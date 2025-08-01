Best Place for Dislocated Journalists
Grid Collaborative Workspace
Journalists don’t generally play nicely with others, much less collaborate with people from the other side of the office. But most journalists haven’t worked at the Grid, a shared workspace that puts all of those packaged WeWork efforts to shame. Even before the coronavirus crisis hit, Westword employees exiled from their former office before their new one was finished found a welcoming haven here, with free Wednesday breakfasts and beer taps open at 4 p.m., fueling friendly conversations between not just other businesses, but Westword workers who had never crossed paths before. And now? It’s a refuge, a space of sanity, our home away from home.
connectatgrid.com