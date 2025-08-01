Best Place to Catch a Catfish at Night
Cherry Creek State Park
Nothing says fishing like a night spent soaking bait for channel catfish — and there’s a damn good lake for it in Aurora. The 880-acre reservoir at Cherry Creek State Park offers anglers a chance to target America’s favorite whiskered bottom-feeders, which are notorious for getting the late-night munchies. Wrap some chicken liver in old pantyhose and stick it on a circle hook, then chuck the bait out as far as you can and wait for your rod to tremble. (Pro tip: Use a loud strike indicator in case you doze off.) The park closes each night, but rangers will let you stay if you’re fishing; after all, the catfish may not start biting until 2 a.m.
cpw.state.co.us