Best Repertory Company
Repertory companies employ a team of actors and stage shows in rotation: You can see the same actor play Hamlet one night and a silent bystander in another play the next. This is fun to watch — over time you develop your own favorite performers and start feeling a kinship with them — and it also brings stability to a shifting theater scene. But repertory companies are very rare these days, which makes the Arvada Center’s new Black Box Repertory Company something worth celebrating. Under director Lynne Collins, the center has assembled some of Denver’s best thespian talents for its company, which started out with a production of Tartuffe and will end the season with Waiting for Godot, described by director Geoffrey Kent as “King Lear meets Duck Soup.” Jump on the merry-go-round.