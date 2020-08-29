 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Get to the art of the matter on September 1.
Get to the art of the matter on September 1.
Denver Arts & Venues

Hold Everything! World Art Drop Day Is Coming September 1

Patricia Calhoun | August 29, 2020 | 7:10am
AA

The world has changed since World Art Drop Day debuted a half-dozen years ago. It was the brainchild of Missile Mouse creator Jake Parker, an artist then based in Utah who came up with the idea of dropping art into secret spots on the first Tuesday in September, then telling people where to scout out the pieces.

"We need to feel a little more connection to each other," Parker explains on his website, "and there's nothing like the bond two random strangers can make through the act of creating and giving."

Thanks to the worldwide web, World Art Drop Day took off fast, with artists around the globe participating. In 2018, the Mile High City got in on the action with Art Drop Denver, with close to a thousand pieces of art hidden in the metro area on World Art Drop Day that year, and again the next, inspiring an arty party as people scrambled to reach drop points.

Related Stories

Even though we're now in the midst of a global pandemic, annual World Art Drop Day will again be celebrated on Tuesday, September 1, but there will be some changes in the program. While artists can still hide pieces around town, their work will also be featured on a new city site.

“We’ve supported Art Drop Day for several years, promoting the opportunity for artists and community members to connect through art,” says Ginger White Brunetti, executive director of Denver Arts & Venues, in a statement on Denver's program. “But this year is special. In addition to artists hiding small pieces of free art, we are inviting them to be showcased on artsandvenues.com/artshop.”

Marijuana Deals Near You

That Art Shop Marketplace will be open all year; Art Drop Denver participants past and present are eligible to show and, ideally, sell their work there. But other creatives can get in on the deal, too, since people will be able to purchase music, lessons and more on the site. "As events are canceled, galleries are closed or facing limited hours of operation, and businesses across the gamut are facing economic stress, we wanted to give Denver’s artistic community a chance to showcase their talents,” explains Brooke Dilling, Arts & Venues Strategic Partnerships & Community Programming specialist. “We hope that people will find a way to support our artistic community."

Denver Arts & Venues is now looking for participants in both World Art Drop Day and the marketplace; find out more at artsandvenues.com.

Happy hunting!

 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.