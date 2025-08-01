Best Modern Vintage

Denver loves its small-business owners, and it’s natural to want to lend a hand to all of your favorites, who are really just like good neighbors. The most-shared stopgap is to buy gift cards for later use, and many stores are offering curbside pick-up for items purchased online and/or free shipping for items ordered remotely, along with shopping by appointment and other perks. But veteran boutique entrepreneur Stephanie Shearer of such beloved shops as Soulhaus (soulhaus.com), Trunk Nouveau (trunknouveau.com) and SquadronCo (squadronco.com), says we can go even further: Keep in touch with shop owners through social media and share what perks they’re offering with your friends. Small-business owners and their former employees alike are on the street right now: Voice support for possible public programs that might offer relief without the crushing onus of having to pay back a loan. Pledge part of your tax refund (or stimulus check?) to buying from small businesses that pay sales taxes instead of ordering a big-brand vacuum cleaner online. It doesn’t have to be a big sale, even just a greeting card or two, or leave a glowing review on social-media platforms. Every little bit helps.