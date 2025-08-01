Best Of Denver® 2020 Winners

Sports & Recreation

Best Of Denver® 2020
Sports & Recreation

Best Winter Fly-Fishing Spot

Arkansas River Tailwater

Trout are a lot like humans: When it gets cold out, they tend to get lazy. This is especially true in mountain streams, where they go nearly dormant in cold weather. Fly anglers are better off fishing tailwaters (the sections of rivers just below the dam of a reservoir), and the Arkansas River Tailwater boasts the best winter fishery in the state. In fact, the Arkansas actually fishes better in winter than in summer. Nymphing is the can’t-lose tactic here, but keep your eye out for dry-fly hatches. If you’re willing to brave the cold, expect to hook sixteen- to twenty-inch rainbows. Looking to target warm-water species? The Pueblo Reservoir is a great spot for walleye, wiper, catfish, bass and crappie.

Best Of Denver® 2020
Sports & Recreation

Best Hike With Dogs

Mayflower Gulch Trail

It’s getting tougher these days to find a trail in Colorado that allows dogs off-leash, but they do still exist. The Mayflower Gulch Trail near Frisco offers six miles of out-and-back along with two spurs, so there’s plenty of room for your pooch to run free (dogs must respond to voice commands). With its 1,478 feet of elevation gain from 10,955 feet, the trek is moderately difficult, but pockets of dense forest and mining ruins offer breathers for exploring. Pups love to dip into Mayflower Creek, which runs along parts of the trek, and in winter, this year-rounder is fun on cross-country skis or snowshoes.

fs.usda.gov

Best Of Denver® 2020
Sports & Recreation

Best Public Park for Social Distancing

City Park

With 330 acres of land (some of which are devoted to the now-shuttered Denver Zoo and the Denver Museum of Nature & Science), City Park offers plenty of space to sprawl, walk, run, bike or just lounge on a blanket. With glorious views of the Denver skyline and the Rocky Mountains, a walk around the ponds makes the world feel a little bigger at a time when everything feels rather claustrophobic. So breathe fresh air, be around people without being too close to them, and enjoy one of Denver’s greatest treasures for people of all ages. If your peregrinations take you past the zoo, you might be lucky enough to see a baboon peering down at you from the trees.

denvergov.org

Best Of Denver® 2020
Sports & Recreation

Best In-City Sledding

Jefferson Park

While you can trek to the mountains for more serious sledding, there’s a block-wide area in Denver’s Jefferson Park neighborhood that has all you need for a few thrilling runs (you’ll have to bring your own sled). You don’t have to hike to get there, parking is fairly easy, and the hill slides into the park rather than toward the street, making it safer for little ones. The slope isn’t overly steep, either, so you don’t have to worry about uncontrollable speed.

denvergov.org

Best Of Denver® 2020
Sports & Recreation

Best Snowshoe Trails

Raven Golf Club at Three Peaks

While most courses yell at you crazy kids to get off their lawn in the off-season, Raven Golf Club in Silverthorne opens up its front and back nines, allowing snowshoers and cross-country skiers to take advantage (for free!) of the powder against a backdrop of snowcapped peaks and lodgepole pine, from sunrise to sunset daily. The trails are groomed several times a week; just BYO gear and then follow the signs to see where you can and can’t go.

raventhreepeaks.com

Best Of Denver® 2020
Sports & Recreation

Best Place to Practice Rock Climbing Outdoors

North Table Mountain

Sitting above Highway 58 and Coors Brewery, North Table Mountain is a popular place for a day hike. And with a sunny cliff-band along its southern side that doesn’t get taller than sixty feet, it’s become a go-to spot for locals to try outdoor rock climbing. The area is also perfect for learning new disciplines of climbing, since there are over 200 sport routes (climbs with bolts for protection) as well as over 200 traditional or trad routes (where protection is placed into and then removed from cracks). If you don’t feel ready to lead yet, don’t worry: North Table offers plenty of easily accessible top-rope-only routes.

mountainproject.com

Best Of Denver® 2020
Sports & Recreation

Best Almost-Fourteener

Grizzly Peak

Any peak-bagger worth his or her stuff sack knows that not all of the state’s fourteeners are fabulous, and that there are way more thirteeners — 584 at last count — to choose from, many with more interesting routes and better views. Grizzly Peak, a failed fourteener — it lost twelve feet in the last official measurement — is currently the highest thirteener, at 13,988′. While no Grizzly route is easy, the eight-mile Couloir Classic provides the most traditional mountaineering approach, and the panoramic views of the Continental Divide and Garfield Peak make this a must-do. Just be sure to hit the right Grizzly: There are six of them over 13,000 feet in Colorado.

14ers.com

Best Of Denver® 2020
Sports & Recreation

Best Fourteener for a Tourist

Quandary Peak

Colorado’s fourteeners might draw in tourists, but not all 53 mountains that reach above 14,000 feet are accessible to beginners. However, Quandary Peak, located just south of Breckenridge, is a great choice for tourists. It gains around 3,400 feet in elevation, but the terrain is mellow, and the 6.7-mile trail is well marked. Expect the hike to take from four to six hours, and feel free to bring the pooch (leashes are required). The east ridge gets especially crowded on summer weekends, so plan accordingly.

14ers.com

Best Of Denver® 2020
Sports & Recreation

Best Fourteener for a Local

Longs Peak

Summiting Longs Peak via the Keyhole Route is a rite of passage for Colorado hikers, though not an adventure to be taken lightly. The trail traverses Class 3 terrain, so you must have a strong stomach for exposure and be well prepared for emergencies. On top of that, this out-and-back trail is 14.5 miles long and requires route-finding along narrow ledges where no obvious trail exists. Most people begin the trek in the dark, hitting the trailhead at 3 or 4 a.m., as it can take between ten and twelve hours to complete. Needless to say, this shouldn’t be anyone’s first fourteener, but it’s a worthy challenge for those who are up to it.

14ers.com

Best Of Denver® 2020
Sports & Recreation

Best Hike Within Two Hours of Denver

Isabelle Glacier Trail

The Isabelle Glacier Trail offers exceptionally dramatic vistas of rugged peaks on its way past a small waterfall and two scenic mountain lakes. Take advantage of opportunities to view wildflowers, hear native songbirds and spot moose, elk, deer, marmots and pika. The moderate, well-maintained trail starts at the Long Lake Trailhead in the Brainard Lake National Recreation Area. The 8.6-mile round trip starts at an elevation of about 10,500 feet and gains about 990 feet, so take warm clothing and rain gear. Expect afternoon thunderstorms in the summer.

fs.usda.gov

Best Of Denver® 2020
Sports & Recreation

Best Year-Round Hike

Eagle's View Trail

The aptly named Eagle’s View hike at Reynolds Park near Conifer is appealing not only because of that forest view — which starts midway and is dominated at the summit by the north face of Pikes Peak — but also because it’s a gently sloped and well-marked trek that allows you to get out there any time of year. At 4.3 miles and a 1,010-foot elevation gain, this lollipop loop takes about two hours, ideal for a snowy sojourn. Spikes are good to have on hand in the winter months.

jeffco.us

Best Of Denver® 2020
Sports & Recreation

Best Hike in Metro Denver

Summit Loop Trail

Nestled between Golden, Lakewood and E-470, William F. Hayden Park is a picturesque oasis within spitting distance of Denver. Although there are a number of trails worth exploring in the park, our favorite is the Summit Loop Trail, which takes hikers to the top of Green Mountain, where they can enjoy views of Denver as well as the plains to the east and peaks to the west. The trail is especially beautiful in summer, when wildflowers dot the surrounding hillsides.

lakewood.org

Best Of Denver® 2020
Sports & Recreation

Best Hike With Kids

Fossil Creek Trail

As any parent knows, family-friendly hiking requires planning and patience. It also helps to have distractions along the way, such as raptors — including golden eagles and red-tailed hawks — that perch on trees and fence posts, a creek to get muddy and cool off in, and animal-track impressions of animal tracks pressed into the pavement. Named for an environmentally passionate city councilwoman, Cathy Fromme Prairie Natural Area comprises the paved, 2.4-mile out-and-back Fossil Creek Trail, which winds wavy-gravy through an expanse of wetlands and grasslands. Restrooms and interactive placards round out an easygoing time, and extra mileage can be added via the connected Spring Canyon Park and Pineridge Natural Area. Bring binoculars to share.

fcgov.com

Best Of Denver® 2020
Sports & Recreation

Best State Park Scenery

Mueller State Park

Colorado boasts 41 state parks, each more beautiful than the last, but some just stick with you long after you visit. Mueller State Park is one such place, a cliché of a picture postcard, with its panoramic views of Pikes Peak, miles of aspens and evergreens, springs burbling into wildflower-quilted meadows, and granite rock outcroppings spread all over its 5,000 acres. Elk frequently wander across this exquisite expanse, visitors spot the occasional black bear, and the only thing more abundant than the mule deer are the photographers hunched over their tripods, trying to capture it all.

cpw.state.co.us

Best Of Denver® 2020
Sports & Recreation

Best Hike When You’re High

Wigwam Trail

Hiking is rewarding enough, but hiking while high can be transcendent. What’s critical for a good high hike? First: that you can’t get lost. Second: that the hike lasts long enough for you to come down before driving back to civilization. Third: the fewer people, the better. Wigwam Trail in Pike National Forest near Cheesman Reservoir checks all of those boxes, plus offers killer views of McCurdy Mountain and Buffalo Peak and the chance to wander through a red rock wall maze. The eleven-mile out-and-back is an amble through old-growth evergreens, aspen groves and wildflower meadows. Bikes aren’t allowed, and you’re not likely to encounter anyone else. Stop off at the beaver ponds and enjoy the quiet.

fs.usda.gov

Best Of Denver® 2020
Sports & Recreation

Best Mountain-Bike Trail

South St. Vrain Figure 8

Few mountain-bike trails start off easy, but the South St. Vrain Figure 8 begins with six miles of sufferfest, much of it a rough alpine ride through boulder gardens, loose rocks, ruts and roots that finally eases into nearly four miles of easy road and mellow singletrack before returning to the abuse for another six. The elevation gain is a not-trifling 2,116 feet, making for a great early-season technical training ride; this is also a popular fat-bike ride, with some of the ground gnar covered in snow. The full Figure 8 includes Sourdough Loop, Little Raven, Waldrop and the Brainard Lake Cutoff, all of which adds up to nearly sixteen miles of magnificent misery.

Best Of Denver® 2020
Sports & Recreation

Best Year-Round Urban Bike Path

Coal Creek Trail

The fourteen miles of point-to-point alternating gravel and dirt that is the Coal Creek Trail winds between open space and residential sections along the creek from Superior to Erie, passing through Louisville and Lafayette on the way. It’s flat and easy enough to bike year-round, including in the winter, when the snowpack usually builds up a solid enough surface to bike on fat tires or snow bikes. In nicer weather, picnic tables and benches offer rest stops, and there are a few restrooms, as well. If you long for more time out there, Coal Creek intersects with several other cool paths, including Flagg Park and the Rock Creek Trail.

bouldercounty.org

Best Of Denver® 2020
Sports & Recreation

Best Bike Path in Metro Denver

Clear Creek Trail

Beginning in Thornton, this scenic bike path is a great way to escape the city. The Clear Creek Trail follows the creek of the same name over an eighteen-mile stretch that gains 700 feet in elevation as it moves westward. Along the way, bikers pass through green areas that will make them feel like they aren’t in an urban area at all. It all culminates in Golden, and the ride back to Denver is almost entirely downhill.

spinlister.com

Best Of Denver® 2020
Sports & Recreation

Best Denver Mountain Park

Mount Falcon Park

Mount Falcon Park is a great reminder that nature is just a short distance from home. Located in south Morrison, the park encompasses 2,249 acres, with 12.2 miles of everything from advanced to beginner hiking, biking and equestrian trails. For an easy jaunt, head to the Turkey Trot Trail, which can be turned into a three-mile loop by connecting it with the Castle Trail. For more of a challenge, continue up the Castle Trail, which offers 2,000 feet of elevation gain and can be linked to the Meadow and Tower trails to reach the summit of Mount Falcon.

jeffco.us

Best Of Denver® 2020
Sports & Recreation

Best Dog Park

Bear Creek Dog Park

If dogs could describe their perfect off-leash park experience, they’d certainly include plenty of room to run, a creek to splash in and drink from, and lots of smelly things. For humans, the description is more likely to include shade, hiking trails, benches, restrooms and a place for little dogs to feel safe. The 25-acre Bear Creek Dog Park is all of that and more: In addition to the small stretch of Bear Creek that runs through it, the tree-lined (read: stick-filled) park offers doggie drinking fountains and clean-up spots, plenty of poop-bag stations, an agility training area, and two acres for seniors and smalls. The park also hosts themed community poop pick-up days, such as April Stools.

communityservices.elpaso.com

Best Of Denver® 2020
Sports & Recreation

Best Place for Kids to Learn to Fish

South Platte Park

Teaching kids to fish requires enthusiasm, patience — and an easy return to the car in case of bad weather or temper tantrums. Blackrock Lake and the adjacent Red Tail and Eagle Watch lakes in South Platte Park are close-to-home spots where kids can learn to fish and just spend time outside. There’s no charge to access the lakes, and anglers under sixteen don’t need a license. There are pit toilets near the parking lots. Those lots fill up with cyclists accessing the South Platte River Trail/Mary Carter Greenway, so arrive early…or as early as preschoolers and tweens can manage.

ssprd.org

Best Of Denver® 2020
Sports & Recreation

Best Summer Fly-Fishing Spot

Clear Creek

Skip Colorado’s most popular fisheries, like the Frying Pan River or the South Platte, and opt for a session on Clear Creek instead. The “Golden Mile” — a stretch of water that runs from Vanover Park in downtown Golden to Grant Terry Park on the other side of town — was restored in 2009, resulting in some primo trout habitat. The fish don’t get as big here as they do in bigger rivers, but you should find plenty of feisty brown trout ready to tango (the go-to dry fly is the elk-hair caddis). There are also turnoffs on Highway 6 up Clear Creek Canyon; the best have walk-in access to sections of the river that diverge from the road, offering more secluded angling.

Jefferson County

Best Of Denver® 2020
Sports & Recreation

Best Place to Catch a Catfish at Night

Cherry Creek State Park

Nothing says fishing like a night spent soaking bait for channel catfish — and there’s a damn good lake for it in Aurora. The 880-acre reservoir at Cherry Creek State Park offers anglers a chance to target America’s favorite whiskered bottom-feeders, which are notorious for getting the late-night munchies. Wrap some chicken liver in old pantyhose and stick it on a circle hook, then chuck the bait out as far as you can and wait for your rod to tremble. (Pro tip: Use a loud strike indicator in case you doze off.) The park closes each night, but rangers will let you stay if you’re fishing; after all, the catfish may not start biting until 2 a.m.

cpw.state.co.us

Best Of Denver® 2020
Sports & Recreation

Best State Park for Wheelchair Users

Track-Chair Program

Colorado’s newest state park offers an innovative way to let wheelchair users enjoy the outdoors. Special motorized chairs on treads let visitors with limited mobility explore certain trails, reach fishing ponds and see wildlife in the actual wild. Volunteers accompany users and their families to help them safely maneuver the specially equipped chairs, which are free to use with a daily parks pass. The park will start taking reservations for the chairs on May 1 at its website.

cpw.state.co.us

