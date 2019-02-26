Review: United Flight 232 Soars in Regional Premiere

On a bright summer day in 1989, United Flight 232 took off from Denver’s Stapleton Airport for Chicago, lost power, and crashed in a cornfield near Sioux City, Iowa, upside down and in flames. The accident represented every traveler’s worst nightmare: the plane that seemed to break into pieces in the sky, the pilot trying desperately to gain enough control for a landing. Perhaps you’ve wondered — or tried hard never to wonder — what goes through the minds of passengers before and during a crash like this. How would you cope? The difference between flight 232 and most plane crashes, however, is that while 112 people died, 185 survived — thanks in large part to the skill of the crew. Author Laurence Gonzales, an expert on survival, interviewed the survivors for a book, Flight 232: A Story of Disaster and Survival, which was adapted for the stage by Vanessa Stalling as United Flight 232. Now the Catamounts have mounted a regional premiere of this powerful piece.

As you file into the theater, you notice that the relatively open playing space is bare except for groupings of metal chairs in corners and along walls. Some of these are set down sideways, some appear to be under a spotlight. We’re asked not to occupy or move them; when the play opens, we see why. The chairs are seized by the actors at various times during the performance and strategically placed to represent various parts of the aircraft. Much of the work of scene-setting is accomplished by Matthew Schlief’s lighting design. Director Amanda Berg Wilson made the smart choice not to employ a lot of technical whizbangery, but to keep the focus tight on the people in the story: the nine actors, almost all of them playing multiple roles, and also the real-life flight attendants, crew members and passengers they bring to life.