Best Modern Vintage
Meek Vintage
If your aesthetic is timeless yet trendy, Meek Vintage needs to be on your shopping list. This petite boutique in a quaint brick storefront near the Denver Art Museum can help you curate a simple, detail-oriented look for both your home and your body, stocking everything from bold vintage rugs and statement earrings to delicate handcrafted necklaces and tiny, stylishly potted houseplants. Meek is now providing free shipping and curbside pick-up; shop on Instagram at @meekvintage.
shopmeek.co