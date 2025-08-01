Best Bike Repair Shop
Totem Cyclery
Whether you’re a casual neighborhood cyclist or a cross-country badass, Totem Cyclery has the goods and services you need, along with plenty of solid advice. Owner Ryan Santoski is a trusted voice, recommending the right products and tune-ups for any level of rider, whether that be stylish new handlebar tape, bike lights, saddle bags or custom wheels. The store’s well-stocked, 24-hour bike part vending machine is in operation, and Santoski is still offering services on an appointment-only basis.
totemcyclery.com