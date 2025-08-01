Best Shop Classes for Adults
Made Wkshop
The DIY maker crowd got all excited just weeks ago when Made Wkshop opened for business, offering classes for groups and individuals in a fully supplied industrial-arts shop outfitted for working with everything from welders and plasma cutters to textiles and wood, and much more. But while on hiatus, Made Wkshop has joined several other local businesses in offering FLIPSIDE Shop Local Gift Cards, specifically to buy memberships and various maker experiences available “on the flipside,” when life becomes a little more normal for us all. Learn more on the Made Wkshop Facebook page.
facebook.com/madewkshop