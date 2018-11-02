 


Flow through a Atherial's open house this weekend.
Weekend Warriors: Get Active, Get Out the Vote November 2-4

Lauren Archuletta | November 2, 2018 | 7:55am
AA

The first weekend of November brings plenty of opportunities to sweat in new ways. Shred415 and a chiropractic neurologist are both hosting grand-opening bashes. And for those who feel mired in the muck of all the campaigning, there’s even an option to get politically active. Here are five workouts for weekend warriors.

Atherial Open House
Atherial Fitness
Saturday, November 3, 8 a.m.
Fly into the silks! Atherial Fitness is hosting an all-day open house to celebrate its ever-growing community. The entire lineup of classes will be offered for free, including BarreFly, Aerial Yoga Flow, DanceFly, Hula Hoop, HIIT and Aerial Restore. Atherial recently added a sling class, too, where yogis learn to safely climb, wrap and suspend from the silk, and at this event, you can try it out for free. According to Atherial Fitness owner Reba Melandra, the open-house classes will be all-level, as an opportunity to “sample Atherial’s classes, the studio, the practice, and the teachers.”

Shred415 Grand Opening
Shred415
Saturday, November 3, 8 a.m.
Be prepared to get shredded within an hour. This weekend Denver residents Todd and Jane Fletcher are opening Shred415, bringing interval and functional training to University Hills. Shred415 will offer sixty-minute classes that will alternate between treadmills, endurance drills and strength training. From the grand opening on November 3 through November 18, you can sign up for a free class and try out the Shred415 workout. Learn more on the Shred415 website.

Take Root Grand Opening
Take Root
Saturday, November 3, 9 a.m.
Board-certified chiropractic neurologist Dr. Karla Mehlenbacher is opening Take Root, a space designed to foster brain and body development. Free yoga and sound meditation sessions will be offered at the grand opening on November 3, and Mehlenbacher will lead a question-and-answer session about clinical neurology at 11:15 a..m. Through the afternoon you can indulge in chair massages, concussion screenings; there will also be $20 headshots, as well as enjoy snacks and giveaways. Register for free on Eventbrite.

Brew You Yoga
Burns Family Artisan Ales
Saturday, November 3, 2:30 p.m.
Leanne Maciel is combining beer, yoga and storytelling at Burns Family Artisan Ales on November 3. Brew You Yoga focuses on the concept that everything is “brewed,” both beer and people; Maciel walks yogis through the idea that a transformation is taking place (the making of beer, different yoga poses) and uses a creative narrative in each class. Brew You Yoga is offered every Saturday at Burns Family Artisan Ales, and at different breweries during the week; it includes a one-hour vinyasa flow followed by a guided sampling of three beers and a tour of the brewery for $25. Learn more on the Brew You Yoga website.

Dissent and Dial
Just BE Kitchen
Sunday, November 4, 9 a.m.
So many volunteers and organizers have been hitting the pavement this election cycle, gearing up for November 6; this is your chance to join forces with them and help get out the vote. SameSide, a grassroots political action organization, is teaming up with Compass Fitness for a Ruth Bader Ginsburg-inspired workout: exercise for the first hour, followed by an hour of phone banks targeting swing districts in Colorado. Bring a fully-charged phone, laptop or tablet: Just dissent and do it. Learn more on Facebook.

 
Lauren Archuletta is a contributor for Westword's arts section, covering Denver's health and wellness scene. Follow her work for tips on cheap workouts and which yoga classes include mimosas and beer.

