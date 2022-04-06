The Vance Street Art Hub, anchored by coffeehouse/cafe Mint & Serif, isn't so much an arty block as it is a little taste of old Lakewood's mom-and-pop hospitality, though the cafe does host art exhibitions. It's joined in the area by tattoo shop Solstice Ink, an outlet for anime fans called Otaku Attic, Purple Greens Vape & Glass and, inside Mint & Serif, All Its Own, a purveyor of succulents, air plants and gifts. Stop by on First Friday, when the gallery receptions down the street become packed.