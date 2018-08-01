Review: Take a Summer Trip Through Colorado Art at Walker, Sandra Phillips

Summer used to be the time when galleries kicked back and presented thrown-together shows of stock from the back room. No longer. Now summer is as crowded with worthwhile exhibitions as any other time of the year (except for fall, which is still high season in the art world). Right now, Walker Fine Art has a group show of mostly Colorado artists that resonates beautifully with an intriguing solo at Sandra Phillips Gallery devoted to a legend in this state’s art history.

In A Conscious Surrender at Walker, director Bobbi Walker has assembled recent works by a sculptor and five painters, each exploring a different approach to expressionist abstraction. Sculptor David Mazza is represented by only three pieces, all untitled and all from a singularly coherent body of work. But despite their small number, these sculptures play a major role in the show: They’re pretty large, and placed so that they run through the gallery’s spaces, with one up front, one in the middle, and one in the back. Mazza is among Denver’s best young sculptors, known for his linear steel compositions. These latest pieces, mostly made from rusting steel rods and welded constructions, struck me as being somewhat different for him, at least in their details. While still signature Mazzas that contrast the expanses of rusted metal with passages of highly polished stainless steel, they also incorporate geometric solids that include beefy cylinders and rectangles. That’s a perceptible change, and the results are great.

"Orbital Oscillation," by Anna Charney, paint on canvas, wall and floor. Courtesy of Walker Fine Art

Anna Charney’s “Orbital Oscillation” looks like it could be a remote entry in the Arvada Center’s current mural show. Charney, who’s done a number of outdoor murals around Denver, has a readily identifiable style in which larger forms composed out of complex patterns of smaller repeated shapes move in and out of one another. The density of these patterns and their continual morphing make the works fanatically complex. “Orbital Oscillation” is a good example: The whirling composition of intertwined spirals in blues and blacks on white not only climbs the two-story atrium wall, but rises off it, too, with tondos affixed to the surface. Lost in the patterns, the tondos are almost invisible.