the disastrous race. During this time, however, he also developed a new personal philosophy. "There's a phrase he used to always use: 'Obstacles are





Stroud put that mantra to good use in the decades to come, and his further accomplishments could easily be the subject of another full-length documentary. He graduated from Colorado College and became a professor, a dramaturge, a historian and even the manager of a professional baseball team, the Black Giants. Toward the end of his long life, he traveled the United States for speaking engagements.

Dolphus Stroud in 1929.