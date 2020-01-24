Seven of the Best Volunteer Opportunities for Kids in Denver

Who doesn't want their kids to exude empathy and selflessness? One of the best ways to encourage that is by giving them the chance to volunteer. While working at a soup kitchen or walking dogs at an animal shelter might be too hard for younger kids, there are plenty of places looking for small helpers to fill lunch bags, visit with the elderly and create decorations. Here are seven ways to give back to the community while spending quality time as a family.

EXPAND Photographer Alima Blackwell took pictures of hands at an assisted living home where she volunteers in Evergreen. Alima Blackwell

Check Out Your Local Assisted Living Homes

Connecting youth with people in nursing homes or assisted living centers is a huge boost to residents, and most facilities welcome volunteers. "We pop popcorn and hand it out to the residents, and they love it as much as we do," says Alima Blackwell, a photographer who volunteers at the Elk Run Assisted Living Home in Evergreen with her six-year-old son. "Sometimes my son likes to draw pictures for them while he is waiting for the popcorn to pop, and it has been such a healing and beautiful experience for us since losing both of my grandparents in the last two years." To get involved, find out what organization is near you or pick a place where your own older relatives might live. Call ahead to find out what they need, what you can do and a good time to do it, before bringing in the family.

Habitat For Humanity

While kids under the age of fourteen won't be building homes, there are plenty of other things they can do. For starters, work with your little ones to make snacks, meals and beverages to bring to the workers. This gives your children not only the sense of helping, but they can literally see how others are doing their part to make the world better by watching the volunteers build, learning about what's going on and meeting those who are helped by the organization. Older kids from ages eight to thirteen can work with their parents at the warehouse to construct and paint planters for the new homes. Teenagers over the age of fourteen can actually work to build the houses, with permission and a signed waiver of course. Contact Charlotte Thompson at CThompson@habitatmetrodenver.org in order to find out more about children's volunteering options and to sign up.

EXPAND Counting tampons and maxi pads for the homeless and impoverished women that I Support the Girls works with is a great way for a kid to help out. Erin Persaud

I Support the Girls

This international charity offers bras, underwear, menstrual products and more to people experiencing homelessness and impoverishment. The group works with volunteers of all ages to sort products and fill hygiene bags, collect goods by hosting a drive, and even deliver items. Volunteer Denver Affiliate Director Erin Persaud has her two kids so excited about helping, they actually argue when one gets to do more than the other. "The type of volunteer work depends on how old the kids are, and younger kids can help sort, wash and count products, and they can also come along on deliveries to the organizations," she says. "I've had teens doing drives and then setting up free menstrual products at their school or donating to local organizations." To sign up, visit the volunteering page online and fill out an interest form or call your local chapter in Denver, Fort Collins or Colorado Springs.

Local Parks

Who says you have to join an official charity to volunteer? If the day is nice and you are ready to get dirty, then bring your kids to your local park to pick up trash. It's easy to do, doesn't take any planning, and if there's a playground, you have the added bonus of play time after. Just make sure to wear gloves and bring bags to collect the items. You can also make your efforts official by adopting a park through Denver Parks and Recreation. To do so, contact Tina Myers at 720-865-2434 for more information or fill out an application (download online) and mail it to her at tina.myers@denvergov.org.

EXPAND Decorating bags for Project Angel Heart. Greg McBoat Photography

Project Angel Heart

One of the easiest ways to get your young child into volunteering without time restrictions is through Project Angel Heart, a non-profit that delivers meals to around 1,300 people who are sick and cannot prepare food themselves. It's easy to get started. You just head to the office at 4950 Washington Street to pick up some bags, decorate them with your young ones at home and then bring them back. These cheerful and personalized bags get filled with a week's worth of freshly prepared, frozen dinners, side dishes and something sweet, and are delivered to people living with cancer, AIDS, heart disease and other serious illnesses. Another way to help is by delivering meals, which you can do with your kid in tow. This requires more structure, since people need to know their meals will be delivered. But if you can commit a couple hours a week or every two weeks, it's a perfect way to bring joy and nourishment to others.

Sack Lunches for the Homeless

What better way to spread cheer than with a sack lunch decorated by a charitable child. Bring your kid with you to help fill paper bags with food for the homeless and then hand them out with Impact Locally, which meets regularly at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street. While you prepare sandwiches, your twelve-and-under child can decorate the bags. Knowing people will get a little something extra with their meal means a lot, both to the kids and the people receiving the bag. While the organizers do encourage children to join their family in this mission, it's probably not the best for kids under three years old, unless they really like sitting and doing art unsupervised. A $10 donation is requested per session to help pay for the food, and you can sign up online.

St. Jude Leadership Society

In part, thanks to the work of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, childhood cancer survival rates have dramatically increased, and you can help this organization's work by having your older child volunteer. The St. Jude Leadership Society is for high school students who want to learn about being a business leader, good citizen and how to build a personal brand, while fundraising for St. Jude. Those who complete the program and raise at least $2,500 will join other students at the organization’s campus in Memphis. Each student participant has a mentor too, and 2020 is the first year the program has been available in Denver