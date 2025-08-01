Best Organization Helping IV Drug Users
Harm Reduction Action Center
As growing public-health concerns overlap heavily with the needs of unhoused individuals and people who inject drugs, the demand for the Harm Reduction Action Center’s services is on the rise. Instead of closing its doors, the nonprofit is meeting the current challenge by continuing its mobile street-outreach program and offering the option of short visits to wash hands, pick up hygiene kits and dispose of needles at its new brick-and-mortar location during the day. The center’s no-judgment approach to health and human services is a model that works.
harmreductionactioncenter.org