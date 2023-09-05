William Havu Reflects on Fifty-Year Arts Career Ahead of Gallery Show

click to enlarge "Delicias" by Tony Ortega will be on view at From All Angles. Courtesy William Havu Gallery

"Beehive" by Amy Metier. Courtesy William Havu Gallery

"City of Light" by Sushe Felix. Courtesy William Havu Gallery

A work by Emilio Lobato. Courtesy William Havu Gallery

A portrait of George Orwell by Ralph Steadman. Courtesy William Havu Gallery

"I have found that the longer I’m in this business, the more people seem to value my opinion on art, though I wish they’d ask me more often," Havu reflects. "Another highlight would be the fact that for part of the fifty years, it was a matter of figuring out what worked as the world in general and the art world in particular changed. After the frame shop and gallery in Aspen, I went on the road selling art to galleries at what was the zenith of that profession. That came to an end as media changed and it became less important to get your art from New York and Paris. Now that we see NFTs and crypto come tumbling down — I hope — the brick-and-mortar business is coming back, not that it ever went away.



"Online shopping has changed the landscape, for sure, and one needs a digital presence in this day and age, but there is nothing like seeing the real thing in person."