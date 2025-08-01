Best Drive-By Art in Colorado Springs
The Yard
Partners Jessica Langley, a multimedia artist and curator, and Ben Kinsley, an artist who teaches at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, have spread their creativity all over the world. But since moving here, they’ve found life in Colorado liberating and conducive to trying new things. So they opened a curated outdoor art space in their front yard, showcasing artists from Colorado and around the globe with quarterly exhibitions. That’s cool in any social climate, but almost essential when galleries everywhere have temporarily closed their doors. Currently on view at the Yard, 24/7, through June 20: Prague-based Mexican installation artist Jimena Mendoza’s Monolith.
whatsintheyard.com