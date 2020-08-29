Hold Everything! World Art Drop Day Is Coming September 1

The world has changed since World Art Drop Day debuted a half-dozen years ago. It was the brainchild of Missile Mouse creator Jake Parker, an artist then based in Utah who came up with the idea of dropping art into secret spots on the first Tuesday in September, then telling people where to scout out the pieces.

"We need to feel a little more connection to each other," Parker explains on his website, "and there's nothing like the bond two random strangers can make through the act of creating and giving."

Thanks to the worldwide web, World Art Drop Day took off fast, with artists around the globe participating. In 2018, the Mile High City got in on the action with Art Drop Denver, with close to a thousand pieces of art hidden in the metro area on World Art Drop Day that year, and again the next, inspiring an arty party as people scrambled to reach drop points.

Even though we're now in the midst of a global pandemic, annual World Art Drop Day will again be celebrated on Tuesday, September 1, but there will be some changes in the program. While artists can still hide pieces around town, their work will also be featured on a new city site.

“We’ve supported Art Drop Day for several years, promoting the opportunity for artists and community members to connect through art,” says Ginger White Brunetti, executive director of Denver Arts & Venues, in a statement on Denver's program. “But this year is special. In addition to artists hiding small pieces of free art, we are inviting them to be showcased on artsandvenues.com/artshop.”

That Art Shop Marketplace will be open all year; Art Drop Denver participants past and present are eligible to show and, ideally, sell their work there. But other creatives can get in on the deal, too, since people will be able to purchase music, lessons and more on the site. "As events are canceled, galleries are closed or facing limited hours of operation, and businesses across the gamut are facing economic stress, we wanted to give Denver’s artistic community a chance to showcase their talents,” explains Brooke Dilling, Arts & Venues Strategic Partnerships & Community Programming specialist. “We hope that people will find a way to support our artistic community."

Denver Arts & Venues is now looking for participants in both World Art Drop Day and the marketplace; find out more at artsandvenues.com.

Happy hunting!