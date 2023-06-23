Vintage Theatre Stages Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights

Before Lin-Manuel Miranda created the global phenomenon Hamilton, he wrote In the Heights. The musical, which he wrote in 1999 as a sophomore at Wesleyan University, is set on the hottest day of summer and follows the locals of Washington Heights, a New York City neighborhood that predominantly comprises Dominican Americans.
Following years of development, In the Heights opened on Broadway in March 2008 and was nominated for thirteen Tony Awards, winning four. It first premiered in Denver at Vintage Theatre back in 2013, and ten years later, the theater is bringing back the upbeat, vibrant musical for a run from Friday, June 23, to July 30.
"I remember realizing the significance of In the Heights after it won Tonys," says George Zamarripa, who plays Kevin in the upcoming production. "Their performance was fresh and unlike anything I had ever seen before. The variety of song styles in In the Heights was fantastic, but what really struck me was its universality. It is about death, conflict, first loves, family and the realization that everyone has a life to live. The musical is this great mosaic of what it is to be a human and live life with a Latino flair."
"This production of In the Heights is as authentic as you can get," adds Brandon Jay Lopez, who is rejoining the cast after appearing in the 2013 production. "Not only will you see it in the culture, the lines and music, but you will actually see yourself in the show; our actors are so diverse and talented that there is no way you won’t connect to the story."
Teej Morgan-Arzola, who plays Usnavi, says he was drawn to the musical because of "how it embraces the togetherness of the BIPOC community through singing, dancing and acting."
"In the Heights is a musical with dramatic and romantic overtones that also acknowledges those relevant issues addressing the American BIPOC community," he continues. "I am excited about showcasing a captivating story about finding identity through ethnic culture, as well as the effects of American society's assimilation on BIPOC individuals, the negative impacts of gentrification, the relationship of all Latinx cultures and, simply, what to do if your dreams come true."
Most of the actors and creative team say that In the Heights has been one of their dream musicals to partake in because of how it represents their culture. Karen Gonzalez, who plays Vanessa, says the production "is like being at a Latino party, and you're just a fly on the wall watching all this drama and fun unfold with this big community. This is just such a community show, and we’ve created our own family."
Director Jonathan Andujar, meanwhile, has wanted be a part of the show ever since hearing the cast album in college in the early 2010s: "The opportunity to direct In the Heights at Vintage was a dream come true," he says. "It was one of those moments that didn't feel real until auditions, and then I was really in the thick of it, and I was just really excited to put together a group of people that could tell the story authentically. All the singing, acting and dancing are rooted in Latin speech, dance and spirit. I was really excited about the opportunity to tell a story about people like me, rather than facilitate another project that was either Eurocentric or white-centric. This gave me the opportunity to do something very Latin-centric."
He adds that the musical is staged in a black-box setting. "I've seen it on prosceniums, and I sometimes feel like it can get very showy in the sense that the characters' struggles are lost in the spectacle," he explains. "I really wanted to showcase the intimacy of the story; these are real people going through these things, and there is this deep tenderness and connection with all the people living in a community."
Donna Debreceni] had to highlight every single line in a different color because it's so hard to keep track of. The score is really complex but really beautiful once it comes together. Even though it was difficult, the cast fought to keep every part intact. We didn't want to cut anything because we were excited to perform Lin-Manuel Miranda's score in its entirety. The fact that we are performing this speaks volumes to the dedication and commitment of the entire cast."
Andujar sought to have the choreography look like movements that you might see at a Latin house party or nightclub. "I understand that we're doing musical theater, but I wanted all the movement to have a distinctly Latin aesthetic that felt realistic," Andujar says. "Our opening number is going to drop some jaws — it hits, and the show keeps on hitting. I’ve seen productions where it trails off toward the end or they don’t go in as hard with the energy and rapping. However, our production really moves and is gorgeous from top to bottom."
With its enigmatic tale of what it means to pursue your dreams while honoring your heritage, In the Heights is the ideal way to beat the heat this summer — or whatever wacky weather Colorado throws our way.
"By seeing this show, you are supporting local theater, equality and equity for BIPOC artists," Morgan-Arzola says. "Most of all, Vintage Theatre doesn’t disappoint. If you know this theater company, you know the standard. The matter of the fact is, I’m talking about something you have to see in person to experience. I believe my words have merit, but the only way to prove that is to sit down, relax, and enjoy In the Heights at Vintage Theatre this summer."
In the Heights, Friday, June 23, through July 30, Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton Street, Aurora. Find tickets, times and more information at vintagetheatre.org.