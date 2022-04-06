For all of RiNo's fine drinking options, good weed has been sorely lacking in the area. Thankfully, Callie's Cannabis Shoppe of Northglenn took over the Botanico location at 30th and Larimer streets last year (along with another former Botanico dispensary in west Denver). The family-owned operations sell stanky buds from Colorado's top gardens — Bloom County, Cuban Crew, Leiffa and Lemon Tree — as well as Callie's own grow. Parking is easy to find despite this store being a stone's throw from Larimer's popular watering holes, and those looking for a convenient purchase can usually find a good deal on gummies or a caviar joint, then quickly resume their day of defying death on electric scooters.