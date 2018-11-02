Weekend Warriors: Get Active, Get Out the Vote November 2-4

The first weekend of November brings plenty of opportunities to sweat in new ways. Shred415 and a chiropractic neurologist are both hosting grand-opening bashes. And for those who feel mired in the muck of all the campaigning, there’s even an option to get politically active. Here are five workouts for weekend warriors.

Atherial Open House

Atherial Fitness

Saturday, November 3, 8 a.m.

Fly into the silks! Atherial Fitness is hosting an all-day open house to celebrate its ever-growing community. The entire lineup of classes will be offered for free, including BarreFly, Aerial Yoga Flow, DanceFly, Hula Hoop, HIIT and Aerial Restore. Atherial recently added a sling class, too, where yogis learn to safely climb, wrap and suspend from the silk, and at this event, you can try it out for free. According to Atherial Fitness owner Reba Melandra, the open-house classes will be all-level, as an opportunity to “sample Atherial’s classes, the studio, the practice, and the teachers.”